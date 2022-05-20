Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Keyboards aren’t a one-size-fits-all device, and gaming keyboards require even greater personalization.

Thus, when playing an important game, you should have the right keyboard on hand since that can make a huge difference in the results. The ideal mechanical keyboard will incorporate speed with accuracy. In addition to that, it should be relatively silent since a noisy keyboard can take away from the gaming experience.

Most manufacturers test mechanical gaming keyboards to see if they can last long; since keyboards are subjected to rough use for extended hours. Durability is the hallmark of a good mechanical keyboard because gaming keyboards cost a lot, and one can’t afford to buy them again and again.

We’ve picked out twelve of the best silent mechanical keyboards and reviewed them in this guide so that you can make the best decision. Read on to find out how they all stack up against each other!

Best Silent Mechanical Keyboard Reviews

Logitech is a household name in the USA and is well-known for making quality products. They have a wide-ranging catalog, and the G613 is widely heralded as one of their best models. Let’s see what makes it our top pick among the best silent mechanical keyboards.

Romer G mechanical switches deliver quiet, precise...

Why Did We Like It?

Overall, the Logitech G613 is an excellent keyboard for gaming. It is wireless, and thus, you’ll run into a lot fewer cables while you’re gaming. Apart from this, the device is Bluetooth enabled and works like a charm with Mac OS, Android, Windows, or the Chrome OS.

Moving on, the device has six G keys that can be easily programmed. This makes accessing app commands and putting custom macro sequences easier and is a welcome bonus. The keyboard also has mechanical switches which work quietly to ensure a seamless gaming experience. Additionally, it has a lifespan of 70 million clicks, which means the device will last you ages.

What’s more, the system works effortlessly for up to 18 months when used with 2 AA batteries. It also comes with a handy palm rest that aids in comfortable gaming!

What Could’ve Been Better?

The keyboard was really good for gaming, and we had no complaints about its functionality. However, its wrist rest was non-removable, which made it painful to carry around and impeded the device’s portability.

Pros Wireless

Good for MMO players

Versatile

Corrosion-resistant Cons The wrist rest can’t be removed

Razer is an industry leader when it comes to manufacturing gaming peripherals. This particular model measures 14.4 x 8.63 x 1.54 inches and has been highly lauded online for its superior functionality. The manufacturers, additionally, offer a 2-year warranty.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we liked its tenkeyless design, which comes equipped with a USB cable that can be detached. Thanks to this, on-the-go gamers have a portable form-factor with them!

Apart from this, the unit also has a zero-compromise mechanical switch. The technology behind this switch allows accurate and silent input and only requires 45 G of actuation force. This makes the machine ideal for both typing and gaming.

Moving on, this keyboard allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped. This helps execute complex commands and provides a smooth gaming experience. Another factor that adds to a good gaming experience is the magnetic, ergonomic wrist rest. Because it is made of plush leatherette, it gives the gamer great comfort even during extended gaming sessions.

And finally, we liked how the device is able to sync with most popular games, as well as electronic devices from most tech companies. It can also support 16.8 million colors within its backlit keys!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We truly loved the performance of the product and can’t find any complaints about it. However, the package was dented on arrival, and there were a few scratches on the surface of the keyboard as well. Thus, we ended up having to get the unit replaced.

Pros Portable

Ideal for typing and gaming

Quiet

Comfortable wrist rest

Compatible with most gaming devices Cons Dented on arrival

If you’re looking to buy a 60% form factor quiet mechanical keyboard, look no further than the RK Royal Kludge RK61. It is packed with a host of great features yet carries a reasonable price tag, making it ideal for gamers who aren’t looking to spend too much.

Why Did We Like It?

What struck us initially was just how affordable this keyboard was. Despite its low price, it offers pretty good functionality. Since it is just sixty percent the total size of a keyboard with a full layout, it offers one increased portability too. However, despite this, it is a little on the heavy side.

The keyboard also featured dedicated arrow keys and keys for multimedia support, which are usually a rare occurrence in 60% keyboards. Also, if you press the Windows and Function (Fn) key, you can deactivate the functionality of the Window key for a while. This comes in handy while gaming since pressing the Windows key boots a person from the game screen.

We also liked how the device comes with mechanical switches and offers two color choices- white and black. This means you can pick the combination that is likely to go the best with your gaming setup.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is a wireless keyboard, and you would expect seamless connectivity from something like this. However, the keyboard doesn’t connect to Xboxes and takes an unusually long time to pair with regular computers as well.

Pros Affordable

Portable

Superior functionality

Two color choices Cons Poor wireless connectivity

Not everyone is capable of affording an expensive gaming keyboard that’s easy to customize, and thanks to this excellent device by HyperX, you won’t have to either. This keyboard measures 17.4 x 6.9 x 1.4 inches and its weight clocks in at a mere 2.5 pounds. So, not only can it be personalized, but it’s also lightweight and easy to move.

Why Did We Like It?

This keyboard, firstly, features a bright light bar and sleek, ever-changing RGB lighting. Its attractive look makes it a hot favorite among gamers, and its affordable price tag adds to its appeal. It offers great customization since it comes with three distinct levels of brightness and 6 lighting effects.

Made using a reinforced plastic frame, this keyboard is sturdy and durable, so gamers can be rest assured that they won’t have to replace it often. Adding further to its longevity is the fact that it is spill-resistant and can handle up to 120 ml of liquid!

The keys are easy to press and provide accurate input, yet they are silent and make minimal noise, thanks to its anti-ghosting technology. There’s also a handy Keyboard Lock mechanism that allows one to temporarily suspend keyboard functionality without impeding the working of the system.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This keyboard had great functionality and worked just as we’d expected it to. However, when we turned it on, we noticed a loud ringing sound, and it only stopped when we turned the backlights off. This was pretty inconvenient and should be looked into by the manufacturer.

Pros Attractive look

Durable and sturdy

Spill-resistant

Keys are easy to press and provide accurate input Cons Loud ringing sounds when backlights are turned on

Redragon has a wide range of gaming keyboards, and the K582 is one of its best models. It measures 17.32 x 5.91 x 15.75 inches and weighs a mere 2.6 pounds. The product is accompanied by a handy user manual that provides a detailed description of how to get it up and running.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the key highlights of this keyboard is its generous compatibility with most gaming devices. This device works well with Windows 7, 8, 10, and even older versions like Vista and XP! Moreover, it syncs perfectly with the PS4 and the Xbox One as well.

The keyboard also supports hours’ worth of gameplay and will last you a long time without depreciating in quality over time. This is because it is made using ABS material and a sturdy metal alloy.

Even the switches and plate-mounted mechanical keys are made using high-quality material and can be used for a long time continuously, for instance, in gaming marathons. The ergonomic design of the keyboard also makes it comfortable for extended use.

The overall look of the keyboard is also worth mentioning because it is equipped with six themed backlights and comes in 18 lighting models. What’s more, the manufacturers also give eight spare switches along with the product at no additional charge!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Everything about this keyboard was virtually perfect, save for the fact that it isn’t compatible with Mac OS. This was very surprising for us since an overwhelming majority of gamers use Apple products, and not being compatible with them is quite odd.

Pros Durable

Made using high-quality material

Comes with eight spare switches

Attractive look Cons It isn’t compatible with Mac OS

Next up, we’ve got this silent keyboard from Logitech that measures 17.13 x 1.97 x 1.43 inches. In addition to that, it weighs merely 1.72 pounds and is thus lightweight and easy to move. Since Logitech is a renowned company for computer accessories, we had high expectations for this product.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we liked how the keyboard was hardy and long-lasting, thanks to its heat-and-water resistant surface. The keycap design, too, is made in such a way that the tops won’t scratch or corrode.

Moving on, we also liked the overall finish of the keyboard, which to us, seemed like the perfect gaming setup. The backlit keyboard features a slim, black-brushed aluminum top case along with white LED lighting, which makes for an attractive look. Moreover, the aluminum top case also masquerades as the backbone of the keyboard, lending it sturdiness.

We also can’t help but mention the top-notch 6-key rollover anti-ghosting feature. This is especially important for gaming and ensures accurate input into the machine. Lastly, the keyboard features twelve function (FN) keys which allow one to toggle the lighting, pause or play music, manipulate the volume, etc.

What Could’ve Been Better

The keyboard was definitely quite attractive, and its features seemed impressive too. But unfortunately, it wasn’t as durable, and we had a key come loose the very next day. Logitech thankfully replaced it for us, but nevertheless, our first impression of this device wasn’t as great.

Pros Long-lasting

Great overall finish

Sturdy

Accuracy of command input Cons Presented a defect on the second day of using it

The BlackWidow range features different kinds of keyboards, and the BlackWidow Lite is a tenkeyless design that measures 5.24 x 14.22 x 1.442 inches. Apart from that, it weighs 1.45 pounds, making it incredibly lightweight, and is available in a classic black color that looks effortlessly stylish.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, we appreciated the fact that the device comes with fully programmable macro support. The Razer Hypershift functionality allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped, which helps deal with complicated commands.

Also, the device includes O-ring sound dampeners that reduce the amount of sound emitted by the keyboard. They also help decrease the distance traveled by one’s hands while typing and reduce hand strain and fatigue caused by typing.

It’s also pertinent to mention that the keyboard features individually backlit keys lit up by white LED lighting. Moreover, the device can handle up to 80 million clicks and come with a sweet 2-year manufacturer warranty, which is a testament to the durability of this keyboard.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The biggest, most glaring con of this particular model has to be the lack of a number pad. However, that is to be expected, and apart from this factor, this model is virtually the same as the non-lite versions of the Razer BlackWidow.

Pros Fully programmable macro support

Helps execute complex commands

Minimal sound production

Comfortable to use

Durable Cons Lacks a number pad

This keyboard was fashioned based on the classic gray-white color scheme of older keyboard models, and this gives the device a unique, retro look. However, its old-timey look doesn’t compromise gaming ability, and thus, this model is great for people looking for a 90s-inspired gaming keyboard.

Why Did We Like It?

Retro is a pretty cool aesthetic, and this keyboard does justice to the theme thanks to its impressive design and colorway. It is white-gray in color (a classic combination used by older keyboards) yet can be used as a professional gaming device thanks to its 104 n-key rollover.

In addition to the above, you can choose the color of each key on the device from a vast collection of 16.8 million colors. This offers a great deal of customization on the device, adding to its aesthetic appeal even more.

Moving on, the keyboard features keycaps that have double-shot injection molding. This ensures that the tops of the keys won’t wear away after prolonged use and are long-lasting.

The durability of the device can also be attributed to the 1.6 anti-interference braided cable. This makes sure that the data is safely transmitted and that the device becomes your trusted gaming companion over time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This device has a perfect score when it comes to its aesthetic but lags behind when it comes to the amount of noise produced by it while typing. The keys are very tactile and loud and can even be heard from a room away.

Pros Retro look

Choice of backlight color

Long-lasting keycaps

Durable Cons Noisy

Another product by Razer in its BlackWidow series is the V3 Pro, which measures 17.76 x 9.79 x 1.67 inches, and weighs 3.14 pounds. It’s available in an elegant black color and comes with one lithium-ion battery, which will last you a significant amount of time.

Why Did We Like It?

If you want a wireless keyboard that’ll work just as well as a wired one, look no further than the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro. It is a full-sized device that is perfect for people who are looking to game or have typing-dependent work to do.

Moreover, you can choose between the Razer Green switches or the Razer Yellow ones. The yellow switches are silent and linear and provide a smooth keystroke, whereas the green ones have a tactile, clicky feel to them. The device is also accompanied by a plush leatherette wrist rest that provides the user with a comfortable experience.

Furthermore, the device is durable and can last for 80 million clicks! Its longevity can partly be attributed to the fact that its surface is made of military-grade metal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the stellar performance of the product, we had a major grouse with its battery life. After charging the unit entirely, it lasted for just two to three days before getting entirely drained again. Thus, we hope the manufacturers can do something to fix the battery life of this keyboard.

Pros Good for gamers and people who do a lot of typing

Comes in different switches

Comfortable to use

Durable Cons Poor battery life

Tecware is yet another brand that is well-known for manufacturing top-notch computer accessories. What’s more, its prices are on the affordable side, too, so buying a Tecware keyboard won’t burn a hole in your pocket!

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we really liked the RGB backlighting, which comes with 18 preset lighting modes. However, that’s not all, since you can also make your own configuration to go with the system!

We also liked the low-profile design of this keyboard, which featured decreased actuation and travel distance between the keys. This helps the keyboard to be more responsive during a game, and thus, it will lead to better gaming results for you!

The keyboard is additionally super speedy and performs superbly in high-pressure situations. Gaming can get nail-biting, and the1000 Hz polling rate and N-key rollover of this keyboard will ensure that your unit is ultra-responsive and equipped to deal with high-pressure situations.

Lastly, the keyboard is durable and long-lasting since it has dual-injection molded keycaps. These protect the surface of the keyboard from wear and tear and have been proven to last for ages.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The keyboard features an LED, which functions pretty well. However, the unit emits a super loud coil whine when the LED is turned on. Turning off the LED is the only thing that works, though this is inconvenient and just a temporary fix.

Pros Low-profile design

Speedy

Durable

Affordable Cons Loud coil whine emitted when LED is turned on

The Durgod K310 is the penultimate entry on our list and is a full-sized keyboard that measures 17.24 x 5.2 x 0.95 inches and weighs just 2.33 pounds. Moreover, it comes with two kinds of cables, a Durgod logo sticker, a wire key puller, and a dust cover, which add to the appeal of the keyboard!

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we liked how the keyboard comes in a variety of colors-black, gray, blue, brown, and red! Additionally, there’s also the option of including a backlight with the device, and the final price depends on this factor. All in all, this device spells good news for people who like to customize their keyboards.

The keyboard is also designed in such a way that it offers comfort to the user. The device comes with adjustable feet, which allows one to prop the keyboard at an angle of their choosing. This means that you can reposition your wrists as you’d like, thereby ensuring that they don’t get strained.

Moving on, the keyboard is compatible with a variety of operating systems, including older versions of Windows such as the Vista and the XP. It also works pretty well with the Mac OS and can be used in residential or work settings.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We really liked the overall performance of the product, but we also noticed a faint squeaky sound while using the keyboard. Thinking it to be a manufacturing error, we asked for a replacement but got a model with the same problem again.

Pros Many color options

Comfortable to use and ergonomically designed

Compatible with many operating systems and versions

Room for customization Cons Makes a squeaky sound when used

The last entry on our list is this mechanical keyboard from ROCCAT, which measures 18.5 x 7.4 x 2.4 inches and clocks in at just 2.74 pounds. This makes it lightweight and easy to carry around. Apart from this, the unit features 104 keys, and has an attractive finish.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, we liked the quality of this mechanical keyboard. It uses AIMO lighting on the keys, which definitively transforms the patterns and light colors of the RGB according to the program that is in use at the moment. Overall, it makes for a pretty stunning aesthetic and makes this product stand out in the sea of other mechanical keyboards.

Using the keyboard to type feels smooth and comfortable, and since the keys are placed pretty far apart from each other, typos are negligible. ROCCAT uses advanced anti-ghosting technology to ensure that each keystroke is registered, irrespective of the speed of typing/gaming. What’s more, the keyboard makes a minimal sound as it is used due to the rubber sheath around the keys.

Lastly, the unit has a detachable palm rest, which makes it comfortable for a person to use the keyboard. You can customize your setup to a great extent and use the unit for relaxed typing to aggressive gaming.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though the unit can be used for gaming, it lacks advanced gaming features, such as textured/raised WASD keys. This feature helps with popular competitive shooting games like Overwatch and Valorent and, if included, would make the unit a lot more gamer-friendly.

Pros Stunning aesthetic

Great quality

Minimal sound production

Comfortable to use Cons Lacks advanced gaming features

Silent Mechanical Keyboard Buying Guide

Choosing a mechanical keyboard isn’t like choosing any regular keyboard. You should consider certain things before just plopping down your credit card. These include:

1. Form Factor

Mechanical keyboards, much like regular ones, come in various form factors. A preference for a particular form factor often depends on usage and personal choices. The different kinds of form factors are:

A. Full-size

This kind of keyboard comes equipped with all possible keys, which include a tenkeypad. This makes it the perfect choice for anyone who is uncertain about the kind of keyboard they should buy or someone who works extensively with numbers.

If you’re looking for a unique, full-size (104-key) mechanical keyboard, you can consider the FIRSTBLOOD ONLY GAME. AK510 due to its attractive exterior and ease of transportation.

B. TKL or 80%

This type of keyboard incorporates all the keys that are most commonly used and, as a result, is widely bought by people who don’t have any specific goal in mind. An 80% form factor keyboard comes sans a tenkeypad and is usually preferred by gamers due to its portability and less weight.

C. 75%

This is a new kind of mechanical keyboard directed toward people who feel that even a TKL (80% form factor) is too big. It is similar to a TKL since it doesn’t have all the keys, but it is way more cramped than one. In order to save space, the keys are all smooshed together.

Apart from the above, these keyboards have a row that’s dedicated to function keys, and they also come with a navigation cluster at the far right of the device. Thus, this keyboard is a good choice for people who want portability without sacrificing functionality.

D. 60%

A 60% form factor keyboard features a minimalist look and gives great importance to aesthetic appeal. Since it doesn’t have a whole lot of keys, these keyboards are often lightweight and easy to carry. Its small size can be attributed to the absence of navigation and function keys.

2. Layout

The layout of the keyboard is another important factor to be considered while buying one. Broadly, there are three kinds of standard layouts- the ISO, JIS, and the ANSI.

ANSI (American National Standards Institute) is an oft-used layout prevalent in Western Europe and North America. ISO (International Standard Organization) layout is commonly noticed in Europe, and the JIS (Japan Industrial Standards) lookout is intrinsic to Japan.

ANSI is the most widely used when it comes to usage, followed by the ISO. There are a few discernible distinctions between the two, namely, the left shift key, the enter key, and the backslash key. If you’re searching for a good ANSI keyboard, the Durgod K310 is a worthy candidate.

3. Switches

Another important factor to be considered while getting a mechanical keyboard is the kind of switches it has. Mechanical keyboards, unlike regular ones, have separate switches below each key, which make them more durable and enhance their performance. The three kinds of switches available on a mechanical keyboard are linear, clicky, and tactile.

A. Linear switches

Linear switches give off a smooth feeling when they are pressed. They are relatively more silent when compared to clicky and tactile switches, and the little noise that they do produce is only due to the pressing of the key. Thus, the quietest mechanical keyboard will definitely feature a linear switch.

Due to their lack of tactility, linear switches are often preferred by gamers since they can withstand repetitive, speedy keystrokes well. However, people who type a lot may not like them so much due to the absence of feedback.

B. Tactile switches

These switches feel a little bumpy and offer some feedback when they’re pressed, unlike linear ones. The sound isn’t too prominent, but it is loud enough to be registered. Since tactile switches fall somewhere between linear and clicky ones, they are ideal for people who both game and type.

C. Clicky switches

Clicky switches are on the other end of the sound spectrum and produce a distinctive “click” sound when they’re pressed. The sound emitted upon pressing a key is loud enough for one to know that their input has been registered. Thus, these switches are ideal for those who type a lot since they provide tactile feedback.

Since there is a tiny lag between the pressing and activation of the key, gamers usually don’t like keyboards with clicky switches. However, they are a staple for coders or those who write for a living.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro offers customization in terms of switches and is thus a good choice for people who want a keyboard that provides feedback.

4. Key rollover (KRO)

KRO, or the key rollover, is the capability of the keyboard to accept simultaneous key presses. A vast majority of mechanical keyboards have the N-key rollover (NKRO), which essentially denotes that the keyboard can register up to “n” inputs in one go.

The KRO of a keyboard depends upon the type of connection that is used by the keyboard. Devices with a PS/2 connection usually offer N-key rollover support, whereas those having a USB connection provide a 4 to 6 key rollover. The Logitech G413 provides a 6-key rollover and is a good choice for a keyboard offering a USB connection.

5. Price and Features

Mechanical keyboards are more specialized than regular ones, so it’s no wonder that their cost is more too. They come with features like backlighting, volume controls, macro keys, etc., and so naturally, you pay more. Thus, when buying a mechanical keyboard, ask yourself what features are practically needed by you.

Apart from that, full-size keyboards tend to cost more than tenkeyless ones do, so get a full-sized keyboard only if you genuinely need it. An affordable item on our list that we’d highly recommend is the mechanical keyboard by Tecware.

Silent Mechanical Keyboard Frequently Asked Questions ?

Does one type faster on a mechanical keyboard ?

Since mechanical keyboards provide feedback once a command has been input, they are ideal for people who have to type a lot. When one is unsure of what they are typing, it can take longer to get the job done. This is why using mechanical keyboards ends up being a lot faster than using a membrane one.

Why are mechanical keyboards so pricey ?

Mechanical keyboards offer significantly more functionality than regular keyboards and have unique features that take time and labor to design. For instance, there is an individual mechanical switch underneath each key. Thus, mechanical keyboards may cost up to five times more than regular ones, but the difference in price is wholly justified.

Silent Mechanical Keyboard Verdict

Mechanical keyboards are a delight to use, especially if you’re a gamer or a coder. Firstly, they’re more fun to work on, thanks to the backlights and the bright colors. Secondly, they are also available in “silent” variants (we’re looking at you, gamers)!

And lastly, due to the incorporation of mechanical switches below keys and the inclusion of a wrist rest in most models, it is relatively easier to type using them.

But we know that it can get confusing to figure out which one to get, in spite of a buyers’ guide. This is why we’ll let you in on our top two picks.

First place goes to the Logitech Mechanical Keyboard because of its affordability and wide roster of features. A close second would be the Razer BlackWidow Silent Mechanical Keyboard due to its rave reviews and brand reputation.

With this, we’ve reached the end of our guide, and we sincerely hope that we have helped you make up your mind. So, until next time!

