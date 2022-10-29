Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The Jarvis Bamboo standing desk features high-quality construction and multiple customization options and is among the few sustainable options on the market. However, those with a limited budget may find it to be an expensive option.

In recent years, standing desks have become increasingly popular, and with good reason.

They are known to lower the risk of obesity, can reduce back pain, and may even improve productivity. And the Jarvis Bamboo standing desk is among the most popular options, made from sustainable materials and offering customizable features.

In this guide, we’ve shared a detailed review of this desk to help you know whether it is a worthwhile option. So, let’s begin!

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk Review

Material: Bamboo Top, Metal Frame

The top of the Jarvis Bamboo standing desk is made from high-quality natural bamboo, which is grown sustainably and is free of harmful pesticides and other chemicals. This material ensures that the surface of the desk is sturdy and also looks attractive in almost any office or study. The wood also has unique striations, which further enhance the appearance of this desk.

Additionally, the tabletop has been coated with a polyurethane coating which is UV-cured and water-based. Because of that, you get a very smooth and easy-to-clean surface that looks great and requires very little maintenance. And being a customizable option, this desk is available in darker wood, but that is priced a bit higher.

The darker wood option also has a water-based stain to make the grain easily visible, enhancing the appearance of the desk.

Coming to the desk frame, this features metal construction, is quite sturdy, and can support up to 350 pounds easily. Like the top, the frame is customizable, and you can choose between silver, black, alloy, and white color options. This frame is also available in three different heights, making it easy to select the one you find most suitable.

In adjustable height desks, the frame is exceptionally important since it contains both electronic and mechanical components, such as the motors responsible for altering the height of the desk. Like the other parts, these are of extremely good quality and operate smoothly, ensuring an unparalleled user experience.

There is also the cable management tray, which can keep the wires out of sight and is constructed using powder-coated steel. This sturdy construction can easily support up to ten pounds of weight. Apart from that, each desk comes with a single plastic grommet for cable management, which can be upgraded to a powered option.

Assembly: The Setup Process

Assembling the Jarvis desk is not a very complicated process, and all the desk instructions you will need are included in the box. The manufacturer Fully has also provided a video on the website, making the assembly process even easier.

A few simple tools are needed for assembly, such as a Phillips head screwdriver and a handheld power drill, while the additional fasteners and components arrive with the desk. Since the desk has been designed in such a manner that the various components easily fit together, the entire setup process will not take more than an hour.

We’d also like to mention that the Jarvis standing desk comes with some spare components, so you don’t have to buy them if the need arises. Apart from helping users save money, this aspect helps improve the user experience and is another reason why the Jarvis standing desk is a fantastic choice.

Once the assembly process is complete, it is time to stand the desk up. While you can accomplish this alone, getting a friend to help you out is highly recommended to reduce the chances of accidents.

After that, the only thing that remains is to install the power surge protector and connect your various gadgets. This can be easily achieved after mounting the provided cable management tray, which ensures that the wires stay in one location, ensuring a tidy appearance.

Those opting for the advanced features, such as the power grommet instead of the regular one, will need to swap the two. Again, this won’t take a lot of time and effort, especially if you do this before connecting all the gadgets and devices.

Features: Practical And Easy To Use

The Jarvis desk has several innovative features that can help improve your workflow, and the easily adjustable height is among the most noteworthy ones. You can use the programming functions on the provided console to set the maximum and minimum height of this adjustable desk and its sensitivity to collisions.

And there are several presets available for the purpose, making it easy to select the most suitable height and sensitivity levels. You can even create your own presets that can be changed simply with the touch of a button. This allows users to have different presets for sitting and standing and shift between the two easily as and when required.

Also, the sit-stand desk comes with a touch programmable handset or console, which features several manual control buttons. It also has an OLED screen, which can display information such as the desk height, and can be very useful when adjusting the height. And those who find the OLED handset too costly for their budget can opt for the standard Up/Down toggle handset.

While this does not offer a screen or other advanced features, it is highly efficient to use when you just need to adjust the height of the desk.

Other than that, the Jarvis standing desk comes with plastic grommets that, along with the cable management tray, help to keep the wires neatly arranged. You can upgrade these to power grommets, which come with a USB-A port, an AC plug, and a USB-C port and allow plugging in up to three devices simultaneously.

As for the cable management tray, it can also be upgraded to a wire management kit. The kit has some specialized tools that make it easy to keep your cables neatly arranged and prevent them from getting in the way.

Performance: Efficient And Reliable

Whether using the Jarvis desk in your study at home or as office furniture, you won’t be disappointed with its performance. Its high-quality construction makes it a highly reliable desk that can be used for books and stationery and can even support a desktop PC.

The water-based coating on the desk surface protects it from spills and stains, helping it maintain a pristine appearance. So, you do not need to worry about spending a lot of effort cleaning it up in case of accidents.

Moreover, the easily adjustable height, thanks to the dual motors in the frame, enables you to put the desk to different uses. It can be used standing up or sitting down and makes very little noise when the height is adjusted, reducing distractions and disturbances. The height adjustment process is also smooth and fast and only takes around ten seconds to complete.

And if you opt for customization options, such as the height adjustment switch, the process can become even more convenient.

However, the most impressive thing about this standing desk is the large amount of space it offers. It can easily support all your office essentials and accessories, such as a large-sized monitor, speakers, a printer, and a laptop, all at the same time. But this will depend on which size option you plan to buy, and larger size options will also increase the price.

One reason for such a large amount of free space is the cable management features discussed above. Since the wires of your computer and other accessories are neatly arranged in their own separate section, a greater amount of area is free for use.

Recommended: Best For Users Looking For Sustainable Options

If you’re someone who always searches for the most eco-friendly alternatives before making a purchase, then the Jarvis bamboo desk can be an excellent choice. Its impressive construction that utilizes sustainably grown bamboo makes it one of the few reliable standing desks in the segment.

The use of such premium materials in its construction also provides it with a high level of durability, ensuring that it can easily support all your office equipment. This is also due to the metal frame, which helps lower the center of gravity of the desk, ensuring perfect stability.

The tabletop measures 72 x 30 x 0.8 inches, while the desk frame measures 74 x 27 x 21 inches. This means that the entire desk setup offers an adequate amount of working room without taking up much space in the room. Due to this, it can easily fit into a reasonably small space, making it perfect for a tiny study or home office.

Similarly, the desk components and accessories, such as those provided for wire management, have been ergonomically designed. These help save space and provide more room, enabling greater freedom of movement around the desk. And since the desk is easily adjustable, users who prefer to work standing up or sitting down won’t find anything to complain about.

Those looking for a desk that can be easily tailored to their personal requirements will also be impressed with this option. Users can get power grommets, a cable management kit, and more besides the different height and color options.

In fact, you can even add a bottle opener to the desk, which is a handy option and adds a nice overall touch. Finally, those planning to buy this product will be pleased to know that customer support is excellent and any assistance required is provided immediately.

Price: On The Higher End

The Jarvis bamboo standing desk offers impressive construction and innovative features compared to most electric standing desks. And this is reflected in its price, which starts at $483.65 and can go over $1000, depending on your selected features.

While the starting price may be competitive, it is still higher than similar products from other manufacturers. Also, at this price, you will miss out on all the additional features that truly make the Fully Jarvis bamboo standing desk a great pick.

On the other hand, customizing the desk with additional features will bump up its price, making it an expensive option for most people. That said, those very features of the Jarvis standing desk are what make it such a unique and compelling option.

Whether it is the power grommet or the remote console with an OLED screen, these features help the Jarvis desk stand out from the crowd.

Most cheaper alternatives on the market do not offer as many useful features or a high level of durability as the fully Jarvis standing desk. They also lack the various customization options that allow personalizing the desk and enhancing your overall experience.

If you’re willing to spend on the adjustable standing desk that can be customized to a high degree, offers stellar performance, and is eco-friendly, this is the perfect choice.

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk Vs. Herman Miller Renew Standing Desk

The Herman Miller Renew standing desk is the closest alternative to the Jarvis one. It features a similar construction and offers many of the same features. Like the Jarvis standing desk, it has an adjustable height system and a minimalistic design that takes up less room while being highly convenient to use.

However, there are quite a few differences between the two options, the first being the price. While the Jarvis standing desk is in no way an economical option, it is still priced lower than the Herman Miller one and offers a greater number of features.

Additionally, unlike the Jarvis desk, which is available in multiple size and height options, the Renew standing desk is available in two sizes only. Thus, it may not be suitable for everyone, and people opting for this product will have limited options to choose from. There are also no presets and no height indicator, which are both present in the Jarvis one.

In fact, the limited height adjustment range of the Herman Miller product makes it suitable only for people with average heights.

Another difference between the two options is in the setup process. While you get the Jarvis desk assembly instructions in the package, there is no such option with the Herman Miller one. The reason is that while the Jarvis desk can easily be assembled at home using a few tools, the Herman Miller Renew one requires professional assembly.

It cannot be set up using DIY techniques, and hiring a professional to assemble the desk will further increase the cost. As for the warranty, while the Jarvis desk comes with a 15-year warranty, the Herman Miller one only has a 12-year warranty.

What We Like

Sustainable bamboo work surface

Durable and stable metal frame

Noiseless and easy adjustability

Efficient cable management

Multiple customization options

What We Don’t Like

Pricey

Not as sensitive as advertised

Specifications

Product Name: Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk

Product Brand: Jarvis

Tabletop Dimensions: 72 x 30 x 0.8 inches

Desk Frame Dimensions: 74 x 27 x 21 inches

Price: Starts at $483.65

Color: Natural bamboo and dark bamboo

Natural bamboo and dark bamboo Material: Bamboo tabletop and metal frame

Bamboo tabletop and metal frame Warranty: 15 years on the desk frame and five years on the desktop surface

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk Final Verdict

For you to be able to perform at your best, having the right furniture is crucial. And this is even more important for people susceptible to problems like back pain. That is where the Jarvis bamboo standing desk can really make a difference.

Its selection of useful features, whether the easily adjustable height or the customizable console, can be really helpful in improving your workflow. Additionally, the personalization options that allow you to pick from different color and height options and add more components to it make this the best standing desk in the segment.

Just keep in mind that the more features you add, the higher the price will go, and getting the base version will not deliver such a great experience. So, if you are on a limited budget, it is best to look for alternatives.

