Topcon RL-SV2S – The Best Rotary Laser Level You Can Buy

As far as laser levels go, the market is overflowing with a number of excellent models in 2020.

But a few certainly stand out. We took a long look and picked out our favorite – the Topcon RL-SV2S! In this review, we explain what sets this product apart, and moreover, how it promises to meet your requirements.

But we aren’t making claims out of thin air. We used the device for a week and had it checked out by an expert. So, you can trust our verdict.

You may rest assured that as a product from Topcon, it excels on the fundamental points: quality, ease of use, and reliability. An established brand with a legacy, Topcon prioritizes its customers above all and makes products that one can trust.

So take a look, and see for yourself. The Topcon RL-SV2S is a rotary laser level that makes your life a little easier.

How? Read on to find out!

Topcon RL-SV2S Review

Topcon is a brand driven by its commitment to a progressive future where sustainability is key, and its products are the best examples of this core ethic. The RL-SV2S Rotary Laser Level is no exception and scores high on the following points:

Versatile Functionality

Topcon’s laser level achieves an astonishing level of functionality, starting with a dual grade capacity of 15%. With a potential for grade checking and concrete forming, this high-speed, self-leveling device is ideal for numerous heavy-duty tasks such as:

Geopositioning

Land surveys

Topography and as-built

Geospatial monitoring

Civil engineering and design

Construction survey and site work

Underground and interior

Foundation and exterior

It leaves nothing out, does it?

Multiple Site Utility

Once you have this laser level in your possession, it is highly unlikely that you will need to look for another one. Not only does it guarantee a high degree of proficiency in a number of functions, but it is also equally useful on various sites of work. This laser level performs excellently on all kinds of slopes: horizontal, single, and dual slopes, and leaves no room for complaint.

Ease of Use

If you think ‘laser level’ equals an unending set-up time, think again. A compact, lightweight device, Topcon’s product is quick and easy to install and even simple to use. Alongside this, a large, back-lit, high-contrast display ensures you have no problems starting it up, and from then on it’s the smoothest ride imaginable.

Durability

Topcon insists on the highest quality that promises a lifetime of good use. Sturdy and dependable, the RL-SV2S is a device that by no means will die on you. It comes protected in a waterproof housing that ensures its utility in all weather conditions. The ruggedness of design only adds to it!

The tough IP66 construction rating is an attractive feature that takes the product further up a notch. In addition to this, this laser level carries a 5-year warranty and combined with Topcon’s exemplary customer service, this means that a significant concern remains off your chest.

Additional Features

This product occupies the top spot among laser levels in the market for good reason. In addition to taking care of its primary functions, it fulfills a number of extra requirements. This results in better performance and simplistic operation that demands little effort on the part of the user. Some of these features include:

Full function radio remote: allows you to operate it with convenience even when off-site. Long-range operation for up to 800 meters: coupled with the remote, this feature adds to the product’s ease of use. Vertical function: the vertical function allows it to achieve a high level of accuracy in its readings compared to most other laser levels in the market. Customizable

This laser level only gets better and more convenient to use. Not only are its parts customizable for use, but also the device is compatible with all your machines and does not require any extra purchases on your part. What’s more, this has no effect on its efficiency and the results are just as precise and quick.

Affordable and Long-lasting

With such incredible features and efficient functionality, you’d expect a rocketing price. This product, however, is priced reasonably well and does not make much of a dent in your budget. It’s quite the best in its price range and makes for an affordable buy that leaves you with little to worry about.

Furthermore, laser levels are infamous for running out of battery at the first sign of prolonged use. And with such a wide array of functions, you may not expect the device to run for hours on end. But that is exactly what it does! With a battery life of 120 hours, this laser level exceeds expectations and performs heavy-duty tasks with ease.

What Could Have Been Better?

As excellent as it may be, no product is without flaws. And the Topcon RL-SV2S is no exception, but the drawbacks are so minor that they hardly count as drawbacks. It is only for the extremely discerning buyer that we had to be as critical as we could.

The only place where the laser level suffers is the lack of a grade stick. While the package includes a tripod, if required, the grade stick will have to be purchased separately. Also, it contains a receiver only for the grade rod and does not include the magnetic receiver.

Pros Wide range of versatile functions

Impressive battery life for prolonged use

Sturdy, dependable device suitable for adverse conditions

Additional features for enhanced operation and ease of use

Efficient on various sites and remotely operable Cons Does not include a grade stick

No magnetic receiver; only one for the grade rod

Verdict

By now, we hope to have gained your conviction that the Topcon RL-SV2S is indeed the best rotary laser level out there. If it’s functionality, durability, and accuracy that you are looking for, then this product is ideal for you.

In addition to that, you are sure to be impressed by its capacity to lessen your workload by means of the numerous extra features. For instance, remote operation combined with a 120-hour long battery life is a definitive winner in our books.

This is a model that is built to deliver well, and deliver it does! Give it a try, and let us know what you thought in the comments section below.

We would love to hear from you!

