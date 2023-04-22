Painting jobs can get exhausting and messy, can’t they? Especially if you’re still using old manual paint rollers for the job.

But we’re here to make your life a little bit easier. Electric power paint rollers are a new and innovative twist to the traditional paint roller that has been the painting go-to for decades.

They’re not only easier but also quicker because of their ingenious paint storing and pumping mechanisms. Their new and inventive designs reduce fatigue significantly and get your job done quickly while giving it a professional and smooth finish.

Hence, in this article, we have handpicked the 5 best electric paint rollers for you to purchase. These paint rollers have unique features and come in various price brackets to suit your specific painting needs.

So, without wasting any more time, let’s jump right into it!

Best Electric Power Paint Rollers

Here is the list of the 4 best electric power paint rollers that you can use to quickly and easily paint walls, ceilings, and other surfaces.

This model of the Wagner paint roller, also known as the Wagner SMART Flow Roller, is ideal for oil-based and latex paint. It is one of the most highly rated paint rollers today and is recommended for both home and professional use.

Why Did We Like It?

This electric paint roller is cordless and is powered by 4 AA batteries, which allows you to avoid the constant hassles of power cords. At the same time, the quick-touch power controls on this painting tool allow you to automatically feed paint into its reservoir without manual exertion.

Moreover, its extended handles allow you to reach even 8 feet walls and ceilings with relative ease. This reduces, and in some cases, eliminates the use of ladders. It also functions at a rather high speed and can paint an 8’ by 8’ wall in six short minutes.

What’s more, the handle of this paint roller has a built-in reservoir that can store up to 22 oz of paint at once, eliminating the need to refill it constantly. Not only that, but this feature also allows you to avoid the never-ending trips to and fro the paint can and the hassle of messy roller trays.

Once the handle is filled with paint, the paint roller can cover up to 70 square feet of surface area in one go! This makes this paint roller a rather remarkable purchase and one of our top picks.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some users have complained about this roller, saying that its previous versions were better and more long-lasting than the current ones available. However, our experience has been nothing short of splendid.

Pros Affordable

Covers 70 square feet in one fill

Cordless

Easy to use and clean Cons Some users feel that its previous versions were better

Dimensions: 46 x 12.5 x 4 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Roller Size: 9 x 3/8 inches | Extension Size: N/A

Graco is a well-known company based in the US that goes by the tagline “The Brand Preferred by Pros.” They manufacture the best airless spraying and painting equipment that can be used by both professionals and serious DIY enthusiasts alike. This model works alongside a spray gun meant to be attached at the bottom of the handle.

Sale Graco 244512 Pressure Roller Kit Attaches directly to the spray gun with no tools

EvenFlow capability prevents dripping and paint...

Why Did We Like It?

One of the key features of this paint roller that sets it apart from the rest is its pressure roller handle. Hence, this roller only works when a spray gun is directly attached to it via the gun adaptor placed at the bottom of the handle. So if you’re someone who has an airless paint sprayer lying around at home, then this is the ideal product for you.

Moreover, this tool can give you a very high-quality paint job in almost half the time it usually requires. Its EvenFlow capabilities simultaneously prevent any dripping or paint buildup within the system, thus ensuring a neat application. You have to release the gun trigger to release more paint for a fast and smooth application.

Apart from that, this paint roller also has a 20-inch extension and a 45-degree adjustable gun adaptor that lets users paint hard-to-reach areas with relative ease. This paint roller is also comparatively lighter than its counterparts, reducing hand fatigue considerably while in use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The biggest drawback of this paint roller is that it won’t function without a paint spray gun. This automatically means that most customers need to separately purchase a spray gun before utilizing this roller. Hence, it would have been better if this paint roller came with its spray gun as a part of the kit.

Pros Comes with a one year warranty

Very lightweight

Easy to use

Fast and smooth application Cons Does not come with a spray gun

Dimensions: 10.5 x 2.38 x 29.25 inches | Weight: 2.35 pound | Roller Size: 9 inches (Roller frame) | Extension Size: 20 inches

Next up, we have the SMART SideKick. This is the only option on our list with a stationary base and a power adapter that needs to be plugged into an electric socket. However, it makes up for this with its direct feed paint delivery system that steadily pumps paint from the can to the roller. It can be used for both oil and water-based paints.

Wagner Spraytech 0530010 SMART Sidekick Paint Roller, Multi-Room... INNOVATIVE PAINT ROLLER: The Wagner SMART Sidekick...

GREAT FOR LARGE ROOMS AND MULTI ROOMS: This...

Why Did We Like It?

The best feature of this model is, of course, its direct-feed delivery which eliminates any need to refill the equipment manually. The tool does not have a paint reservoir like the rest of the paint rollers in this list do. Instead, it has an attachment arm on the stationary section of the device that can fit a paint can of up to 5 gallons.

Therefore, the paint is directly and automatically transferred from the paint can to the roller eliminating the hassle of a roller tray. Just imagining the amount of time and energy that this paint roller would save us automatically puts it in one of our top recommendations.

Moreover, the Auto-Feed control on this paint roller ensures an on-demand and continuous paint flow to facilitate smooth and fast coverage. So this is a perfect electric paint roller for professionals to use daily. And while it may be on the more expensive side, this product is completely worth its value in all respects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This paint roller requires it to be plugged into the wall and has an array of long cords that can prove to be quite a hassle. It also has a short handle, unlike most of its other counterparts on this list, making it difficult for DIY painters to use.

Pros Comes with a one year warranty

Fast and even coverage

Easy to use

Saves time and energy

Continuous painting, no refills required Cons Needs to be plugged into the wall

Short handle



Dimensions: 6.38 x 13.09 x 9.3 inches | Weight: 0.01 ounce | Roller Size: 9 x 3/8 inches | Extension Size: 16 feet (Hose)

Finally, we have another pressure paint roller option on our guide with a remarkable reputation. This model falls between the traditional hand reservoir style and the plug-in electric power paint rollers we have seen on the list thus far.

Why Did We Like It?

Much like the Wagner 0530010, it pumps the paint straight from the can to the cover of the paint roller. This saves considerable time and energy by eliminating the need to go to and fro the paint bucket for refills. However, this device does not come with a bulky stationary base like its counterpart, which is a major advantage, especially when it comes to portability.

This is an ideal investment for anyone who owns an airless paint sprayer already by giving them extra spray usage as part of the roller. But that’s not all. Because this paint roller also doubles up as a paint sprayer that you could use to paint other alternate surfaces. Hence, essentially, you’re getting a rather remarkable 2-for-1 value in this tool.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While this paint roller has made its name as a great professional tool, it cannot be used with oil-based paints, which is a letdown. This characteristic of the paint roller brings down its overall utility and popularity.

Pros Durable and long-lasting

Easy to clean

Efficient and quick to use

Versatile and multi-use

Facilitates continuous painting Cons Can’t be used for oil-based paints

Dimensions: 14.17 x 10.35 x 2.91 inches | Weight: 2.86 pounds | Roller Size: 9 inches | Extension Size: 9 inches

Best Electric Paint Roller Comparison Table

Product Dimensions Weight Roller Size Extension Size Wagner 0530004 ‎46 x 12.5 x 4 inches 1 pound 9 x 3/8 inches N/A Graco 244512 ‎10.5 x 2.38 x 29.25 inches ‎2.35 pound 9 inches (Roller frame) 20 inches Wagner 0530010 ‎6.38 x 13.09 x 9.3 inches ‎0.01 ounce 9 x 3/8 inches 16 feet (Hose) DUSICHIN DUS-133 14.17 x 10.35 x 2.91 inches 2.86 pounds 9 inches 9 inches

Buying Guide For The Best Electric Paint Roller

So, when you’re looking for a high-quality paint roller to invest in, there are a few factors to consider first. For your convenience, we have listed some of these factors for you to ensure a smooth purchasing experience.

Use

First and foremost, you need to consider how often you’re going to be using your electric paint roller. If you’re a working professional who does several painting jobs a week, you will need a more high-end automated tool that reduces your workload. Alternatively, if you’re just someone renovating their house/room, you can make do with the more affordable and user-friendly product.

Capacity

An important aspect to look at in a paint roller is its power refilling system and paint capacity. Having an automated refilling system saves the time and energy required to refill your paint roller manually. However, these also tend to be more expensive.

Alternatively, paint rollers with in-built paint capacity significantly reduce but do not eliminate the trips you have to make back and forth the paint can. Hence, while this is also helpful, it is ideal for people who aren’t planning to paint professionally.

Versatility

There are quite a few properties that make a paint roller more versatile. If your paint roller comes with an extra extension handle attachment, for example, it will enable you to paint high ceilings and walls. Hence this would work great for painting professionals and DIY enthusiasts who have higher ceilings in their houses.

Some paint rollers even come equipped with multiple uses and could, for example, be doubled up as a paint sprayer like the DUSICHIN DUS-133. So if you’re someone who has utility for a multifaceted tool like that, then this paint roller would be the one for you.

Speed

One last factor to consider while purchasing a paint roller is the speed at which it paints. Some of the products will mention the details of their speed on the website itself. But in the case of the rest, you may need to read a few reviews to better understand its speed.

Conclusion

With that, we come to the end of our top 5 picks of the best electric power paint rollers available on the market in 2022. We hope you’ll be able to pick the best one for your needs.

To summarize, we’d like to highlight that the Wagner-0530004 and Wagner-C800952 are some of the most affordable and high-quality paint rollers on the list. So, these are perfect for DIY users who need a fast paint roller that also gives a consistent and flawless finish.

Alternatively, the Wagner-0530010 is ideal for painting professionals who need to use the device regularly for more long-term jobs.

Let us know which one you picked in the comments below. Till next time, stay safe!

