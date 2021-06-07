Paint Sprayer Vs. Roller [All You Need to Know]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you planning to redecorate your home with a fresh coat of paint?

We aren’t skilled in painting, but you can count on us to choose the right products for the project. And today we’ve decided to answer an all-important question – should you use paint sprayers or paint rollers?

There are advantages and disadvantages to both, but it depends on the type of painting project you’re undertaking. For instance, with paint sprayers, you can color edges and corners with greater precision compared to rollers. In contrast, the latter comes in handy for getting an even coat and texture on different surfaces.

Today, we’ve narrowed down six top-notch products (three of each type). What’s more, after discussing individual models, we’ve provided a comprehensive buyer’s guide to help you make the purchase.

Our guide promises to be fun, so strap on your painting gear and let’s get started.

Top Paint Sprayers And Rollers

Paint Sprayer

HomeRight is one of the top choices for customers, with its electric sprayers generating interest among buyers. So, why should you purchase it? Well, for one, its outstanding attribute is the inclusion of three brass tips, delivering reliability. To know about its other functions, you can read the following section.

Why Did We Like It?

Are you a DIY painter? If yes, then you’ll love this electric paint sprayer. It’s ideal for numerous projects, including painting fences, decks, furniture, and more. All you need to do is adjust its settings, while changing the configurations of the air cap for vertical, round, or horizontal spray patterns.

Especially useful is the option to manage the amount of paint flowing out of the gun. Users can adjust the control knob to increase or decrease the flow rate, ensuring that you get the desired coat on most surfaces.

So, how much power does this machine need? It has a total output of 450W, convenient for both small-scale and large-scale tasks. Moreover, you can use different paint types, such as chalk, milk paint, enamel, and latex, thanks to its brass tips. These tips deliver resistance against external factors, meaning the paint lasts a long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed that the markings wear off, making it difficult to identify its functions. It would have been better had the designers engraved the markings rather than painting them. Also, it’s troublesome to always get an even coat of paint, as it delivers a textured appearance in some cases.

Pros Suitable for numerous projects

Extremely adjustable

Various spray patterns

Works with multiple paint types

Easy to clean Cons Markings wear off

Textured appearance

Since there isn’t much scope for innovation with paint sprayers, it’s the small things that count. The ultimate purpose is to apply an even coat of paint, so the focus is on adjustability. This is what the Graco 257025 does well with its PowerFlush adapter, which helps it stand out compared to other models.

Why Did We Like It?

The Graco 257025 delivers maximum control so that you can alter the paint flow depending on the project. Irrespective of the magnitude of the task, this spray gun has got you covered, thanks to its RAC IV switch tip. Meaning, it’s possible to reverse the tip, ensuring that there’s no clogging.

Overall, there are four compatible tip sizes ranging from 0.009 to 0.015 inches. And along with its stainless steel piston pump, users can spray at high temperatures without compromising on thickness. Furthermore, thanks to its flexible suction tube, you can apply the coating from multiple paint buckets.

After work, users can store the spray gun in its storage compartment. This is extremely convenient, also providing space for the power cord and additional components. Plus, for cleaning, simply connect its PowerFlush Adapter to a garden hose, spraying water over the body and components before leaving them to dry.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The container size isn’t large, and you need to feed a substantial quantity of paint into it. Failing to do so makes constant refilling a hassle. Another minor drawback is that it leaks due to the large quantity of paint required to operate it. You can try sealing possible gaps, but it will still make the workplace messy.

Pros Suction tube

Additional painting tips

Flexible

Reaches tight spots

RAC IV switch tip Cons Requires a large volume of paint

Leakage issues

This is one of the most powerful products available out there, perfect for efficient and swift performance. Additionally, the engineers have included a 1000ml container for holding various paint types. Not surprisingly, users have said positive things about it, and there was no way we could keep it off our list.

Why Did We Like It?

This paint sprayer from Scuddles offers the perfect combination of power and control for a smooth performance. It has an output of 1200W, guaranteeing a clean spray pattern, ensuring superior color quality on walls, fences, and other DIY projects.

You’ll find that it has a 1000ml container, sufficient for completing most tasks. And to use the paint efficiently, there are three spray patterns and five nozzles. Users can choose between horizontal, vertical, and circular patterns, with the nozzles working well with both thin and thick paints.

You can use sealers and varnish when it comes to thin paints, while thicker pants include latex, chalk, and milk-based solutions. Moreover, the adjustable flow control makes it easier to manage the paint output, delivering the desired thickness and vibrant colors.

Another fascinating aspect is that this spray gun makes it easier to paint edges and corners. And after completion, use a clogging needle to remove debris stuck in the nozzle.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You’ll need to thin the paint to apply the desired coat, which isn’t uncommon and is a common requirement of most paint sprayers. All you need is to reduce the volume of paint that goes into the machine, using the adjustable flow control for the desired output.

Pros Five spray nozzles

Adjustable flow control

Works with all types of paints

Lightweight

Ergonomic design Cons Requires thinning

Paint Roller

From sprayers, we come to rollers, and we’ll start by discussing the Bates 11 Piece Paint Roller. It might seem that there are too many components, but rest assured it takes care of all your painting projects. Particularly pleasing is the attention to detail, making it the go-to option for many people.

Why Did We Like It?

Users looking to purchase a painting kit will love the performance of the Bates 11 Piece Paint Roller. As the name suggests, there are many components, including a tray, roller covers, roller frame, an angled paint brush, and a high-density foam brush.

First, let’s talk about the tray since it does more than merely holding the paint. We found that it’s made from durable materials for long-lasting performance. Also, the paint is easily removable and doesn’t stick to the surface so that you can quickly clean it after work.

As for its other components, the experts at Bates have added synthetic filaments to the paintbrush, making it easier to get the desired finish. What’s more, there are naps that work well with the paint rollers, especially when it comes to house painting.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Users have noted that the plastic parts may wear out after regular use, which might impact the durability of this model. While all other components remain intact, the plastic parts tend to break given their low strength. Other than that, the fluff comes off the brush during painting projects.

Pros Angled paint brush

Long-lasting

Affordable

Naps with rollers

11 top-notch components Cons Plastic parts

Fluff comes off

When it comes to rollers, few products can match the performance of this model. It’s affordable, reusable, and has a polypropylene core to resist impurities, meaning it features on most buyers’ wishlist. There’s a lot to like about it, delivering value for money.

Why Did We Like It?

Just like the Bates 11 Piece Paint Roller, this model also has paint roller covers. These ½-inch microfiber covers are perfect for painting on smooth or slightly uneven surfaces. Also known as naps, the covers prove convenient for house painting given their durable and lasting performance. Hence, you won’t have to worry about lint ruining your walls.

You can use different paints and stains to color the desired area quickly. Once the painting is over, these covers are easily washable for reuse, making them incredibly affordable. Furthermore, the microfibers retain their shape and don’t shed after regular use, providing even coverage.

Anyone can use this product, be it a professional or an amateur, ensuring that you get the desired effect on walls and ceilings. After applying the coat, the polypropylene core helps resist water and impurities, preventing the paint from cracking. So, your home will have a vibrant appearance for a long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It usually takes multiple coats to get the desired result. Although rolling the paint is easy, we can confirm that you’ll need to reroll the paint for the necessary texture and pattern. Another slight disadvantage is the hard plastic tube which isn’t flexible and lacks robustness.

Pros Washable

Easy to use

Fast painting

Durable microfibers

Vibrant appearance Cons Hard plastic tube

Rerolling needed

The Wooster Brush R017-9 is all about user-friendliness, and let’s take a closer look to see why. You’ll find that it has an innovative spring mechanism and a moveable head, delivering the desired texture on walls. Also, it’s easy to grip, making it suitable for various painting projects.

Sale Wooster Brush R017-9 Roller Frame, 9-Inch, Silver Wooster brush with 9 inch sherlock roller frame

Quick release spring prevents roller slippage yet...

Why Did We Like It?

This model has a 9-inch Sherlock roller frame for starters, delivering flexibility and precision in your painting projects. It looks like a simple tool, but underneath the exterior is a quick-release spring, preventing slippage. So, you can easily paint walls and ceilings, while the spring mechanism guarantees one-rap removal.

The internal bearings of this model deliver smooth movement, solving some of the issues of other rollers, like grey streaks and shank wear. However, the significant addition is its durable fiberglass used for constructing the nylon cage and end caps.

We also loved its chrome-plated 5/16-inch shank, allowing for ninety-degree movement to paint corners and edges. What’s more, its polypropylene grip contains reinforced threads for better grip, ensuring that you can apply the right coat and texture.

Finally, the roller is available in green color with clear markings that won’t wear off easily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This model is slightly on the heavier side; however, it doesn’t impact performance and offers reliability. So, there are pros and cons to its increased weight. Apart from that, the covers may slide off, and you’ll have to stop and put them back on, thereby interrupting your workflow.

Pros Green color with clear markings

Ninety-degree movement

Smooth internal bearings

Quick-release spring

Durable fiberglass Cons Slightly heavy

Covers may slide off

Paint Sprayer Vs. Roller Buying Guide

Let’s proceed to the buyer’s guide, where we’ll be discussing several essential aspects of paint sprayers and rollers. You can note these points down to distinguish between two similar products.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

Sturdiness

For any tool to leave a mark on buyers, it must have the necessary durability. The exterior of sprayers and rollers must be robust, ensuring that they can withstand the test of time. This is essential for daily use, allowing users to undertake numerous painting jobs.

Apart from the exterior, the nozzle, the roller head, and other components need to be sturdy for long-lasting performance. We have often heard reports of the nozzle breaking or plastic components coming apart, which could prove detrimental to the quality of the tool. So, the engineers must use resistant materials like polypropylene for the best results.

Ease Of Use

Irrespective of whether you purchase a paint roller or sprayer, it must be easy to use. Now, people might think that using either one of these tools is only about pressing the trigger or rolling the paint on any surface. But it’s not as simple as that.

To use a paint sprayer, you need to control the output to get the required thickness. Sometimes a spray gun creates unwanted textures that you must smoothen by reapplying the coat or thinning the paint.

On the other hand, using a paint roller isn’t as technical; however, it must be flexible, allowing you to color corners and edges.

Versatility

Both these tools must be compatible with different paint types to prove useful for numerous painting projects.

If you remember, when reviewing paint sprayers, we came across models that worked well with thin and thick paints. Hence, you can use chalking agents, enamel, latex, and milk paints.

Meanwhile, paint rollers are simple tools, so all you need to do is dip them in the desired solution; then, roll them on various surfaces. But to get the desired thickness, you may have to reroll over the first coat.

Price

The cost of the product is an important consideration for buyers to make the purchase. You need to factor in the price of the paint and additional components to choose the roller or paint sprayer for your needs.

Paint sprayers usually cost more than their roller counterparts, given that they have numerous functions. But you should look at both as an investment rather than an expenditure. If you know how to use painting tools, it saves the cost of hiring a professional service.

Meanwhile, the performance from rollers and sprayers is long-lasting, and it would best to spend a little extra to purchase a quality unit.

Adjustability

Adjustability is crucial to get the required outcome on painting projects, with most modern homes having curved or slightly uneven surfaces. So, it’s essential to adjust the spray gun or roller according to your needs.

A spray gun is easier to maneuver as there are built-in functions to control the flow output, speed, and spray pattern. This makes it convenient to access tough spots, slopes, and edges for painting all areas.

When it comes to rollers, it’s the moveable head that helps you reach the upper areas of the wall and ceiling. You need to thin the paint before applying the coat by rolling it on. However, it isn’t ideal for painting corners and edges.

Capacity

While buying a painting kit, you need to look at the capacity, and this is especially true of paint sprayers. These tools are mostly electric powered and require a container that feeds paint into the machine. We’ve seen that the Scuddles 1200W Paint Sprayer has a large capacity of 1000ml, suitable for various projects, delivering a smooth experience.

In contrast, paint rollers use a tray to hold the paint. Now, depending on the type of roller and pattern, the quantity of paint used by each model is different. Hence, some units get the job done in a single coat while others require rerolling.

Low Maintenance

Another vital factor for choosing the right unit is maintenance costs. Painting is a messy task, and you inevitably need to look after the painting kit. Having said that, maintenance shouldn’t be a hassle, meaning your painting tools mustn’t leak, ensuring that the work area is clean.

You need to keep in handy clogging needles to remove debris stuck in the spray gun nozzles. Also, roller covers should be washable and reusable, convenient for undertaking numerous painting projects.

Apart from that, it’s essential to clean the body of the gun or roller, but overall, maintenance shouldn’t take much time.

Precision

Precision performance is the key, ensuring that your projects stand out. Be it a paint sprayer or a roller; you need to get the right blend of colors, creating eye-catching textures and patterns on the wall.

As mentioned earlier, a sprayer delivers more precision, thanks to its multiple nozzles and spray patterns. You can use it in tight spots, corners, and edges, ensuring that all the areas receive an even coating. Moreover, due to its electric power source and user-friendly functions, you get reliable output so that the thickness of the paint remains the same.

With rollers, achieving the required precision is tricky but not difficult. Since you need to roll the paint by hand, it’s easier to manage the strokes and depth of each coat.

Ergonomic Design

Finally, paint rollers and sprayers must feature an ergonomic design for long working hours. The engineers must ensure that both these tools are easy to hold, making work more manageable.

We found that the best units reduce fatigue and comfortably fit into the palm of your hand. Also, sprayers and rollers must have a non-slip grip so that you can access hard-to-reach areas without any difficulty.

Verdict

Have you decided whether you want to buy a paint sprayer or roller?

If you’re still in doubt, we’ve decided to help you by highlighting our favorite models in different categories. For instance, the HomeRight C800971 guarantees precision performance, suitable for both small and large-scale projects. Apart from that, the Bates Paint Roller has synthetic filaments for long-lasting and smooth output.

That’s all there is to know about paint sprayers and rollers; it’s time now to take your leave. To clear any confusion, consult the buyer’s guide before making a purchase; here’s hoping we were able to help you repaint your home in nice vibrant colors.

We’ll leave you with this tip: it would be best to carry out regular maintenance as the nozzle tends to clog with debris. Take care and stay safe. See you soon, bye!

