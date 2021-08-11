Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Fed up with moving your bulky vacuum cleaner around the home and still having stained floors?

Since technology has made our lives much simpler now, we have a tool or device for getting almost every work done. As such, there’s an excellent solution for getting rid of this issue permanently: a wet/dry handheld vacuum cleaner. It’s easy to use and can clean different surfaces around the home perfectly through its incredible suction power.

But we understand that choosing the ideal option among the tons of models available on the market can be hectic. That’s why we have tried to make things easier for you by putting forward this carefully curated guide on the 14 best wet/dry handheld vacuums to consider. As a bonus, we’ve also included a buyer’s guide to help you make a well-informed decision.

With all said and done, let’s get going!

Best Wet/Dry Handheld Vacuums

Be it any floor cleaning task around the home, this wet/dry handheld vacuum from Black+Decker can get it done in no time with its superior suction power. It has garnered much praise from homeowners all over the country, and from our experience as well, we’re sure you’re also going to love the model. And its reliability is further enhanced due to the availability of a limited 2-year warranty.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the suction power of this unit is suited to act upon almost all kinds of materials ranging from ceramic tiles and carpets to wooden furniture. It’s also great for handling quick pickups after meals or a play session with your furry companions. What makes this possible is the effective rotating nozzle which is slim enough to fit in tighter spaces and is suitable for a range of applications.

Furthermore, it’s powered by a cyclonic action that spins all the debris and dust away from its filters to keep them clean and maintain the strength of the suction.

Speaking of the lithium-ion battery, it performs consistently enough to render efficient cleaning for years to come. Another great benefit is its smart-charge technology that uses 50% less energy as it shuts off automatically after a full charge. And that’s not all; each charge of the battery lasts for 18 months.

The model is quite lightweight, which helps you complete all the tasks effortlessly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This wet/dry handheld vacuum might not always be properly packaged, as few customers have received torn parcels in the past. It is probably because of the poor packing material, making the product prone to damage during delivery. So, make sure you check it carefully while unboxing and report any damage you spot.

Pros Highly versatile

Filters stay clean

Long-lasting

Lightweight Cons Poor packaging

You can also go for this excellent model from Homasy that provides a stable yet powerful performance all along. It is a pretty smart choice for cleaning both your home and car to render them spotless. Thus, you can rest assured that this product will be sufficient for solving all of your cleaning woes.

Why Did We Like It?

The most noteworthy feature of this wet/dry handheld vacuum is the availability of two enhanced non-woven filters consisting of premium filter wraps. These work to extend its service life considerably and are least likely to be clogged while ensuring that the suction functions perfectly.

Moving on to the suction performance, it is powered by a 90W motor, which delivers a suction of 8Kpa. That’s why it can suck out the smallest of debris and dust particles and can even remove cat litter, pet hair, and paper from corners that are hard to reach.

Furthermore, the model can be fully charged within two to three hours for a cleaning timer of 30 minutes, thanks to the four powerful lithium-ion batteries of 2200 mAh.

It’s fairly easy to use since the deep cleaning process can be carried out with the help of 3 extremely versatile attachments, including a rubber jar, a brush, and a crevice tool. These act to free your movement while thoroughly cleaning the dirt over different surfaces around the home.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There is no information provided on the warranty of this cordless handheld vacuum. This is a disadvantage since customers would always prefer products coming with an effective warranty. After all, the warranty is a yardstick for determining the reliability of the model, as you can always request a refund or replacement in case of any issues.

Pros Extended service life

Clog-proof filters

Powerful suction

Easy to use Cons No warranty

Dewalt is known to produce advanced and highly efficient devices for a variety of purposes, and this wet/dry handheld vacuum from the brand is no different. It comes equipped with a slew of effective features that combine to provide ultimate cleaning power that homeowners and professionals love.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this model offers users two modes for cleaning up the debris, either through the front nozzle or with a heavy-duty rubber hose made from rubber. This feature provides great flexibility and is also highly durable, so you can always obtain spotless floors.

The filter in this handheld vacuum is also really efficient, as it’s a HEPA filter that can trap 99.7% of the dust very easily. In fact, this filtering system helps professionals get rid of the fine dust that’s otherwise hard to remove. It’s even quite simple to maintain as it just needs to be rinsed with tap water.

As for its suction system, the model has a 20V vacuum that’s capable of sucking out the smallest of dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris. Its 1/2-gallon tank has a capacity sufficient for effective collection of dust and liquids and is even quite easy to clean.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback of this unit is that it’s slightly heavier than other handheld vacuum cleaners; as such, carrying it over to different spots around the home or job site might seem a bit tiring. Those who are new to using handheld vacuums are more likely to face this issue, but performance-wise, we have no complaints about this one.

Pros Great flexibility

Highly durable

Easy-to-clean filters

Efficient suction Cons Heavy

Next up is another reliable option, the Holife handheld vacuum, which smoothens and speeds up all your cleaning tasks substantially. Thus, you can rest assured to get a clean and hygienic environment always. This is why the model is among the most popular handheld vacuums currently available on the market.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, we found the dual filters included in the wet/dry handheld vacuum to be extremely useful as they make it possible to capture dirt and dust particles of all sizes. While the HEPA filter deals with particulate matter like dust and ash, the outer filter traps the larger particles with ease.

Combined with this is a specially engineered brush motor that facilitates a greater suction power of 8 kPa, helping the vacuum pick up small and big debris alike. Plus, messes on car seats or stairs and pet hair around the home don’t stand a chance when this vacuum is at its job.

Another great advantage is the extremely lightweight and convenient cordless design that lets you move it freely from one room to another. What’s more, it’s a pro at cleaning both lower places like baseboards or higher ones such as bookshelves.

And that’s not all; the brand offers free choices of different accessories with this handheld vacuum, including a crevice tool, a brush tool, and many more.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This model has its power button positioned where most users can place their fingers naturally while holding it. Hence, not being careful enough might result in the vacuum being turned off accidentally a number of times. But apart from that, we didn’t face any issues with this vacuum as such.

Pros Acts on particles of all sizes

Greater suction power

Easy to move

Free choices of accessories Cons Inconvenient position of power button

With this wet/dry handheld vacuum from Stanley at your disposal, you can sail through big and small cleaning jobs with equal efficiency. As such, this model is also an ideal fit for professionals as well as homeowners. To know about all its amazing benefits in greater detail, move on to the next few sections.

Why Did We Like It?

The single biggest advantage of this wet/dry handheld vacuum is that it’s a multifunctional tool for keeping your surroundings clean. Whether it’s your car that’s in a mess after a short weekend trip or an accidental spill on the dining table, this unit can handle it all.

For this purpose, it’s equipped with an extremely powerful motor of 3 PHP, which helps provide the maximum suction ability for any cleanup job. Nozzles of two types are also fitted onto it to accommodate the different cleaning needs of users. These include a gulper nozzle to deal with quick pick-up jobs and a 3-in-1 crevice nozzle for reaching the tighter spaces to clean them up perfectly.

Not only that, but a soft buoy technology used in this handheld vacuum maintains its proper functioning while it vacuums wet spots or water spills.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You would have to maintain this unit regularly to ensure that it remains in good shape. Hence, it would have to be cleaned thoroughly at least once every week. This may seem a bit of a hassle to some users, so they may opt for other wet/dry handheld vacuum cleaners instead. Nevertheless, we were pleased with how it performed.

Pros Multifunctional cleaner

Maximum suction ability

Safe for use on wet spots

Versatile nozzles Cons Needs more maintenance

Our next pick for you is another advanced model from Black+Decker, which comes in a stylish design and is available in various attractive colors. It offers the ideal combination of performance, durability, and ease of use that every homeowner seeks in a wet/dry handheld vacuum.

Ideal for quick clean ups and spills

Ideal for quick clean ups and spills

Why Did We Like It?

Bring the desired consistency and perfection in your cleaning jobs with minimal effort using this model, as it offers superior-grade suction power. Thus, be it any spill, debris, dust, or dirt particles anywhere around the home, this device will deal with it comfortably.

Its convenient design also makes it quite easy to use, as it has an easy-grip handle that can be maneuvered over any place to suck out the dirt effectively. Plus, a bagless and translucent dirt bowl ensures you’re able to see the level of dirt easily and can be emptied effortlessly.

Another notable feature is the unique wall mount and base provided with the model, which lets you charge it just by one step and allows space-saving storage. Lastly, the package also includes an upholstery brush and a crevice cleaning tool to help you further in your cleanup jobs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside of going for this wet/dry handheld vacuum is that it might produce a slightly disturbing sound sometimes. This happens especially when it’s being used for more than an hour at a stretch. If you experience such an issue within a year of the purchase, you can always request a replacement, so don’t delay reporting such a problem to the manufacturer.

Pros Cleans all kinds of dirt

Convenient design

See-through dirt bowl

Easy-charging wall mount Cons Disturbing sound

Halfway through our list, we’ve included this wet/dry handheld vacuum from Hwook that comes loaded with several utility-based features. In fact, it’s one of the few models capable of delivering all-round satisfaction to customers. When you have this at home, you can get rid of any spills or dirt on any spot, no matter how hard it is to reach.

Why Did We Like It?

Its super-efficient motor of 150W is at par with some of the most high-performing handheld vacuums on the market. In fact, it plays a crucial role in providing ultimate suction power to the model so that it can remove all the spills, debris, dirt, and dust from your kitchen, living room, or any other place.

Another beneficial feature is the availability of 5 different attachments to meet different cleaning needs around the home. While the normal brush tool easily loosens the dust and pet hair stuck in different objects, the crevice nozzle cleans the corners and crevices of the home.

There’s also an extension hose that enables proper cleaning in the hard-to-reach spots effortlessly. On the other hand, the motorized brush cleans carpets in homes and cars, while the extension tube is used for removing dirt and debris from high places.

You even get a very peaceful performance out of this handheld vacuum as it produces minimal sound while operating. Finally, the brand offers very prompt and effective customer support as it tries to resolve all issues faced by customers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might find it a bit difficult to turn this device on or off as the switch is slightly rigid, so it slowly slides forward or backward. Hence, we felt the manufacturer should look into this issue. But this handheld vacuum works quite smoothly to offer the desired results always.

Pros Ultimate suction power

Meets different cleaning needs

Quiet performance

Prompt customer support Cons Rigid on/off switch

Here’s another high-performing option to go for, the ADTZYLD handheld vacuum that can be equally useful for keeping your home and car clean and hygienic. It can quickly pick up all kinds of dirt, thanks to its ultra-powerful features that work to provide maximum efficiency. So, let’s go ahead and have a closer look at all that it offers.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, the 2200mAh high-capacity battery of this wet/dry handheld vacuum gives it the power to tackle all dirt with utmost perfection. This results in deep-cleaning of all surfaces ranging from the kitchen, bedroom, living room, and car seats. In addition, the powerful suction enables quicker car cleaning, sucking out dust, breadcrumbs, pet hair, and more.

You also don’t need to worry about the liquid spills caused due to water, coke, or juice accidentally falling on any surface, including your car seat. The crevice nozzle in the handheld vacuum sucks up such messes completely and also deals with the fine dust accumulating on the surface.

What’s more, its extension hose can get into the hard-to-reach corners quite easily to eliminate all the debris and dust. We also found the dust collection cup included inside to be quite useful as it has a capacity enough to collect dust, debris, and even liquids in small amounts.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The material used to build the external structure of this wet/dry handheld vacuum is not durable enough, and hence scratches or cracks might develop due to regular use. To prevent such issues, you will have to store it in a protected place and handle it with care to ensure that it doesn’t suffer damage.

Pros Removes dirt with perfection

Sucks up liquid messes efficiently

Gets into hard-to-reach corners

Sufficiently large dust cup Cons Inferior material

Cleaning your home with this Benefast model would be both comfortable and effective, so you won’t need any other tool for the purpose. This wet/dry handheld vacuum will also be loved by homeowners who are perfectionists in whatever they do. On top of this, it is available at a very budget-friendly rate, which has considerably boosted its popularity.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this vacuum offers great suction ability that’s enough to clean dirt, pet hair, crumbs, sand, and any other dirt and debris in your car, office, or home. The 14.8V 120W motor facilitates a strong suction, while the 2200mAh battery with a fast-charge technology enables quicker action.

Added to this is the low sound level of less than 65db, which ensures your conversations are never interrupted due to loud noise from the vacuum. There’s also a filter that supports wet and dry application, quickly absorbing any spilled liquid and debris in your car.

Even the semi-translucent and sizeable debris bin works perfectly to collect a large amount of dust and liquid and makes it easy to spot the level of dirt inside. Plus, it has a lid that opens with just the flip of a switch to release the contents, so emptying it is an effortless task.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We didn’t find any information on the warranty that the brand offers, like one of our other recommendations. Also, customer support is not effective enough as it may take longer to respond to your queries and is not always able to assist you with the right solution to an issue.

Pros Sucks up all dirt

Fast-charging technology

Quiet performance

Easy to use debris bin Cons Inefficient customer support

The Wakme 21Y wet/dry handheld vacuum performs considerably well in restoring the order in your home and car by cleaning almost all spots and corners equally well. It also ranks pretty high in terms of comfort and convenience, so users will never have any operating problems.

Why Did We Like It?

This wet/dry handheld vacuum offers a commendable suction power of 9 Kpa, which is greater than many other models out there. As such, it is able to draw in all the dust, pet hair, cat litter, milk spills, and debris with great strength and speed. And after the job is done, you can easily wipe it clean to remove the liquids and other sticky items near the nozzle.

Its durable filter made from stainless steel is another highly beneficial feature as it facilitates much more efficient filtration of all the dirt than paper filters. This filter can also be cleaned quite easily by rinsing with water and provides long-lasting performance.

What’s more, the three attachments, viz. the normal brush tool, motorized brush, and slot nozzle work perfectly to meet all your cleaning needs around the home. The model even has an LED light to provide better visibility in dark places. Lastly, the sound produced is lesser than 65 dB so that you won’t be disturbed at all while using it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the brand claims that the charging is fast, sometimes it may take longer than 2 to 3 hours for the model to be fully charged. This would make it slightly inconvenient for users who have limited time in their hands and want to get over with the cleaning jobs faster. But the performance of this model is quite smooth and effective otherwise.

Pros Greater suction power

Highly durable filter

Easy to clean

Comes with LED light Cons Longer charging time

This handheld vacuum from ZesGood can really offer you a good cleaning experience each time by ensuring that you get perfect results for any space. It also ensures the complete safety of the users throughout, thanks to a range of convenient and protective features. So, we bet you’ll be fully satisfied with its performance.

Why Did We Like It?

Coming with three powerful lithium-ion batteries of 2200 mAh each, this device is powerful enough to thoroughly clean your car, home, or office at any time. Plus, there’s a chip for protecting the battery from over-charging and over-use and a built-in LCD screen that shows the remaining charge. You can even have the battery charged fully within 2-3 hours through its fast-charging technology.

It also delivers a strong suction power to eliminate debris, dirt, liquid spills, pet hair, and other dirty stuff from the space.

Furthermore, the dust cup coming in this wet/dry handheld vacuum has a large capacity of 550 ml, which implies it can store considerable amounts of debris, dust, and liquid at a time. Its curved head design is another advantage as it can be emptied quite easily, and that doesn’t need removing the filter.

Beyond that, it has a washable HEPA filter that can be reused multiple times and performs consistently throughout the service life of the model.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like one of our previous picks, this handheld vacuum may produce a louder sound than other models sometimes. This will naturally seem disturbing to users and might interrupt the peaceful atmosphere in a room. But this issue may not be experienced in all cases, and if it occurs, you can always report the issue to the manufacturer.

Pros Powerful batteries

Strong suction power

Large dust cup

Reusable HEPA filter Cons Slightly noisy

This model from Siamrose is another trustable wet/dry handheld vacuum that can be the go-to solution for all your cleaning chores. It incorporates several useful features to render all surfaces clean and safe for you and your family. So, you can get the job done without having to struggle with tangled and bulky cords and obtain the ideal results consistently.

Why Did We Like It?

The best part of this wet/dry handheld vacuum is its efficient motor of 120W. It delivers a suction power of more than 8 kPa, which is sufficient for cleaning your kitchen stairs, living room, and any other surface around the home. You can also charge this model pretty quickly, thanks to its strong battery that is also quite durable.

In addition, the three different attachments coming with this model help you achieve all-round cleaning with minimal effort. While the brush tool and extension hose take care of the dust and debris, respectively, the crevice tool handles liquids and dirt stuck in tighter corners.

Beyond that, the click-off translucent dirt tank of this model makes it easy to clean up all debris inside it. And it’s quite safe to handle since it comes with a number of safety features to prevent hazards due to rising input voltage, short circuits, and warming up of the external surface.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some customers complained that the plastic material used in making its structure wasn’t durable enough as it developed scratches or cracks within a year. So, if durability is a primary lookout for you, this may not be the best handheld vacuum to go for.

Pros Sufficient suction power

Easy to use

Easy to clean

Safety features Cons Inferior material

If you’re looking for a wet/dry handheld vacuum that offers decent performance in maintaining all your rooms in proper condition, then this is the model to go for. It’s also considerably popular across the country since this effective cleaning can be achieved with minimal investment. Also, this model comes with an effective limited warranty of one year.

Why Did We Like It?

A unique feature of this wet/dry handheld vacuum is that it uses a combination of turbine blades, a high-efficiency motor, and a whirlwind flow for the cleaning action. These together contribute to activating a strong suction of 8 kPa, ensuring that dust and debris of varying sizes are removed comfortably.

Plus, there are four useful attachments, viz. a connected tool, a brush nozzle, a flat nozzle, and an extended hose to render any space thoroughly clean within a short while. This lets you remove cigarette ashes, dust, pet hair, crumbs, spills, and many other dry or wet messes smoothly.

Even the dust container is simple to use as it can be released with a push-button for emptying within minutes. It also has a see-through surface which helps you keep track of the dirt level constantly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Sometimes the wrong power cord may be delivered in the package, which implies you won’t be able to charge it until you get the right type. While the vacuum requires an aux/RAC type cable, the charging cable might be a USB one. If you face a similar issue, make sure you report it as soon as possible.

Pros 3 sources of suction

Thorough cleaning action

Easy-to-empty container

One-year warranty Cons Wrong charging cord in package

Towards the end of our list, we’ve chosen this unit from Voccvien, which provides deep cleaning for all surfaces in your home. It also offers considerable user convenience so that you can maintain a healthy and hygienic atmosphere with minimal effort, thereby keeping your family and pets protected.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked the most about this model was its set of 3 attachments which can help achieve spotless floors quickly. Among these, the dust tool gets rid of the dust on carpets, upholstery, and fabric furniture quite effectively.

The other two attachments include a crevice tool for absorbing liquid and dust in the nooks and crannies and a brush tool that picks up pet hair, debris, and food pieces.

There’s also an extension hose that helps clean hard-to-reach corners as it can be maneuvered in the desired direction as per the need. Plus, the battery functions perfectly to provide durable performance and can be charged through a regular smartphone adapter using the included USB cord.

Even the dust cup of this model comes with a large capacity to ensure you don’t have to empty it now and then and is quite easy to clean as well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A few customers complained that the on/off button didn’t function properly sometimes. As such, they had to press it more than once to start the handheld vacuum. But other than that, they were happy with how this model performed.

Pros Quick action

Effective attachments

Durable performance

Large capacity of dust cup Cons Fault on/off button

Wet/Dry Handheld Vacuums Buyer’s Guide

Choosing the best wet/dry handheld vacuum can be much easier if you keep in mind certain key features that determine the performance of any model.

By making a hasty decision, you may land up with the wrong choice that would offer only partial results. Hence, we’ve put together this list of the essential factors to consider before purchasing a suitable model.

1. Filtration

This is a crucial point since the filtration system of a vacuum helps get rid of the harmful particles present in the dirt. Now, handheld vacuums may include a HEPA filter, a two-stage filtration system, or a combination of both. While HEPA filters help remove the more injurious allergens besides other particulate matter, the latter comes with mesh filters that remove the contaminants in two stages.

So, while going through the product details of any model, make sure you check the filtration system that it offers. Along with that, remember to check the customer reviews, which talk about the efficiency of the filters. This will help you understand whether the wet/dry handheld vacuum really offers a reliable filtration system.

2. Motor Performance

The motor of any wet/dry handheld vacuum determines its suction power to a large extent. So, it’s important to ensure that the model you choose comes with a high-performing motor that can facilitate efficient cleaning action.

Generally, motors with a power of 90-120W are capable of delivering the ideal cleaning action. But to be absolutely sure that it’s durable and efficient enough, check the customer reviews for the model you’re considering.

3. Suction Power

The suction power is, of course, of prime importance when it comes to choosing wet/dry handheld vacuums. It’s usually mentioned in the product details, but it will also depend upon a few sub-factors, including the motor power and the presence of extra nozzles or attachments.

Hence, you must also consider these points while going through the features of the model. Note that a suction power of 8 kPa is regarded as ideal for providing an intense cleaning action.

As for the attachments, the availability of a crevice tool and a brush tool along with the standard dust nozzle is essential to ensure precise cleaning. While a brush takes care of the dirt on upholstery, carpets, and fabric furniture, the crevice tool helps in cleaning the hard-to-reach areas and can also remove liquid spills.

4. Dust Container

The dust container of the best handheld vacuum should have a sufficient capacity and should also be easy to use and maintain. After all, you would never want a model with a small container that needs to be emptied frequently.

The capacity should be such that it can collect the dirt from at least two cleaning sessions at a stretch. Plus, detaching the container from the vacuum should be simple. Speaking of maintenance, the best handheld vacuums come with containers that are low-maintenance, preferably something that needs a simple rinse to be cleaned.

5. Weight And Design

A handheld cleaning tool needs to be lightweight enough to ensure a comfortable cleaning experience. You’ll need to clean different surfaces around the home using the model and may also use it for your car, so it must be easy to carry around. Thus, it’s important to check the weight of the handheld vacuum while going through its details.

The design of the best handheld vacuum should also be convenient enough to be maneuvered easily over the surface that you’re cleaning. Some models come with easy-grip handles that enable more convenience and also make the model safer to use.

6. Warranty And Money-Back Guarantee

The availability of a warranty is a significant factor in this regard. While using the product, you might face any issue that might hamper its performance; as such, you should be able to get it repaired or replaced by the brand.

And in case they are not able to solve the problem, they should offer you a refund of the money. So, while scanning through the details of a model, make sure you consider the warranty or money-back guarantee offered. A warranty period of two years is regarded to be ideal for wet/dry handheld vacuums.

Verdict

Having looked at the most high-performing models on the market, you’ll surely have no problems in choosing the best handheld vacuum. So, it’s time to say goodbye to the back-straining cleaning sessions resulting in spotty surfaces around the home.

But before we wrap up our guide, we would like to recap our favorites from the list. The BLACK+DECKER CHV1410L is the handheld vacuum to go for if you want a high-performing yet budget-friendly model. However, if you’re specifically looking for a product with a large-capacity tank, the DEWALT DCV517B will be an ideal pick.

Do you agree with our verdict? Let us know in the comments section down below. Till we meet again!

