Gone are the days of expensive ink cartridges as the latest innovation in the world of printers is the ink tank printer.

If you’re looking for a printer that can print in bulk and is cost-effective, an ink tank printer is your best option since it comes with refillable bottled ink. And even though ink tank printers might seem more costly than traditional laser printers, their cost of printing is way less.

You can easily save around 90% of the running cost by switching to the Supertank printers. But, how to choose the right ink tank printer when tons of options are available out there?

That’s why we’re here to lend you a helping hand. In this article, we’ll talk about some of the best ink tank printers that are currently available on the market and provide you with a detailed buyer’s guide.

Best Ink Tank Printers Review

We bring you the Epson Ecotank ET-2760 Supertank printer that comes with the features of a copier and a scanner. We believe this color ink tank printer can be a great addition to your home or office, thanks to its wireless feature. As a result, it is cartridge-free and compatible with laptops and PCs.

Why Did We Like It?

The Epson Supertank printer is an innovative and fast cartridge-free solution to all your printing woes. With this wireless printer, you won’t need to worry about buying expensive ink cartridges. Refilling an ink tank has never been easier, and you get to save almost 90% while replacing inks.

Furthermore, this 3-in-one ink tank printer comes with a scanner and copier. The flatbed scanner is perfect for high-resolution scanning, while the auto-duplex feature is ideal for high-quality color printing.

On top of this, the Epson EcoFit ink bottles fit perfectly inside the high-capacity ink tank of the printer. So, you need not worry about cartridge waste anymore while refilling the ink.

This ink tank printer also comes with backup ink bottles that last almost two years. What’s more, you can reduce paper waste with this printer due to its auto two-sided function while printing and copying. Not only that, the modern wireless connectivity of the Supertank printer makes it much easier to connect with any smart device.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the major drawbacks of using this int tank printer is that you can’t use any other brand of ink with it. It only supports the ink bottles from Epson, so you have to buy Epson inks every time you want to refill the tank. Also, the printer can be a bit loud, which might be somewhat distracting.

Pros Easy to refill ink tanks

Cartridge-free

Auto-duplex printing

High-resolution scanner

Comes with two years of ink supply Cons Only works with Epson inks

Can be loud and noisy

Coming from the house of Canon, our next product is a wireless MegaTank all-in-one printer. It is compatible with WiFi, USB, and Ethernet connectivity options, so whether it’s your laptops, smartphones, or PCs, you’re good to go with this printer. Also, it is a good choice for both home and office work.

Canon PIXMA G6020 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer The PIXMA G6020 MegaTank All-In-One Printer gives...

Tired of replacing ink cartridges. With Canon...

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, all-in-one ink tank printer, this Canon printer can be your best bet. Scanning, printing, and copying, you get to do it all with this printer without spending an extra dollar on ink cartridges. Also, the MegaTank ink bottles have 30 times more ink than regular ink cartridges.

Moreover, it is one of the best inkjet printers that use dye-based and pigment-based inks. The dye-based inks can help you print vibrant color images and texts. At the same time, you can use the pigment-based ink to print long-lasting, sharp black texts, making this Supertank printer a powerhouse for multipurpose applications.

Along with color printing, it is perfect for digitalized, wireless printing as the printer offers wireless connectivity via Canon Print, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria smart applications. Also, with its WiFi and Ethernet connectivity options, you can easily set it up with your smart devices without any hassle.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This Canon MegaTank printer doesn’t come with an automatic document feeder, which can be a problem if you’re trying to print in bulk. Hence, you have to manually insert the paper every time you need to print something. Also, the LCD display is relatively small, and reading it under dim lights can be a problem.

Pros Printer, copier, and scanner

Cartridge-free ink solution

Vibrant, colorful printing

Uses pigment and dye-based inks

Comes with additional ink bottles Cons No automatic document feeder

Small digital display screen

Next on our list is another Supertank printer from Epson that comes with the feature of wireless, cartridge-free printing. This all-in-one ink tank printer has a refillable ink tank that can help you save a lot of money every time you print. So, if you’re looking for high-quality color printing for your home and office, this product can be a great choice.

Why Did We Like It?

Compared to the previous Epson ET-2760 model, the Epson ET-2720 is much more affordable and comes with almost the same features. It is an innovative, cartridge-free printing solution perfect for color printing, while the ink tanks are super-easy to refill once you run out of ink. Hence, you won’t need to purchase expensive ink cartridges anymore.

What’s more, the Epson Supertank printer can print 4,500 pages in black ink and 7,500 pages using colored ink, equal to 90 individual cartridge sets. In other words, you get to save almost 90% in ink replacement with this printer. On top of this, the replacement Epson ink bottles that come with the printer contain enough ink to last for two years.

The wireless connectivity options of this ink tank printer also make voice command printing so much easier. You can easily control all your printing operations through the Epson Smart Panel App.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unfortunately, this ink tank printer doesn’t have an automatic duplex printing option owing to its small size. So, you need to flip the paper for two-sided printing manually. Also, there’s no slot for inserting your memory card, and you have to connect it to a USB drive or any smart device to print a document or photo.

Pros Voice-activated printing

No cartridge waste

Replacement ink set

Wireless connectivity

2-year limited warranty Cons No automatic duplex printing

No slot for memory cards

This is another superb inkjet printer from the house of Canon that has a wired all-in-one scanner with USB connectivity to support your laptop or PC. Thus, it is ideal for home or office use, owing to which high-volume and low-costing printing become so much easier with this Canon MegaTank printer.

Canon G2260 All-in-One Wired Supertank (MegaTank) Printer | Copier |... Enjoy an ink savings of $1,175 and experience high...

Print both documents and photos on a variety of...

Why Did We Like It?

The feature that seriously attracted us to this Canon Pixma model is its printing capacity. It can print almost 30 times more pages per set of hybrid ink bottles compared to any conventional colored or black ink cartridge sets. In fact, the printer prints up to 7,000 vibrant color pages and 6,000 long-lasting blank pages.

Not only that, you can save over a thousand dollars on ink replacement with this ink tank printer. It includes one set of ink bottles and two additional bottles of black ink.

So, if you choose to buy this Canon Pixma model, you don’t have to worry about replacing the printer ink anytime soon. There’s also no need to worry about messy cartridge replacements either with its easily refillable ink tanks.

On top of this, the ink tank printer is very easy to connect with your laptop or PC, and it is pretty convenient to use once you set it up with your computer device.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The major drawback of this Canon Pixma printer is the lack of wireless connectivity. Even though the USB connectivity makes it pretty easy to use, it is not as versatile as other Canon Pixma models. Additionally, it doesn’t support printing from your mobile device as you cannot connect mobiles with this printer.

Pros Easy to connect

Prints 30 times more pages

Low-cost printing

Easy to use

Handles printing, copying, and scanning Cons No wireless connectivity

Doesn’t support mobile devices

Moving on with the list, we bring you this printer from Brother that comes with duplex printing. It has a WiFi connectivity option, so you can easily pair it with your mobile device, laptops, and PCs. Hence, you can print anytime with this model.

Why Did We Like It?

The printer comes with additional ink cartridges that can last up to one year to ensure uninterrupted printing. You can print almost 150 pages per month using the in-box cartridges, so you’ll be saving printer ink. It also has an automatic document feeder to ensure smooth and uninterrupted printing.

Furthermore, the Brother printer comes with re-engineered cartridges that hold much more ink than the conventional ink cartridges. Thus, you need not worry about running out of printer ink, and with the Brother Page Gauge, you can monitor how much ink you’ve used and the amount left.

Not only that, the printer offers wireless connectivity, which can help you print directly from your mobile devices, laptops, or PCs. For instance, you can print documents and photos using Google Cloud Print or AirPrint through any smart wireless device.

What’s more, printing monochrome manuscripts and color documents using this printer becomes easier, while the automatic duplex printing ensures seamless double-side printing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the printer can print high-quality photos and documents, it is not cartridge-free. So, if you’re trying to print documents or photos in bulk, you need to spend more money with this printer as compared to Supertank printers. Also, the printer doesn’t come with a refillable ink tank, and replacing the ink cartridges can be much more troublesome than Supertank printers.

Pros High print quality

Auto duplex printing

Wireless and USB connectivity options

Compatible with mobile devices

1-year ink in-box Cons Not cartridge-free printing

No refillable ink tank

Coming from the house of HP, we have the HP Smart Tank printer on our list. This is one of the best all-in-one printers ideal for printing, scanning, copying, and faxing. It comes with a touchscreen display and wireless connectivity. So, whether it’s for your office work or any personal household project, you can trust the HP Smart Tank.

Why Did We Like It?

The HP smart tank is one of the most affordable and best Supertank printers currently available on the market. You can print, copy, scan, and fax any document using this printer. Whether it is vibrant color graphics or crisp monochrome texts, this printer has got your back.

What’s more, the wireless connectivity of the HP smart tank offers easy mobile printing. Connect it with your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or PC, and you’re good to go. Furthermore, it comes with ink bottles that’ll last almost two years, so it is perfect for high-volume, low-cost printing. You can print 6000 black and 8000 color pages using the ink bottles that are included in the box.

Not only that, the ink tank design of the printer allows easy, spill-free refilling of the ink. The automatic ink sensor also makes it pretty easy to track ink usage. Hence, the entire refill system is very convenient and easy to use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The HP smart tank lacks the feature of auto duplex printing. So, if you want double-sided printing, you have to flip the page manually. Moreover, the page capacity of the printer is quite low compared to other printers. The page tray can only hold 100 pages at a time. Hence, you have to feed pages to the printer quite frequently.

Pros Print, scan, copy, and fax

Two years of extra ink included

Wireless connectivity

Automatic document feeder

Voice-activated printing Cons No automatic two-sided printing

Low paper capacity

Next up, we have another printer from Brother, an all-in-one multifunctional printer. Whether it’s printing, scanning, faxing, or copying, you can trust this printer to get the work done. It is highly versatile and can work well at the office and home. However, it supports cartridge inks and doesn’t have any refillable ink tanks.

Brother MFC-J4535DW INKvestment Tank All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer... NO INK REPLACEMENT FOR UP TO 1-YEAR: Experience...

PUT THE POWER OF PRINTING AT YOUR FINGERTIPS: The...

Why Did We Like It?

The product comes with backup ink cartridges that’ll last for almost a year. So, you don’t have to worry about replacing the cartridges for at least a year. And even if you have to change the ink cartridges, the re-engineered Brother ink cartridges make the ink replacement super-easy and spill-free. Thus, you get continuous, uninterrupted high-quality printing.

Furthermore, the printer allows direct printing owing to its easy wireless connectivity options. Not only that, you can simply touch your smartphone to print multiple documents and colored photos. It also supports Amazon Alexa, which makes voice-activated printing so much easier.

Not only that, but the printer is also ideal for high-volume printing. It comes with a high paper capacity as the paper tray can hold about 400 pages at a time. The automatic document feeder also makes it pretty easy to manage printing long manuscripts. What’s more, with the automatic double-sided printing feature, you won’t need to flip the paper manually for printing on both sides.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The biggest and most obvious drawback of this printer is that it’s not an ink tank printer. It doesn’t come with a refillable ink tank, so you have to replace the ink cartridges every time you run out of ink. Hence, if you’re looking for cartridge-free printing, this product might not be your best option.

Pros High paper capacity

Automatic document feeder

Automatic two-sided printing

Compatible with Amazon Alexa

Color touchscreen display Cons No cartridge-free printing

Not an ink tank printer

We have another superb ink tank printer from the Epson EcoTank ET series that comes with wireless connectivity and offers cartridge-free printing. The inkjet printer is compatible with smartphones and works pretty well for both home and office use. And as an all-in-one Supertank printer, it is quite versatile in its applications.

Why Did We Like It?

When you’re looking for fast printing options to print in large numbers of manuscripts, documents, or photos, it is always best to go for ink tank printer that come with an auto document feeder. And that’s an attractive feature of this Epson EcoTank model. You don’t need to worry about inserting paper manually inside the printer every time you print.

Also, the large page capacity of the printer makes it ideal for high-volume printing. The paper tray of this Epson printer can hold 150 plan papers at a time so that you won’t run out of papers quickly. What’s more, the auto 2-sided printing leads to high productivity and fast printing. Also, it can print monochrome manuscripts or vibrant color photos on almost any type of paper.

Not only that, the box of Epson EcoSafe ink bottles that comes with the printer can last for almost two years. The ink bottles are equivalent to around 80 individual ink cartridges. Hence, you get to save 90% of your costs in ink replacement with this printer. It also has pigment-based black ink for printing sharp and long-lasting texts.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While many Supertank printers come with a built-in fax machine, this Epson EcoTank printer doesn’t come with the faxing option. So, even though you can print, scan, and copy documents, you can’t fax them. Also, the model doesn’t have a touchscreen display. Hence, it might be a bit of an inconvenience.

Pros Built-in copier and scanner

Auto document feeder

Auto two-sided printing

Uses pigment-based black ink

PrecisionCore heat-free technology Cons No faxing option

No touchscreen display

The next product on our list is the wireless inkjet printer from Brother that comes with WiFi and USB connectivity options. Even though it doesn’t come with any refillable ink tank, the four ink cartridges provided in the box will last almost one year. So, you can have smooth and uninterrupted printing with this printer.

Brother MFC-J1205W INKvestment Tank Wireless Multi-Function Color... NO INK REPLACEMENT FOR UP TO 1-YEAR(1): Experience...

PUT THE POWER OF PRINTING AT YOUR FINGERTIPS: The...

Why Did We Like It?

With this inkjet printer, you won’t need to replace the ink for a year. The re-engineered Brother ink cartridges can hold more ink than any conventional ink cartridge. So, you get a continuous supply of ink that ensures uninterrupted, hassle-free printing. Also, the printer allows high page yield, making it ideal for high-volume printing.

What’s more, it is compatible with your mobile device and allows direct printing. You can simply use the Brother Mobile Connect App to navigate through the printing, scanning, or copying functions of the product. It also works well with Amazon Alexa, so voice-activated printing is much easier. So, now you can print anything from anywhere.

Additionally, the LED display of the printer makes it convenient to track the usage of ink. The Brother Page Gauge offers a visual and numerical display of how much ink has been used and how much ink is left. In this way, you can avoid any guesswork while replacing the ink. Hence, you can manage the ink usage a lot better using this printer.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The printer doesn’t come with an auto document feeder. So, you have to insert the paper manually every time you want to print a document or a photo. Also, it doesn’t have the feature of automatic two-sided printing. Hence, if you want to print both sides of a paper, you have to flip it manually.

Pros Compatible with mobile devices

No ink replacement for a year

Re-engineered ink cartridges

Supports Amazon Alexa

LED display screen Cons No auto document feeder

No automatic two-sided printing

The final product on our list is another ink tank printer from the HP Smart Tank collection. It comes with the option of Cloud printing that allows fast remote printing. You can easily pair it with any smart device and use it for home and office use anytime and anywhere.

Why Did We Like It?

The HP smart tank can be good for high-volume and low-cost printing. You can easily print 8,000 color and 6,000 black pages using the original ink bottles with the box. Moreover, you can ensure fast two-sided printing with the auto duplex feature to save a lot of paper and reduce wastage.

Not only that, the refillable ink tanks of the printer allow easy and spill-free replacement of the ink. You can just plug the ink bottle into the tank and leave it to drain; no need to squeeze it to fill the ink tank, which makes the entire process spill-free. Also, the high-quality HP ink prints dark, sharp texts and vibrant, color photos.

Furthermore, remote printing is so much easier with this HP smart tank. You can connect it to your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or PC and simply use the HP smart app to navigate the entire printing process. In fact, this ink tank printer even allows easy file sharing through the smart app.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The major drawback of the HP smart tank is its poor connectivity. You might struggle to connect it with your smart devices. Furthermore, the customer support of HP is quite poor. So, you might be spending hours waiting for the customer support team to pick up your call. And even after that, you may not get proper customer service.

Pros Auto duplex feature

Supports Cloud printing

Comes with two years of ink

Borderless printing

Sustainable design Cons Connectivity is difficult

Poor customer service

Ink Tank Printers Buying Guide

When choosing the best ink tank printer for your home or office use, you need to consider certain factors. So, in this buyer’s guide, we’ll highlight some key features that can help you narrow down your purchase decision.

1. Ink Quality

The ink quality of any Supertank printer is way superior to any conventional inkjet printer. So naturally, the print quality is also better than traditional laser printers. These ink tank printers use pigment and dye-based inks to produce sharper texts and vibrant graphics. Hence, whether you’re printing a monochrome manuscript or a colored photo, an ink tank printer can be a perfect fit.

2. Easy Ink Replacement

Before purchasing any ink tank printer, you need to consider its ink replacement options. All ink tank printers come with refillable ink tanks so that you can avoid buying expensive ink cartridges. The sealable ink bottles of the ink tank printers ensure quick and spill-free ink replacement. So, you can save a lot of money on ink replacement by choosing the right ink tank printer.

3. Connectivity

When choosing a ink tank printer for your office or home, it’s better to go for an ink tank printer that comes with wireless connectivity options. Ink tank printers with strong and reliable WiFi or Ethernet connectivity are compatible with smart devices. So, you can navigate the printing process using any smart app anywhere, anytime. Hence, emote printing can become so much easier with these printers.

4. Auto Duplex Printing

If you’re printing in bulk, you need to be careful about wasting excess paper. So, it is always best to go for ink tank printers that come with the feature of auto duplex printing. They can automatically print on both sides of a page, so you don’t need to flip it manually. Thus, you can ensure fast two-sided, and low-cost printing that can reduce paper wastage.

Verdict

Choosing the best ink tank printer can be an overwhelming task when you have so many options. But it is always best to choose the int tank printer that supports fast, high-volume printing and maintains print quality.

After going through our article, we hope you have a better idea about the leading ink tank printer that are currently available. If you ask us about our favorites, that’ll definitely be the Epson ET-2760 and the Canon PIXMA ink tank printers.

These ink tank printers can be ideal for low-cost, high-quality printing. However, you can always roll up your sleeves and do some more digging before making the final choice.

On that note, we’ll sign off. Take care, and we’ll see you next time!

