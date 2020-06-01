13 Best Rotary Laser Levels of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Buying a rotary laser level for the first time can be challenging. Isn’t it?

Equipped with a long range for accurate measurements in various worksites, this tool is a must-have for every construction worker, contractor, or DIY user. That being said, with the extensive range of options available in the market, making a suitable purchase may be time-consuming and tricky.

Furthermore, with so many factors contributing to the selection process, including design, accuracy, and range, choosing from a wide range of options is not easy.

Here we have simplified your task of finding the perfect rotary laser level for achieving precise leveling in different job sites. After a ton of research, we have shortlisted the best options for your convenience.

This guide provides unbiased and detailed reviews of some of the best rotary laser levels available in the market. Not just that, but we also mention the pros and cons of each recommendation to help your decision-making. Furthermore, the comprehensive buyer’s guide towards the end of the article will help every first-time buyer make an informed purchase.

So, now without wasting any more time, let us dive straight into the reviews.

Top 13 Rotary Laser Levels

With the Topcon RL-H5A multi-purpose rotary laser, you no longer remain restricted to a specific task. Its diverse features and simple controls make this tool ideal for grading, excavation, and larger construction projects.

Topcon RL-H5A Horizontal Self-Leveling Rotary Laser with LS-80L... Range up to 2,600 feet with receiver

Accuracy of ±1/16" or 1/8" at 100 feet

Why Did We Like It?

The versatility and accuracy of this self-leveling rotary laser make it our topmost recommendation. With its multi-purpose design and IP66 rating, this tool can be used for various projects during any time of the year.

Coming to its accuracy and precision, the auto-leveling system sends a self-leveled 360-degree laser reference to your entire work area. You can also manually match existing slopes with the manual single-axis leveling.

Teamed with simple controls and a laser receiver for a long operational range, the product ensures high-level accuracy at all times. Furthermore, simple controls and lightweight design offer intuitive and responsive use. You can get the job done within minutes, making it ideal for bigger projects.

And that’s not all; this laser comes with a carrying case for easy portability to different worksites. Talk about a total value for money purchase!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Undoubtedly, this is an exceptional product, offering multi-purpose use with precision. The only drawback was the lack of precision of the receiver in bright sunlight. We found it difficult to read the grade differences on the LCD screen. Furthermore, the beeping was not accurate enough to rely on.

Pros Self-leveling system

Easy to use

High-level accuracy

Dustproof and water-resistant

Long working range Cons LCD screen not readable in bright sunlight

Designed for longer range measurements of the entire worksite, the LL500 Exterior Self-Leveling Laser Level ensures accuracy and reliability. In fact, this is a one-person leveling system, which enhances productivity by reducing the requirement of multiple setups in a large area.

LL500 Exterior Self-Leveling Laser Level Includes HR500 Receiver with rod clamp

Accuracy + or - 1/16" @ 100'

Why Did We Like It?

With a longer range of 1600 feet, this rugged and stable laser level ensures accurate measurement of a large worksite. Not just that, it is a one-person self-leveling system that enhances overall productivity and efficiency.

Furthermore, the receiver serves as the perfect partner as it accurately and conveniently measures elevations across the area. You can monitor the readings on the front and rear LCDs in millimeters, inches, centimeters, or feet. Apart from easy use, it saves you time by providing precise measurements without having to move the rod clamp.

We were also impressed with its long-lasting performance. Built to withstand harsh worksites, the receiver is completely waterproof and concrete-proof. Moreover, both the receiver and transmitter are backed by a three-year and two-year warranty, respectively.

Apart from being incredibly durable, expect the laser level to last through various situations. Powered by 4-cell alkaline or rechargeable batteries, it offers an impressive battery life of up to 80 hours. Hence, the unit keeps working consistently, minimizing time lost due to power loss.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We loved this particular unit because of its separate receiver, which made it incredibly easy to use. Suitable for a solo contractor, the self-leveling laser level also comes with impressive battery life.

However, the only minor drawback, which is almost negligible, is the absence of a charger. You will probably have to buy a compatible charger separately to ensure uninterrupted performance.

Pros Accurate long-range measurement

Easy to use the receiver

Highly durable

Rechargeable battery option

One-person operation Cons Absence of charger

Using a stable high-intensity transmitter, this self-leveling 3D laser level from Inspiritech ensures superior performance in well-lighted conditions. Its exceptionally bright red laser line with six enhancement dots goes further to provide accurate measurements in large worksites.

Why Did We Like It?

Designed with a smart pendulum system, the unit self-levels within 3 degrees to ensure accurate measurements in various worksites. Not only this, but it also includes sound-light alarms to alert you in case of out-of-level conditions caused due to incline over the 3-degree mark.

Furthermore, the accuracy of measurement is not restricted to low-light situations. With its stable high-intensity transmitter, ensuring brighter laser lines, this unit also offers exceptional performance in well-lighted conditions.

In fact, the vertical and horizontal red beams cross each other for higher levels of precision. You can also adjust the laser line position with its manual 360-degree rotary base. On the other hand, the tilt function tilts the lines for accurate measurement of odd angles.

Apart from accuracy and visibility, the unit ensures convenient use with its smart and intuitive controls. Weighing only 1.88 pounds, it is not only easy to handle but also portable. You can carry it around in the carrying case bag that offers protection against damage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This rotary laser level stands out among the rest because of its improved visibility and accuracy. That being said, we couldn’t help but notice a minor drawback related to the battery of the product.

Its poor battery life may cause inconvenience to professional contractors in worksites. However, being a rechargeable unit, you can carry the provided charger to ensure uninterrupted service.

Pros Easy to operate

Vertical and horizontal bright lasers

Compact and lightweight design

Carrying case with protective padding

Tilt function Cons Battery life is not impressive

With Bosch as a leading manufacturer of equipment and appliances, this rotary laser level is a rugged and reliable option. Not only this, but its complete kit of accessories, including a receiver, tripod, and travel case, makes it a must-have.

Why Did We Like It?

The Bosch patented dual laser system with horizontal lasers make this device suitable for indoor and outdoor use. With its long working range and high-level accuracy, the rotary laser ensures consistent leveling in various worksites.

Furthermore, owing to its robust design with a glass-enclosed cage, the model remains well protected. It comes with an IP56 rating, allowing you to use the innovative measuring tool in varying weather conditions.

Apart from durability and precision, the product enables an easy one-button and one-person operation. Equipped with a complete kit of accessories and two large easy to grip carrying handles, it ensures convenient use.

We were also impressed with its 3 speed and 6 length settings. You can customize the settings according to the diverse applications and lighting situations.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a high-end model, it is an impressive and robust measuring tool. However, the range of the product, being only 1300 feet, limits its accuracy at a distance. Hence, unlike the previous option on the list, it is not ideal for large construction sites.

Pros Suitable for various lighting conditions

Robust and ergonomic design

Complete kit of accessories

High-level accuracy

Self-leveling system Cons Lower working range

Designed for contractors, DIY users, and merchants under a tight-budget, the Johnson 99-005K Rotary Laser Level is an economical and versatile option. You can manually level the rotary laser in horizontal and vertical planes for precise and accurate measurements.

Johnson Level & Tool 99-005K Manual-Leveling Rotary Laser System Large and small scan modes achieve a laser chalk...

Manual-leveling in horizontal and vertical planes

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the versatility of this manual level from Johnson, a reliable brand, dealing with lasers and layout levels. Its rotational speeds between 150 to 300 RPM, make the unit suitable for various projects. Not only that, but it also allows manual leveling of horizontal and vertical planes for its maximum utility.

Apart from this, the rotary level comes with a high-impact composite housing for enhanced durability. Hence, it is capable of withstanding tough worksite and weather conditions at all times. In fact, the model includes a red beam laser detector with a mounting bracket and grade rod for convenient outdoor use, especially in tough job sites.

Furthermore, the intuitive controls and thumbscrews make manual leveling easy for consumers. Also, its reasonable pricing makes it stand out among homeowners and price-conscious contractors.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Being a manual level, you may think the unit lacks precision and accuracy. However, this is not at all true for the Johnson 99-005K rotary level.

That being said, we noticed the unit does not ensure accurate leveling in large construction sites. It is a better choice for small-scale and indoor residential projects.

Pros Large and small scan modes

Multiple angle leveling

Variable rotational speeds

High-impact composite housing

Economical Cons Not suitable for large exterior constructions

The CST/Berger RL25HVCK offers superior professional performance with high-level accuracy at a budget-friendly price. Moreover, it is a horizontal and vertical dual beam rotary laser ideal for interior and exterior construction and alignment jobs.

CST/berger RL25HVCK Horizontal/Vertical, Interior/Exterior Rotary... Vertical Beam Feature: for easy and precise layout...

Glass Enclosed Top Housing: for maximum weather...

Why Did We Like It?

Like the previous recommendation on the list, this laser-level comes with a complete kit to enhance productivity and accuracy. It includes an aluminum tripod, grade rod, detector with bracket, batteries, and a hard-sided carrying case for convenient use.

With its horizontal and vertical self-leveling feature, the model ensures precise alignment for various exterior projects. It also comes with a manual-grade mode for single-access slope control, which enables you to change the slope of the beam.

Apart from versatile positioning, the rugged measuring tool offers superior performance in extreme worksite conditions. Housed within a glass encasement, it is protected against tough weather conditions.

Furthermore, the product equipped with batteries offers a run-time of up to 85 hours. We were also impressed by the battery level gauge as it notifies you in case of a low charge.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We loved this laser-level from CST/Berger as it is a complete package, offering a great solution to exterior level projects. Equipped with impressive battery life and rugged built, it ensures long-lasting performance.

That being said, this is a suitable choice for professionals working in construction and grading sites. With its complicated controls, regular consumers and amateur workers may find it difficult to operate.

Pros Impressive battery life

Rugged design

Weather-resistant

Complete kit of accessories

Variable speed and scan angles Cons Not easy to operate

With Johnson being a leading manufacturer of levels, lasers, and layout tools, this self-leveling rotary laser is another suitable recommendation on the list. Equipped with the most economical laser kit, it ensures versatile function, saving time and money.

Why Did We Like It?

The 99-006K laser level system is the most economical option on our list. Designed for every DIY user, it includes a complete set of accessories to carry out your residential and commercial construction jobs. From a bracket to hold the laser and full-size contractor tripod to a 13′ grade rod, every accessory is included for your convenience.

Not only that, but the three rotation speeds also offer versatility. Aligning fences, leveling forms and footings, grading, checking drainage slopes, and more, everything can be done easily with this unit.

You can also use the device vertically and horizontally for laying out walls or floors, leveling cabinets, and installing wainscoting, drop ceilings, or metal dry walk track. Apart from interiors and exterior residential projects, it also finds its use in large commercial areas and around the farm.

Furthermore, it is a one-person laser level, which means a solo contractor or DIY user can work with it conveniently. Backed with a three-year warranty, it is reliable and long-lasting.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Being the most budget-friendly and versatile option on the list, this unit is a popular choice. We recommend it for every DIY user or solo contractor for residential and commercial use.

That being said, the portability of the kit is compromised. The reason for this is the inadequate soft carrying case, which is only capable of accomodating the laser.

Pros Economical

Versatile use

Complete kit with useful accessories

One-person operation

3-year warranty Cons Soft-carrying case for laser only

Being the most rugged laser level on the list, the Spectra Precision LL300-2 ensures consistent and accurate performance in the harshest worksites. Built to handle the toughest conditions, this automatic, self-leveling unit serves its purpose in a variety of concrete and general construction sites.

Why Did We Like It?

Equipped with a 10′ grade rod and tripod, this easy-to-use and easy-to-setup rotary laser enhances productivity and efficiency. With a fewer number of convenient controls, landscapers, pool contractors, and DIY, users can get their job done in the smartest and quickest way.

Along with its versatility, we loved the durable construction of the unit as it saves money in the long run. It is built to withstand 3-feet drops of concrete, without compromising on accuracy and precision.

Not only this, but the unit also comes with full-weatherproofing and dust proofing for long-lasting performance. Its rugged design offers complete protection from humidity, concrete, and precipitation.

Designed to perform efficiently in various weather conditions and job sites, this model is a reliable choice. It is also powered by 4 alkaline batteries, offering an impressive battery life of 90 hours.

Apart from the alkaline batteries, you can use rechargeable NiCad batteries, which offer 45 hours of performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The rugged design and durable construction of this rotary level from Spectra have no comparison. Built to ensure accurate measurements in various construction sites, it is a good investment option for the long.

That being said, we found the carrying case of the kit very bulky. Despite providing adequate accommodation for the laser and accessories, it was difficult to carry around. Not just that, it comes with a fewer number of accessories than the previous options of the list.

Pros Easy to set up and use

Rugged

Impressive battery life

Self-leveling for speed and accuracy Cons Fewer accessories

Bulky carrying case

The Dewalt DW074KD is a compact and horizontal/vertical rotary laser level with a long-range and high-level accuracy. It includes a leveling vial and protective head to prevent damage to the internal components. Hence, built to withstand various weather conditions, this portable unit offers both exterior and interior worksite durability.

DEWALT Laser Level Kit, Rotary with Laser Detector, 150-Foot Range... Horizontal self-leveling for quick and easy setup

Range of up to 600 feet and 1500 feet with...

Why Did We Like It?

Going by its size and weight, this laser level from Dewalt is the most compact option on the list. Hence, it ensures easy portability and more workspace in various job sites. That being said, the compact design of the unit does not compromise on accuracy and performance.

Apart from easy portability, you will also find it easy to use because of its intuitive arrow buttons used for vertical manual leveling. Not just that, self-leveling in the horizontal mode makes it quick and easy to set up.

You can pause the transition between horizontal and vertical modes using the standby mode. This ensures maximum flexibility for precise measurements, even for the most awkward angles.

However, what impressed us the most was the protected rotary head and weatherproof design. Built to ensure exterior and interior job site durability, the protective encasement prevents damage to the inner components of the unit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The compact and weatherproof design of the unit makes it easily portable and durable. We also loved the rotary level owing to its mounting options and high-level accuracy. However, it lacks accuracy in the case of bright sunlight as the laser line is not clearly visible.

Pros Compact and portable

Weatherproof and enclosed body

Built-in standby mode

Wall-mounting bracket

Durable built Cons Laser light not visible in bright sunlight

The simple design and intuitive controls of the 40-6502 Manual Rotary Laser from Johnson ensures easy accessibility. Being easy to use, it serves as the perfect option for a first-time buyer. Furthermore, the reasonable pricing makes it an ideal entry-level measuring tool.

Why Did We Like It?

Being a leading manufacturing brand of lasers and layout tools, this manual rotary level from Johson is a reliable choice. It is designed using a rugged plastic housing, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance.

Apart from durability, the unit also offers versatile use in various outdoor worksites. From construction, concrete work, deck building to landscaping, you can perform any of these projects conveniently. You do not have to be a professional contractor to use this tool as it is designed, especially for entry-level or DIY users.

Equipped with a complete kit for convenience, the laser level can be placed on the tripod or attached to any surface using the mount bracket. You can also place it on a flat surface as per your requirement.

Not just that, but it also comes with a padded carrying case for easy portability and protection. Furthermore, you can use the protective glasses provided in the kit to protect your eyes from sudden flashes of light.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The functionality and durability of this unit make it a reliable option to consider. In fact, it features a simple design and intuitive settings for ease of use. That being said, it is a recommended choice for first-time users.

However, unlike the other models on the list, this particular laser level does not include the automatic self-leveling features. Both horizontal and vertical leveling requires manual operation.

Pros Easy to use and setup

Ideal for entry-level workers

Highly durable

Compact design

Offers 15 hours of continuous use Cons No self-leveling

Equipped with a kit of accessories, four rotational speeds, and 500-meter beam visibility, this electronic rotary meets every user’s expectations. It is widely used in diverse indoor and outdoor applications with maximum visibility in various light conditions.

Why Did We Like It?

The Iglobalbuy electronic self-leveling rotary laser, featuring various control settings, helps in leveling, setting foundations, concrete pours, and more. Meeting every expectation and demand of the user ensures auto-alignment and accuracy at all times.

Furthermore, with its exceptional performance in various lighting situations, it finds its use in various outdoor and indoor projects. Not just that, the unit comes with a complete kit of accessories, including laser goggles, carrying case, receiver, remote control, charger, and laser target.

You can use the remote control for convenient operation of all its functions. On the other hand, the goggles help you view the laser easily during strong sunlight.

We also liked its durable construction and high-impact composite housing to protect the inner mechanism from dust and water. In fact, the sturdy carrying case protects the equipment from damage, while ensuring easy organization and portability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Designed to offer accurate performance in various weather and lighting conditions, this is another great choice. It is equipped with a complete kit of accessories for convenient use. However, the kit does not include a grade rod and tripod for measuring elevation in worksites.

Pros Sturdy carrying case

Durable construction

Remote control for easy use

Rechargeable battery

Improved visibility Cons No tripod or grade rod included

The complete rotary level kit from Johnson offers efficient performance in various projects and worksites. Equipped with a self-leveling laser, rechargeable battery pack, mounting bracket, and tripod, it ensures accurate leveling of large constructions to DIY and residential projects.

Why Did We Like It?

Despite having a laser identical to the Johnson 99-006K, this model is worth mentioning because of its upgraded features. That being said, this versatile upgraded unit is capable of serving contractors working in small residential job sites to even entry-level workers.

You can use it both vertically and horizontally for laying out floors and walls, installing drop ceilings and metal drywall tracks, or for leveling cabinets. Not just that, but with its 90-degree split laser, you can check alignments and survey stake heights.

We also liked the LCD laser detector upgrade as it makes it more suitable for professional use. Apart from that, the unit is equipped with rechargeable batteries for uninterrupted use in worksites.

Furthermore, unlike its previous model, the unit includes a hard shell carrying for storage of all system components. You can safely carry your kit to various locations without worrying about damage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Johnson has truly taken its laser levels to the next level with its 99-026K model. That being said, we were not completely impressed by its build and quality. Even though it gets the job done, more effort could have been put in for its sturdy construction. Nonetheless, it is a suitable choice for every professional or entry-level worker.

Pros Hard carrying case

Rechargeable batteries

Versatile use

Suitable for both professional and entry-level workers Cons Poor quality build

Offering the convenience of choosing between self-leveling and manual mode, this rotary laser kit from Huepar is suitable for a wide range of applications. In fact, its extended working range makes it a perfect measuring tool for large commercial job sites.

Why Did We Like It?

The maximum extended range and accuracy of this unit with electronic horizontal self-leveling make it ideal for outdoor and indoor applications. Contractors can perform tasks like alignment and height transfer precisely, even in large construction sites with a working diameter of 500m.

Not only that, but it also features convenient operational buttons for easy professional use. Furthermore, its durable construction with the IP54 rating offers resistance against dust and water.

Apart from durability, the vibrate mode also makes it suitable for working in rugged and hazardous conditions. It keeps the device from being affected by slight vibration caused due to wind and other factors. Hence, the unit continues working normally to provide accurate results, enhancing overall productivity.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Equipped with a variety of modes and accessories, this unit ensures precise results, irrespective of the working conditions. However, the only drawback associated with this laser level is the absence of adjustable rotational speed. Since it comes with a single rotation speed of 600 RPM, its versatility is less compared to the other options on the list.

Pros High-level range and accuracy

Easy to use and setup

Manual and self-leveling mode

Weatherproof design Cons Single rotation speed

Rotary Levels Buyer’s Guide

You may think buying a rotary laser level is simple, but this is not true, especially for a first-time buyer. That being said, several factors contribute to the selection of the perfect rotary laser level, including features and specifications.

Here we provide a comprehensive buyer’s guide, explaining the essential features to be considered before making a purchase. You are advised to go through these points as they will help you in your decision-making.

Accuracy

You would always expect your measuring tool to ensure precise results as we are dependent on it for correct measurements. Hence, the precision of the laser while working in various work sites is a primary requirement.

That being said, check the accuracy range of the unit before making a decision. The rotary level with the highest accuracy is the one for you.

Range

This is another important factor, which plays a vital role in the selection process. You should go for a product with an optimal range, depending on what you need the unit for. That being said, it is always better to have a laser level with a maximum extended range. This makes the unit versatile, allowing you to take accurate measurements in larger areas and construction sites.

Self-Leveling

You can opt for a manual or self-leveling unit, depending on your preference and budget. However, most decent rotary levels these days, include the self-leveling feature for your convenience.

This feature helps you set up the tool without spending too much time on calibration. It automatically levels the horizontal and vertical planes to improve overall productivity.

Durability

The product you buy should come with a rugged and waterproof/dustproof design for enhanced durability. These features will benefit in the long run by preventing you from having to invest in a new unit.

Apart from saving money, its durability and sturdy build make it suitable for outdoor use. Hence, you can obtain accurate measurements in various construction sites, irrespective of the weather condition.

Not just that, but the ruggedness also protects the device from damage caused by concrete and other tough worksite situations.

Kit of Accessories

If you want to make a smart purchase, ensure the unit is equipped with a complete kit of accessories.

The most common accessories to look forward to are a receiver, a receiver clamp, mount brackets, a tripod, rechargeable or alkaline batteries, and a charger.

With a rechargeable laser level, you are ensured uninterrupted, accurate measurements at all times. On the other hand, alkaline batteries with an impressive battery life of 80 to 90 hours offer long-lasting performance.

Also, make sure it comes with a hard carrying case, featuring a foam-padded interior for protecting system components. This helps in the portability of the laser level kit to different work sites.

Verdict

A manual or self-leveling rotary laser level will increase your productivity by ensuring superior performance at various worksites, irrespective of the weather condition.

Equipped with a complete kit of accessories, this measurement tool is also known for its versatility and convenient use. Furthermore, its accuracy helps you complete diverse projects, including construction, excavation, and grading efficiently.

On that note, we now come to the end of our comprehensive and informative review-based article. Before concluding, let’s go for a quick recap of our favorites.

Topcon RL-H5A is a multi-purpose rotary level with diverse features and simple controls. LL500 Exterior Self-Leveling Laser Level is a reliable choice for long-range measurements, while Inspirititech 3D level ensures accuracy in well-lighted conditions. Last but not least, Bosch Exterior Rotary Laser is one of the most rugged options on the list.

We hope this article helps you make an informed purchase!

