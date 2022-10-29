Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Klein Tools offers a wide range of measuring tools, including levels, tapes, laser distance measuring tools, and more. These offerings are generally of high quality and deliver accurate readings but can be a little pricier than other competing options.

Finding accurate and reliable measuring tools like tape measures and levels can be an incredibly challenging task.

This is because there are numerous offerings from various brands on the market, each claiming to be the best. However, one brand known for its high-quality products is Klein Tools, and today, we’ll be sharing detailed reviews of some of the best offerings from the brand here to help you out.

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

The Klein Tools tape measure is a heavy-duty measuring tape featuring an incredibly tough blade that is easy to use and lasts a long time. It provides highly accurate and reliable readings and can be used in a variety of situations to measure distance or size conveniently.

Why Did We Like It?

With its 13-foot long standout and durable blade, the Klein tools tape measure is among the best measuring tools currently available on the market. This blade comes with a heavy-duty nylon coating that protects it from damage, and taking measurements is also easy due to the bold lines on the blade.

There is also a steel hook that can be used to attach the tape to steel studs, pipes, conduits, etc. Apart from this, the tape measure has a retraction speed brake, and this retraction brake controls blade speed which protects fingers and prevents personal injury.

The impact-resistant housing of the Klein tools tape measure is equally impressive and comes with a soft touch finish. This makes it perfect for heavy-duty uses while also providing an excellent grip for greater convenience. And you can carry it anywhere thanks to the belt clip, which secures the tape measure to pockets, belts, and pouches easily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Klein tools tape measure is an easy-to-use, highly durable measuring tool that gets the job done quickly and efficiently. That said, it is a bit on the heavier side, so you will notice it while carrying it around, and it may take some time to get used to.

Pros Durable construction

Easy to read

Easy to carry

Accurate Cons Heavy

Sale Klein Tools 910-6 Folding Ruler 6-Foot, Durable Fiberglass, Inside... Black markings on yellow, with red stud center...

Measurements are marked on both sides and both...

Offering portability and accuracy, the Klein Tools folding ruler is yet another outstanding product from the brand that can be carried anywhere conveniently. It is constructed from high-quality, durable materials and has easy-to-read markings that make taking measurements a simple process, helping save time and effort.

Why Did We Like It?

Those looking for an easy-to-use yet durable measuring tool are going to love this folding ruler from Klein Tools. Constructed from tough nylon and reinforced with high-quality glass fibers, this tool is highly resistant to weather, chemicals, and abrasion, making it ideal for all types of situations. It is also non-conductive and can be used near sensitive electronic equipment without any concerns.

Additionally, the durability is enhanced due to the presence of stainless steel hinges along with positive locking points that provide additional strength to the ruler. So, you do not need to worry about getting the ruler damaged, even in the harshest environments.

It is also easy to read, thanks to the black markings on the yellow surface, and there are even red stud center markings at a gap of every 16 inches. Furthermore, these easy-to-read bold markings are on both sides of the ruler, enhancing the ease of use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Klein Tools folding ruler has no significant downsides and delivers a great user experience. That said, its joints are incredibly tight and require considerable effort to unfold the ruler while taking measurements. Fortunately, they can loosen up with regular use, solving this problem.

Pros Easy to read

Lightweight

Accurate

Durable Cons Very tight joints

The next item on our list is the compact laser distance measure, a versatile tool perfect for measuring distances easily. It has a lightweight design that allows you to carry it around and offers readings in inches, feet, and meters which can even be saved for comparisons.

Why Did We Like It?

The laser distance measure is among the most popular measuring tools from the brand, and with good reason. It has a lightweight design which makes it easy to carry around, and a pocket clip that keeps your hands free so you can focus on the task at hand.

This device can be used to take both single-distance measurements and continuous measurements without any hassles. Just use the button to toggle between the different modes, and the last two measurements are even recorded in the device for easy comparisons.

But the highlight of this impressive product is its reverse contrast LCD screen which ensures that all readings are easily visible even in very low light conditions. So, you can use it even on job sites where lighting conditions are less than adequate.

Also, the device has audio alerts for measurements and an auto shut-off feature that can be useful in saving its battery.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Being a digital measuring tool, this laser distance measure can be affected by the presence of magnets which can result in inaccurate readings. To prevent that from happening, it is recommended to avoid magnetic contact when using or storing this tool.

Pros Highly portable

Easy to use

Multifunctional use

Accurate Cons Affected by magnets

When it comes to level measurement hand tools, few measuring tools come close to the Klein Tools rechargeable laser level. And the reason for that is that it comes with some highly useful features, such as an integrated mounting bracket and a long run time, making taking measurements easy.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that impressed us about the rechargeable self-leveling laser level from Klein Tools was its construction. Made from premium materials, the device has a rugged body and comes with IP54 water and dust resistance certification, which means it is perfect for all types of job site conditions.

And to keep the device further protected, there is even a plastic hard carrying case which also makes it easy to carry the level measurement tool. Apart from that, there are highly visible, easy-to-read bold lines for quick and easy measuring.

Then there is the rechargeable battery, which provides the device with a very long, nine-hour runtime on a single charge. And it can be easily removed for charging purposes when the level is not in use.

Finally, you get a mounting bracket with mounting threads for easy portability, and the device can even be attached to tool belts for portability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The charging cable provided with this measuring tool is a USB type A to C. You should keep this in mind if you only have USB-C charging points and need USB-C to-C charging capabilities. With USB A standards becoming more or less obsolete, this might be a deal breaker for some.

Pros Easy to carry

Sturdy construction

Accurate measurement

Long battery life Cons Outdated USB A to C cable

Moving on to the next Klein Tool measuring tool, we bring you the laser distance measure, a highly useful tool for measuring length, volume, area, and more. It features a backlit display for low-light working conditions and one-touch measurement that helps save time and effort when taking measurements.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re searching for a multifunctional measuring tool that provides reliable measurements and is easy to carry, this laser distance measure from Klein Tools is a great choice. It can be used to take measurements up to 98 ft, with an accuracy of plus or minus 1/16 inches.

As a versatile tool, it can measure length, area, volume, and even Pythagoras measurements. Whether you need to take single-distance or continuous measurements, this device does it all and just requires you to wear eye protection for safety.

There is even a depth gauge that measures from inside corners or channels, and you can also toggle between metric and imperial units easily. The backlit display makes it easy to view the readings, making the measuring tool perfect for both indoor and outdoor use and especially in low-light conditions.

Finally, the device can store up to 20 measurements, which is ideal for making comparisons.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The manufacturer recommends removing the batteries when the device is not in use, but this is quite hard to do and requires a special tiny screwdriver. So, keep this in mind when going with this device. That said, there are no issues regarding the performance of the device.

Pros Accurate measurements

Easy to use

Multifunctional

Easy to carry Cons Inserting and removing batteries is not easy

Klein Tools 946-150 Woven Fiberglass Tape Open-Reel, 150-Foot Woven fiberglass tape with moisture-proof coating...

Can be immersed in water without adverse effects

With its high-quality construction and easy portability, the fiberglass tape is another one of the most outstanding Klein Tools tape measures. Ideal for measuring size or distance, this tool has nickel-plated metal parts that prevent damage and has markings on the front and back sides for easy measurements.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we liked about this measuring tape from Klein Tools was the fiberglass construction that provides it with a very high level of durability. This is complemented by the nickel plating on all metal parts, which protects them against corrosion, and the case also has a rugged construction.

Despite that, this is a lightweight tool that can be carried anywhere easily and is very easy to use. It also features a moisture-proof coating of polyvinyl chloride that protects the tape from chemicals or oils and makes it waterproof. Similarly, the hook attaches to a reinforced metal strip, making it a great choice for professional tradespeople.

Readability is also excellent, with the black figures clearly standing out on the yellow background, so you do not have to strain yourself. And the tape line is graduated in both inches and feet, so you can easily use the preferred measuring unit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing this Klein Tools fiberglass tape misses out on is a magnetic connector, which makes taking measurements even easier. Having a magnetic connector that can be attached to metal surfaces reduces the effort required in measurement. But other than that, we found this to be an outstanding offering.

Pros Rugged construction

Easily readable

Water and chemical resistant

Lightweight Cons No magnetic connector

Knowing about the best options available on the market is just the first step when you’re looking for the perfect measuring tool. There are also certain factors to be considered before the most suitable option can be selected, some of which we’ve mentioned here.

1. Size

The size is the first thing to consider when buying a measuring tool and the size of the tool depends upon the objects to be measured. Larger tools are generally more robust and better suited for working environments where the chances of impact are more.

In the case of tools like measuring tapes, size also affects factors like standout, which refers to the distance to which the tape can be extended without bending. Larger tapes are tougher, and a tough blade stands much better than smaller ones due to its sturdier construction.

Similarly, the ease of use depends upon the size of your measuring tool. When working over considerable distances, using a smaller tool can be really difficult and will require much more effort than a larger one.

On the other hand, those having a limited working area, such as a workshop, will find using a larger measuring tool to be a hindrance. In such cases, it is better to go with smaller, more compact options that can also help avoid personal injury. Also, larger tools like measuring tapes tend to cost a bit more.

2. Accuracy

When it comes to tools like tape measures, there are four standards of accuracy, the first being unclassified. Unclassified measures are those that do not conform to any specified standards of accuracy, though this does not mean that they are bound to provide inaccurate readings. Above that, there is the Class III standard, which is the lowest recognized level of accuracy.

Then, there are Class II measuring tapes, which offer better accuracy and, in fact, are the most common options on the market. And finally, there are Class I tapes, which meet the highest standards of accuracy and are best suited for situations where a high degree of precision is required.

3. Measurement Units

The measurement units or gradations on the measuring tool are among the most important factors to consider when selecting a measuring tool. The two standard units used by manufacturers include metric and imperial, though many tools use only one of these.

Also, consider the manner in which the units are displayed on the tool, which can affect the ease of use. The markings are generally present on the front or back side of the tape but may even be on both sides.

4. Construction Material

The material used for constructing a measuring tool will affect the ease of use as well as durability. For instance, steel is commonly used for manufacturing tape measures since it is highly durable, robust, and offers excellent value for money. However, the final product depends upon additional protective coatings as well as the thickness and width of the scale.

Another option used by tool manufacturers is stainless steel, which is costlier but offers protection against corrosion. That is why it is best suited for those working in or around water. However, stainless steel is softer and not as tough as regular steel.

Then, there is fiberglass, commonly used for surveyors measuring tapes, and has several properties that make it an excellent construction material. It is highly flexible, offers a high degree of stretch and tear resistance, and can withstand exposure to heat and moisture effectively. This also makes it waterproof, which is why it can be cleaned easily.

Fiberglass is also neither electrically conductive nor magnetic and, thus, can be used in tools used to measure objects like computer equipment easily.

Are Digital Measuring Tools More Accurate Than Analog Ones? Digital measuring tools tend to provide more accurate readings than analog ones because no human error is involved in the measuring process. They also provide more easily readable data, further reducing the chances of errors in recording. How Accurate Are Laser Distance Measurements? Generally, laser distance measuring tools are accurate to within ⅛ inches, though some may even be accurate up to 1/16 inches. As for the measurable range of such tools, it can range from 100 to 1000 feet, depending on the model. How To Ensure That Your Tape Measure Lasts For A Long Time? There are a few ways by which you can increase the lifespan of your tape measure. The first is to wipe down the tape after each use with a lint-free, clean cloth. Also, make sure to keep the tape measure away from extreme heat and direct sunlight to prevent it from stretching or expanding. And most importantly, never let the tape shoot back into its case uncontrolled, as that can damage the end hook, markings, and even the mechanism. It can also cause injury to your eyes and fingers, hurt other people close by, or damage nearby objects.

Your Email ( required )

Submitted Successfully We will respond soon

Klein Tools is among the first brands most people consider when looking for a measuring tool, and here we’ve reviewed some of the best offerings from the brand. Hopefully, this can help you select the most appropriate option easily.

But if you still have doubts, we recommend using the tape measure, a heavy-duty tool with a nylon reinforced blade and durable construction. It delivers highly accurate readings and is also an affordable option.

With that, it is time to wrap up. Goodbye!

