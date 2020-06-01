13 Best Laser Receivers of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A laser level is incomplete without a proper laser receiver. And if you find it challenging to choose one, we’ve got you covered.

While a laser level can be efficient in itself, it has a lot of limitations. Distance and lighting are two significant conditions that may affect the visibility of laser beams. That is where a laser receiver comes in.

You can easily locate laser beams with it in bright sunlight or the murkiest of lighting. Now the problem arises when you see hundreds of types available. But do not worry, we have here a list of the 13 best laser receivers in the market, containing an unbiased review of each.

We have added a buyer’s guide at the end for you to find that perfect device that fits your needs. Let’s get on with it.

Top Laser Receivers of 2020

Document

This item is the first in our list and stands out from the rest. The AdirPro LD-8 Universal Rotary Laser Receiver is one of the easiest devices to handle when it comes to alignment and leveling tasks. If you are a DIYer and love to work on projects yourself, this is a must-have addition to the tool kit.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are hunting for robust performance, this device will meet your expectations. With a dual-sided LCD, you can read it from both sides, making it simple to use while enhancing its reliability.

Also, we were glad that the screen was very bright. With most projects, it is easier to work outdoors in broad daylight, but the sunlight makes it difficult for us to see the screen in most devices. But this device proved to be visible throughout.

To add on, its screen shows the audio and the battery status. Making the battery status visible helped us prevent unnecessary delays which could occur if it runs out during work. We are prepared with extra batteries beforehand if we see the charge going below 30%.

The machine was securely covered with a rubber casing and housed in a plastic frame. This ensured that the product is durable and does not get affected by extreme weather conditions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, the specifications are on point with this product. The only issue we had was the noise. The beeps were very loud and can get to your head as you are already stressed out with work. There is no option of reducing the volume, and we had to switch it off completely.

Pros Adjustable volume and backlight

Plastic and rubber casing

Long battery life of 40 hours

Equipped with bolt adjustment system Cons Very noisy

A marvelous offering from this brand, the Spectra HL700 Laserometer, surely packs a punch with its easy readability and a sturdy body. With these two features combined, the product will leave a lasting impression on you. It also has one of the best manuals in this world written in multiple languages, keeping in mind the brand’s large customer base.

Sale HL700 Laserometer Compatible with most red or infrared rotation...

Why Did We Like It?

This laser receiver will astonish you with the speed at which it shows the readings of elevation because of its digital readout function. It will spell out the exact arithmetical distance from the position. You do not need to be moving it from one point to the next to calculate the length or breadth.

Also, it has a 5-inch reception height, which lets one receive the reading very quickly. The product also makes sure that laser beam lights are easily recognized. We can thank the Anti-Strobe Sensor for the perfect vision as this feature stops any kind of disturbance from switching off the receiver.

Adding on to the qualities which make this one of the best devices, its body is tough and can hold out against a direct fall up to 3 meters. This feature, combined with 60 hours of battery life, proves our point, stating that this is one brilliant unit that we came across.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Considering this device comes packed with so many incredible features, the price exceeds the budget. It is pretty high, and we wished it could be somewhat lower. The average person will have a tough time affording it. But again, it did not come as a surprise considering the quality that is offered.

Pros Highly versatile laser receiver

Universal multi-language operator’s manual

Easy to use tool

Suitable for basic and advanced leveling

Comes with 3 years warranty Cons Expensive product

We bring to you one of the best-rated devices that are loved by people all around. The Leica RE 140 Classic Rugby Rotary Laser Receiver works outstandingly well and is very adaptable. It is set apart from its counterparts because of its brilliant features and high levels of accuracy.

Sale Leica RE 140 Classic Rugby Rod Eye 140 Classic Rotary Laser Receiver,... Large 5 Inch Laser Detection Window Allows Easier...

Range up to 4430 ft (Laser Dependant) with 3...

Why Did We Like It?

We would firstly like to mention the three detection accuracies of +/- .04″, +/- .08″, and +/- 0.12″ that are provided to suit your application needs. Also, it can measure distances up to 4430 feet. This huge capacity is a boon if you want to scale farms or yards, and we were very impressed with the accuracy.

The next feature we thought was beneficial is the 5-inch detection window. It is large and enables us to pick up the laser beams easily. The device has LCDS on both sides of it, making it easily readable from both ends.

The sound could be increased and decreased whenever necessary, and this gave us a lot of relief. We have found some devices where the sound level cannot be controlled and can end up being too noisy. With this unit, there were no such problems.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though the product is equipped with a large number of impressive features, a higher price tag can set you off. It costs almost 50% more than most devices, and this could be a problem for the average householder. If money is not an issue, then please go forward with this great device.

Pros Equipped with a grade rod bracket with integrated level

Audio indication can be controlled

Protective cover mold

Can detect laser in the 600-800nm spectrum Cons Expensive

Next up is this ideal product for exterior tasks from the house of Spectra. The Spectra Precision Lasers/Trimble HR320 Hr320 Receiver is not for the faint-hearted. It has a rugged build and can face all weather conditions without malfunctioning. We were awed by the sturdiness that it showed.

Spectra Precision Lasers / Trimble HR320 Hr320 Receiver with C59 Rod... Large, easy to read, LCD on front and rear make it...

Includes a C59 rod clamp which offers a snap in...

Why Did We Like It?

Typically used with leveling lasers such as the LL100 and HV101, this product is specially made for outdoors with its top-notch build quality and framing. The device is housed in a waterproof body. Also, it is protected from dust and moisture, none of which can penetrate the product. This keeps the inside working perfectly well in all weather conditions.

Along with this, we were pleased to find a C59 rod clamp that came with a snap-in feature. This enabled quick switching between rod mounted and handheld applications.

If you are worried about dropping the gadget, do not anymore! This device is protected against accidental drops up to 5 feet. A 3-year warranty additionally backs it, and you need not worry about any malfunctions. The customer service is excellent and will get the device replaced if required.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While other Spectra receivers use slow beeps to go up and fast beeps indicate going down, this product works just opposite to it. Now we all are used to hearing the beeps in a certain way, and it took us some time to get used to the opposite sound. We would have preferred if they kept the beeping at par with other devices.

Pros Can withstand a 5 feet drop

Protection from dust and dampness

Easy access battery compartment

Durable and can withstand rough usage Cons Uses different tone than other devices

The next product is the Bosch Red Beam Rotary Laser Receiver LR1. It is one of the most reviewed devices and is compatible with most rotary lasers, which are known to produce red beams. Also, we were elated with the larger distances that this product could easily cover.

Bosch Red Beam Rotary Laser Receiver LR1 ACCURACY: The Bosch LR1 Red Beam Rotary Laser...

EASY-TO-USE: With a dual-sided LCD display, the...

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, we would begin with the distance that it can work with. The laser beams are accurate up to 650 feet with a precision of +/-1mm/+/-3mm. We were able to measure rotary laser detection at greater distances conveniently. If you need it to measure more considerable distances like fields and backyard, this unit could come in handy.

On par with most of the devices, this one too sports a double-sided LCD enhancing the efficiency. It also assures easy visual readouts while you are at work.

Moreover, with built-in heavy-duty magnets, we could easily attach it to any metal surface. This helped us keep the laser attached at eye-level for better measurement.

This device did exactly what it was supposed to do with ease, and we were happy to see that the product could be used outdoors in daylight. The red beam is visible, and you would not have to squint too much!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were unhappy with the battery life, which is relatively lower than most of the products here. It is recommended that you should purchase spare batteries if you want to be using the product for long hours at a stretch. This device is well suited for those who would need it for short term usage.

Pros Increases rotary laser detection up to 650 feet

Easy visual readouts

1 9V battery included Cons Battery life of only 3 hours

Affordable and packed with impeccable features, what more could you ask of a laser receiver? We are here with another exceptional product from Spectra. The Spectra Precision HR220 Laser Receiver provides dependable performance combined with value and versatility. We were floored by the immaculate precision that this device showed.

Spectra Precision HR220 Receiver for Pulsed Line Laser Detect pulsed laser beams generated from crossline...

Works in all horizontal and vertical applications,...

Why Did We Like It?

A device that works brilliantly indoors as well as outdoors with its controlled noise level and an option to increase or decrease the volume, this impressed us big time. We could additionally indulge in both vertical and horizontal applications. It can detect pulsed laser beams generated from crossline lasers, which include the LT52, LT56.

The battery power could be a concern, and Spectra had already thought it out. They have provided an auto shut off feature which switches off the device if it is not in use automatically.

We can get forgetful sometimes with so many jobs up our sleeves, but this device understands. With a battery life of 50 hours and no wastage of charge, it will last you pretty long.

Finally, with a strong magnet, it attaches to metal studs and ceilings easily. With such features, the product is bound to leave you satisfied.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we would not complain about the operational capacity of this product, the one thing that it lacks is a dual-sided LCD display. You will have to turn the gadget over every time it needs to be read, and we were slightly disappointed as most of the gadgets on the list have two displays.

Pros Works horizontally and vertically

Versatile and easy to use

Affordable

Includes a heavy-duty rod clamp Cons No LCD on both sides

Next up, we have the Topcon LS-B10 Machine Mounted Laser Receiver 57110, which is a clear winner when it comes to the working range that it has. It is a powerhouse and a must-have for every professional out there. We were stunned with the bells and whistles that the product offered.

Why Did We Like It?

With a detection range of 270 degrees, it is a remarkable device offering absolute precision. To add to it, it has 11 LCD grade channels along with 5 gradual triangles for out of grade indication. This makes it a perfect fit for professional usage.

We were elated with the lightweight and compact design of it. One can carry it around in a shirt’s pocket easily. Also, it has a very strong integrated magnetic mount and can be attached to most surfaces and a vast range of machines efficiently.

Moreover, the device comes with an amazing battery life of 100 hours. We have not changed the battery yet, and it has already been 5 months since we started using the product.

Finally, we should mention the built-in wireless technology and Controller Area Network (CAN) that makes communicating a breeze. We were floored by the ultimate flexibility in communication with this device.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without discounting the remarkable features that this product offers, we would want to mention that it often malfunctions if used for longer stretches of time. It is our recommendation that you switch it off after every 20 minutes for the product to be functioning efficiently. This was our only concern with this device.

Pros Affordable

270 Degree Detection

Small and lightweight

Rugged, Waterproof Design

Average battery life of 100 hours Cons Not suitable for use through extended periods

Another winning product from the house of Leica, the Leica RE 160 Digital Rotary Laser Receiver, is one of the affordable options in this guide. If you are a professional looking for a partner in crime, this product is the one you were in search of. With a wide range and remarkable accuracy, it is sure to surprise you.

Why Did We Like It?

We will begin with one of the features which stand out, and it would be the digital readout facility. This is not present in most devices. You can read out numeric values from your measurements in inches, fractions, 100ths of a foot, millimeters, or centimeters.

Adding on to the benefits the product has accuracies of, +/- .02, +/- .04, +/- .08, +/- 0.12, and +/- 0.20 inches which can be easily adjusted. Along with this, a measuring range of 4430 feet makes it one of the most accurate devices in this list.

Also, this device has a laser detection window of 5 inches, allowing easy detection. We were able to use it with most red lasers, and the size of its detection window made it easier to detect the laser beams.

Finally, the kit includes 2 AA batteries that are needed to run the laser receiver. You do not have to worry about buying it separately.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were pretty satisfied with the product. The only thing that bothered us was the customer service. We could not get through on the first day. On the second day, we did get through on a call, but we had to wait for a good 45 minutes before the problem could be conveyed. There was a slight issue that was solved immediately, but the wait time could be frustrating.

Pros 5 Inch Laser Detection Window

Protective molds on edges and corners

Provided with 5 accuracy levels

Kit comes with Grade Rod Bracket with Integrated Level Vial Cons Customer service not up to the mark

A sturdy device made for rough usage, the Topcon 313510702 LS-80A Laser Receiver promises to serve you well. It is packed with a number of benefits, and we were honestly floored by its level of accuracy and ease of usage. At the price point that it comes at, we can say we were completely satisfied.

Why Did We Like It?

The best part about this device is the 9 channel display that it comes with. This is one of the standout features which makes this product different from the rest. This is also accompanied by 2 accuracy settings to add on to the benefits.

Another feature that helps in increasing the life of this receiver is that it is tightly sealed, preventing dust from entering the body. Also, heavy jet sprays would not make the machine malfunction as it comes with a precautionary coating to survive. This rugged body makes it perfect for use outdoors.

And that’s not all; the kit includes batteries that are needed to run the product. But here we would recommend you to buy a few extras as a backup and for emergency purposes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product itself is mostly flawless, but we did face one issue. Unlike most packs, there were no rod clamps with the kit itself. We had to order it separately, and this became time-consuming as it took some days for it to reach us. We could not possibly start using this product beforehand. Other than this, the product worked well.

Pros Durable rubber bumper protection

Dual-sided LCD display

Automatic shut-off

Low battery indicator Cons Rod clamp is not included in the pack

From one of the most renowned and trusted brands, this laser receiver is a conglomeration of quality and precision. Be it horizontal or vertical measurements; the DEWALT DW0892G Laser Detector will startle you with precise results. Let’s get into the features without any delay.

DEWALT Laser Detector, Green (DW0892G) Accurate to 1.5mm at 30m, working range 165ft...

Front and rear back-lit LCD displays

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, with a range of 165 feet, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage. If you want to measure large rooms or halls, this is the perfect weapon.

This feature is coupled with a very prominent audio signal, which is a boon when working in large spaces or construction sites. You can also adjust the volume according to the area you are in. The laser beam can be detected indoors as well as outdoors in broad sunlight with ease.

To add on, the LCD on both sides makes reading easy. To top it, it has very selectable narrow and wide accuracy settings to make it more convenient. Plus, the detector shuts off automatically after 5 minutes of no usage. This is a brilliant feature as there is no battery wastage.

Finally, we could secure it to ceiling track or steel studs, thanks to the strong magnets present in the unit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While it has astounding features to boast of, the device only works with green laser levels. It is best to use Dewalt levels for perfect accuracy. You could be facing issues if you want to use other brands. Also, this would not work with red laser beams at all.

Pros Weighs 1.1 pound

Automatic shut-off

Easy to read LCDs

Batteries included with the pack Cons Compatible with only green line laser levels

The list cannot be complete without multiple reappearances from Dewalt. The DEWALT DW0772 Digital Laser Detector is another versatile product from the same house, which has a vast detecting range and a plethora of remarkable features. This device works well with measuring a big yard or a hall indoors.

Why Did We Like It?

With dual LCDs, this product joins the bandwagon making it easy to note the readings even if you are standing behind your detector. This feature is accompanied by three-volume settings for the ease of convenience. If you are using it indoors, the sound can be kept low, but once you are taking it outdoors, the volume can be increased.

Also, the product is built, keeping in mind that it would see rough usage. Well suited for renovation and construction sites, the body is made very sturdy. It is waterproof, and dust cannot get inside as the frame is appropriately sealed.

Another additional feature is that nails or screws cannot puncture the device. It has very durable windows to prevent such a mishap. We were very satisfied with the durability, and it has been working fine for the last year without any glitch.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we mentioned that this device could be used with all rotary laser levels, it does not work with line lasers. We had not known it before and had ended up buying it, wasting a lot of money. Since the product is expensive, please make sure that you have a rotary laser level before going forward.

Pros Compatible with all rotary laser levels

Impressive heavy-duty clamp for durability

Works in bright light

Robust and waterproof design Cons Not compatible with line laser levels

If you are a professional who needs a gadget for basement excavation or screeding concrete, the Spectra Precision Laser CR600 Combination Laser Receiver will be a great choice. Designed to impress, this model is as versatile as a device can get. It is accurate and highly durable, making it a star at construction sites.

Spectra Precision Laser CR600 Combination Laser Receiver Compatible with laser class 2 or 3R <5mw

Designed for tough construction site conditions....

Why Did We Like It?

Construction sites can be some of the harshest of places with sharp elements, constant dust, and water. This device is made to deal with it all. It is sturdy and resistant to water and dust.

Made of lightweight magnesium, the product has the ability to withstand a drop of 3 meters. We dropped it on hard concrete once, and the device escaped without a scratch.

Additionally, one can use it as a handheld device or can put it up on a stand. The strong magnet inside enables you to mount it easily and use it on backhoes, small excavators, or a skid steer loader.

The unit also has an out-of-level warning. This notifies you every time you change the on-grade position. The LED warning lights are very bright and can be seen from a far distance. To top it, this laser receiver has 7 on-grade sensitivity, which allows precise measurement.

What Could’ve Been Better?

With such stunning features comes a bigger price tag. We would not say that the device is not worth it, but it is not affordable for all. If you are on a budget, this may be a little out of the league, but again, for professional usage, it works superbly well.

Pros Super-bright colored LED elevation indicators

Use in construction sites

Adjustable bandwidth

Can withstand a drop of up to 3 meters Cons Pretty expensive

In the 13th position, we have a well-built device from the house of Pacific Laser Systems. It is small in size, making it perfect for easy portability. We were also happy with the long battery life and the stability that this device offered.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, the detection range is up to 200 feet, which means this is suitable for small to medium-sized places. If you are a DIYer and looking to make renovations in the house, this device can come in handy. It detects beams even in the broad sunlight and is a small enough device to carry around easily.

For ease of usage, the device comes with big buttons for specific operations. They are lined up neatly to make them easily accessible when needed. You would know exactly which button to press when needed.

Further, this product uses a 9-volt battery to run and comes with a low battery indicator as well. This will ensure you never run out of charge in the middle of a session.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Pacific Laser Systems like exclusivity, and thus this device is only compatible with laser levels of the same brand. If you are purchasing this product, make sure the laser level you buy is also from the house of PLS. Also, unlike other devices in the same price range, this one is not as accurate in measurement.

Pros Smooth operation with big buttons

Long battery life of 30 hours

Bright visual indicators for outdoor use

Comes with grade rod bracket

Visual and audible signals Cons Only compatible with PLS line lasers

Lacks in precision

Laser Receivers Buyer’s Guide

A good laser receiver can lead to outstanding construction and renovation work, while a bad one can lead to disastrous results. With so many options available, we will help you outline those factors that are needed to be kept in mind while choosing a unit.

Compatibility

One of the biggest questions to ask is what sort of laser levels are you going to use? Some laser receivers only work with line laser levels, while some only work with rotary laser levels. This is vital because you should not end up buying the wrong receiver.

Also, there are some models that work well with laser levels of the same brand. A good example will be the 13th product on our list. Make sure you pay heed to this and buy accordingly.

Outdoor or indoor usage

The critical difference between using a device indoors v/s using a device outdoors is its usage in broad sunlight. Sunlight often makes it difficult for laser beams to be visible. Also, some laser beams are pretty loud and will cause a disturbance if used indoors while they are ideally suited for places like construction sites.

There are products that can be used in both places with ease, but they may come at a higher expense. So remember to consider your requirements and where you need it the most before buying one.

Detection range

The range you require will determine the type of receiver you buy. If the area you are working with is big, a device is needed, which has a broad detection range around 1000 feet. For example, a construction site, a big yard, or renovations in an auditorium will require a more massive range.

On the other hand, if the area is small or you are a DIYer interested in making renovations inside your house, a device with a lower range would work out very well. These are cheaper and can cover the required area easily. Also, they’re lightweight and will fit into your pocket.

Built of the unit

If you are into rough work where a very sturdy device is needed, buy one with a durable frame. Some products are waterproof and dust resistant. They come with a tightly sealed body to prevent any kind of impurities from entering.

Also, check the drop resistance capacity of the unit. It should be able to sustain a drop of 4 feet or more on hard concrete without any damage if it is to be used in construction sites. You should be extra safe because, however much you tread carefully, these are unforeseen incidents, and your device should be protected from all of it.

Again, if the receiver is needed for personal use at home, you can do it with a device that is not as sturdy as their rough and tough cousins are expensive. You do not need to spend extra without a need for it.

Sound and Visual Signals

Devices which are to be used indoors should have an option of reducing the sound level as it may get too loud and irritate those around you. As for open spaces, the device needs to be loud for people to hear it over a distance. The sound matters in the long run, and we will advise you to look into all specifications regarding it provided by a brand before buying it.

As for visual signals, the light should be strong enough to be visible in broad daylight. Most of the work that you do would be in daytime, and the strong sunlight may often cause a problem.

You should also check if the product comes with displays on both sides. This will help you check the position easily, and you do not always have to turn the detector to read.

Verdict

With endless options flooding the markets, it was difficult to choose, but we attempted to bring you the top devices of this year. Now it is time to select the best among these options, and here it goes.

If we are talking about convenience and the best option for a DIYer, the AdirPro LD-8 Universal Rotary Laser Receiver Detector is a clear winner. It is known for its robust performance and is one of the easiest devices to use, hence it ranked first on our list.

The Leica RE 140 Classic Rugby Rod Eye 140 Classic Rotary Laser Receiver is a perfect choice for those who are looking for a device for rough use and bigger spaces. Though slightly expensive, it is a machine which is made to last!

With this, we come to an end, and it is time that you go out and grab the device you like the best.

Happy Shopping!

Related Articles

19 Best Green Laser Level of 2020

13 Best Laser Levels on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

10 Best Laser Level For Home Use of 2020

10 Best Laser Measuring Tools in 2020 Reviewed

13 Best Moisture Meters Right Now Reviewed | Buyer’s Guide

13 Best Transit Levels For Surveying of 2020

Topcon RL-SV2S – The Best Rotary Laser Level You Can Buy

13 Best Rotary Laser Levels of 2020