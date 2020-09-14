5 Best Copper Sink for Legendary Designs

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Gone are the days when sinks were just meant to be useful. In a world where the majority of products are machine-made, bring a hand-crafted statement piece home.

A copper basin will act as a highlight in your kitchen or bathroom and will add to the minimalist decor. It has a unique natural color, which becomes deeper with time and use. Let your basin age like a bottle of old wine as it completes the overall look of the space that you keep it in.

While there are many benefits, the problem that occurs is that there are multiple choices in the market, and it is challenging to choose one. But we are here to save you from this tedious process by providing a detailed guide of the 5 best copper sinks for legendary designs.

Without further ado, let’s get straight to the deets.

Best Copper Sinks

IMAGE PRODUCT DETAILS Our Top Pick Our Top Pick Fossil Blu Luxury Modern Copper Farmhouse Sink 12 gauge copper used

Antique copper finish

VIEW LATEST PRICE → Zuhne BariFH33 Copper Farm House Single Bowl 100% handmade

Ultra-quiet sound dampening pads

VIEW LATEST PRICE → Monarch Abode Hand Hammered Oval Sink Drain hole of 1⅝ inches

Oval shape with a diameter of 17 inches

18 gauge pure copper VIEW LATEST PRICE → Soluna Antique Copper Farmhouse Well-rounded apron copper sink design

Made of pure lead-free 14 gauge copper

VIEW LATEST PRICE → Sinkology SEK307-33-AMZ-B Lange Farmhouse Single Bowl Made from 17 gauge pure solid copper

Antique copper strain drain

VIEW LATEST PRICE →

If you are looking for a thick basin that will be durable and add to your kitchen aesthetics, the Fossil Blu Luxury Farmhouse Sink is the perfect choice. It is known to be very strong, so you can bid goodbye to dents and corrosion. With a unique finish, this one is undoubtedly a win-win option.

Why Did We Like It?

Made of heavy-duty 99% pure copper, this product is sure to stand the test of time. While 16 gauge copper alternatives are pliable and can be bent, this 12 gauge model has a much stronger resistance. This ensures that there are no dents even if a heavy object bumps into it.

Coming to the design, it features natural salmon hues with a tinge of gold and brown, which will look beautiful in your kitchen.

Most copper sinks feature round edges, but Fossil Blu took it up a notch and provided tighter corners. It is designed like a rectangle with straight walls to provide for maximum space. This also added to the modern design of our kitchen, and it fit in seamlessly.

Furthermore, the apron is made to look beautiful and adds to the unit’s overall strength. It is reinforced and angled back towards the sink basin.This plays an important role in resisting dents while enhancing the overall look.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the bottom of the sink develops light patches that can be washed away easily. This is probably because of the constant water use, and it can be easily cleaned with soap. Make sure that you wash and scrub it every week, and there should not be any further problems.

Pros Hand-hammered by artisans

Detailed installation guide

Ships in a secure double-walled box

Heavily reinforced corners and apron Cons Needs to be cleaned often

One of our topmost recommendations for its unique handmade design is the Zuhne BariFH33 Copper Farm House Single Bowl. This boasts of incredible hand-craftsmanship and traditional design, which has been carried on for years. If you want a truly unique product that matches no other, this is the one to go for.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, we will talk about its ultra-quiet design. The product has noise-dampening pads that reduce the noise of water falling on its surface. It is very efficient in maintaining adequate silence, and the sound will no longer be a disturbance for anybody outside the kitchen.

Not only this, but it also ranks high on durability. The unit is made of genuine 16 gauge copper that is said to last for a lifetime. The copper stays scratch-free and resists corrosion.

Besides, an antique black finish is used to coat the surface using the best-in-breed French lacquer process. Since every item is handmade, your product will not be an exact copy of another version, but the major features stay constant.

To add on, it is compatible with US and Canada standard plumbing fittings, and you will not have to make any personal adjustments here.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the unit works quite well, it did take us some time to install. Initially, we were trying to do it on our own, but the tank needed extra support below, and ultimately we had to take professional help. You may have to spend a few bucks extra to get it installed, but it is totally worth it.

Pros Made from 16 gauge copper

Known to be very durable

Antique natural hammered finish Cons Professional help needed to install

Do you want to add a work of art to your kitchen space? The Monarch Abode Hand Hammered Oval Sink is an excellent example of meticulous craftsmanship and will give one of the highest quality options. It is known to be very versatile and can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, and even bars.

Sale Monarch Abode Hand Hammered Oval Sink (17 Inches), Copper Pure Copper sink can be used as a drop-in...

Sink drain hole measures 1 5/8”

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the rounded rim and the 17-inch oval copper hammered surface. It provides for an incredible display of premium quality and unique design. Feel the indulgence as you walk into your bathroom with these drop-in sinks.

It is also equipped with a rich oil rubbed bronze finish and hammered impressions, which enhance the look further. Keep it under soft yellow light, and you would have created an atmosphere fit for the royals.

Furthermore, we were thrilled with the durable body. We have been using it for the past 8 months, and there has been no sign of any scratches at all. It is protected from corrosion and will not crack even if you drop a heavy object in it.

That’s not all. It is super easy to clean, and you can do so with any gentle cleanser. Just make sure that you do not use corrosive cleaning liquids.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the color darkens over time. This happens because of the constant exposure to water, but to be honest, it will not be of any hindrance. The color becomes deeper and looks very rich and textured. So, even though copper reacts to the constant water flow, it should not bother you much.

Pros Weighs only 4 pounds

Oil rubbed bronze finish surface

Durable body

Cutout template for installation Cons Color darkens over time

As we near the end of the list, it is time to introduce a product designed to impress. The Soluna Antique Copper Farmhouse is an excellent example of modern and traditional design. The fusion of the two styles makes it a great fit for almost all kinds of kitchens or bar areas.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, it is created out of pure lead-free 14 gauge copper, which is thick enough and does not dent easily. It provides for a very strong base, and we found it to be very durable.

Coming to the sound created by water, unlike 16 or 18 gauge copper which requires foam paddings to lessen the noise, this sink can do without it. The hollow sound of falling water is almost negligible, and we were very impressed with it.

Furthermore, this unit is available in 4 different shades, including matte copper, café natural, Rio grande, and dark smoke. All of them are beautiful and are worthy of their unique names. Pick a color that fits in well with your interior decor, and you are good to go!

Also, every item is hand-hammered individually by professionals who show intricate craftsmanship. You will be getting a unique piece with well-rounded edges and a drain hole that fits all standard sized drains.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product performed really well, we would have preferred if the assembly process was also easier. It took us a while to do it as the instructions in the manual were not clear. But on calling up customer service, we received all the help we needed, and they guided us through the process.

Pros Fits standard 36″ wide cabinet

4 color options to choose from

Hand-hammered for perfection

Standard 3.5″ drain opening Cons Assembly instructions were not very clear

If you are looking for a statement basin that will stand out in your kitchen, the Sinkology SEK307-33-AMZ-B Lange Farmhouse Single Bowl is a great option to choose. It has plenty of room for all kinds of tasks while it will blend in with your rustic farmhouse decor. If you are a fan of minimalism, this is an excellent choice.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this unit is pretty big and is made for big kitchens and bathrooms. They are designed to be installed as an under-mount farmhouse-style kitchen sink. With a dimension of 32 x 21.5 x 8 inches, this will amp up your large area.

Made with antique copper that adds to the decor, it comes with a strainer drain made of copper too. The antique finish fits in with the traditional decor and will stand out beautifully in a modern setting. Like most of its peers, it also boasts of intricate craftsmanship and has been hand-hammered individually.

Also, this comes with sound dampening pads, which will ensure that you will not be disturbed by the slightest bit noise. This was a perfect addition to our bathroom sink, especially when we had to use it at night.

Overall, this product met our expectations and fit in with our 36″ cabinet base. Pair it with an antique oval mirror for your bathrooms, and you have a masterpiece.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you are purchasing this model, it is best to order the cleaner and scrubber together that this company provides. We found that it was losing its luster initially, and then on contacting the customer service, they recommended the cleaner pack. It has worked really well but will raise the overall expenses.

Pros Fits a 36″ cabinet base

Sound dampening pads

Made for big spaces Cons Needs a special cleaner and scrubber

Copper Sink Buyer’s Guide

Do you know that a sink has the capacity to make or break your entire bathroom or kitchen experience? So, before you make a purchase, it is important to compare the features and take note of the ones that are required by you.

Now that you have gone through the 5 best products, you will have noticed that every one of them have some unique features. To help you make a choice, we have detailed down the critical points that need to be kept in mind. We hope this is helpful in making a decision.

Copper Gauge

The thickness of the copper is very important for you to consider, and we mostly refer to it as a gauge. Ideally, copper sinks will rank between 18 to 14 gauge signifying their thickness. A greater value signifies less thickness and vice versa.

While thin copper sinks may be lighter and easier to attach, they dent easily and can bend under pressure. Thicker versions, on the other hand, do not bend easily and will withstand accidental bumps.

Size of Drains

Copper bowls are usually made as a single piece with a drain hole carved in the middle. So, you cannot adjust its hole size, and hence, it is very important to measure the dimensions of the sinkhole. Once you have the measurements, tally it with the unit that you are purchasing. It has to be the right fit for you, so keep this in mind before you go forward and make a choice.

Type of Finish

The finish is essential to determine the overall look of a product. Most copper sinks have a hammered finish which looks very attractive and ensures that 2 of the same product are not identical.

This is because each one would have been individually hammered in order to design the surface. There are other options, too, where the surface is smooth and shiny. The smooth texture will also make a statement if it fits with your decor. Some units come with patinas, which can be very attractive but will need to be taken care of.

Purity of Copper

Copper is considered to be one of the soft metals, and it bends easily under pressure. 18 gauge copper can easily be bent with pressure applied by bare hands. Most manufacturers use copper along with a stronger metal to make it sturdy.

Even when the company writes that a product is completely made of this metal, there is usually a small percentage of zinc in it. This helps the body stand against external pressure.

In case you feel the sink is not strong enough, it is best to add wooden support below to keep it in place.

Verdict

Copper is indeed a brilliant addition to amp up the decor. It adds that rustic touch to the space that no other material can. Long story short, it fits modern as well as traditional decor perfectly.

With this, we come to the end of our detailed guide of the best copper sinks for legendary designs. We hope that it has given you enough insight and will help you make an informed decision.

However, before signing off, let’s go for a quick recap of our favorites. The Fossil Blu Luxury Modern Copper Farmhouse Sink is our favorite overall because of its thickness and enhanced design, which stands out.

If you are looking for the most flawless hand-craftsmanship, go for the Zuhne BariFH33 Copper Farm House Single Bowl. And if you want an attractive product which will enhance the decor, it has to be the Monarch Abode Hand Hammered Oval Sink.

With this, we will take our leave. Happy shopping!

