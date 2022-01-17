Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Let’s be honest, the usual vacuum cleaners aren’t really helpful for houses with mixed flooring.

On top of that, if you happen to have a pet or a kid, then there might be a need to clean the place every day. And, the cleaning needs may include everything from spilled colors to dust gathering on your favorite rug.

Having a multi-surface wet and dry vacuum can help to ease the problems. Even though most of the market is yet to catch up with introducing multi-surface vacuums, Bissell has gone ahead and designed several of these appliances.

However, when there are similar products from the same brand, you’re bound to get confused about making a choice. So, we have come up with this comparison guide between the Bissell Crosswave 1785A and 2306A, the two highly rated multi-surface vacuums from the brand.

So, without further ado, let’s have a look at these Bissell vacuums!

Bissell Crosswave 1785A Vs. 2306A

The Bissell Crosswave vacuum cleaner has been specially designed to work on various types of floors. Apart from hardwood floors, this vacuum is also great for cleaning floors with tiles, laminate, linoleum, pressed wood, and more. And, just like any other vacuum, it can also clean your carpets or area rugs without any problem.

Even though it’s a corded model, the upright shape provides efficiency while cleaning. Moreover, as a wet/dry vacuum, its wet mode is especially useful to clean up spills, and there won’t be any need to mop the floor separately.

Rather than the usual sponge brush, this has a roller brush that helps to pick up all kinds of debris, including pet hair. With a cleaning path width of 12 inches, this wet-dry vacuum cleaner will let you finish the job quickly.

Moreover, the 14.5 oz dirty water tank is enough to collect water and dirt from a large surface, so you wouldn’t need to empty it frequently. And, when you’re done cleaning, storing the vacuum is hassle-free as it can easily slide in a corner or even under your bed.

When it comes to the look of this Bissell Crosswave vacuum cleaner, it’s similar to the other models from the brand. However, the specialty lies in its pet brush roll, which makes cleaning pet hair effortless as it vacuums and washes floors. Even the dirty water tank has a pet hair strainer to avoid clogging your drains.

Along with having a tangle-free brush roll for the efficient collection of pet hair, this Crosswave cleaner has a swivel head, so moving between surfaces won’t ever be a problem. Bissell also provides a pet multi-surface formula along with this vacuum for efficient cleaning with the multi-surface pet brush roll.

This Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro vacuum is great for everyday cleaning, and it’s safe to use on all kinds of floorings, including area rugs. There’s no need to carry the cleaner liquid, as you can put a few drops of it in the clean water tank and then use the handy trigger to use it while cleaning.

Furthermore, by purchasing this Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro vacuum, you can support the Bissell Pet Foundation that cares for homeless pets. So, this wet dry vacuum cleaner is excellent for households with pets as it would help keep the area clean and support other furry friends.

Comparison Of Bissell Crosswave 1785A Vs. 2306A

1. Cleaning Efficiency

The topmost priority of a vacuum cleaner is to help clean your area without giving you a tough time. And, both these wet/dry vacuum Bissell models are great at doing this job. The approach is quite similar, as you get a cleaning appliance that vacuums and washes floors.

Bissell is known for creating great multi-surface vacuums, and you can see that with these models, both products work on a multitude of surfaces. Along with vinyl marble and linoleum, you can also use them on hardwood floors, tiles, and also on area rugs.

Even though both clean fairly well, we found the Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro 2306A to be a bit smoother when changing surfaces. And, its swiveling head does help in reaching different areas a tad easier.

So, if you’re looking to choose one multi-surface floor vacuum, you can go for any item among the two. But, for those of you who have pets, the Bissell Crosswave 2306A might be a better option as it’s excellent at collecting pet hair.

2. Features

You’ll surely be impressed to look at the different features present in both the vacuum cleaners. The first thing we have to talk about is the brush. There’s a brush made of microfiber and nylon in the Bissell Crosswave 1785A, which is excellent for cleaning up all kinds of debris and spills.

However, the multi-surface brush roll in the Bissell Crosswave 2306A steals the show because of its ability to clear sticky spills and pet hair. But, if you don’t have a pet, then the Bissell Crosswave 1785A will be equally efficient for cleaning your space.

You can also change between wet and dry cleaning with the help of one button. And, there’s also a trigger present in both models that dispense off liquid for wet cleaning.

When it comes to storing dirt and debris, the Bissell Crosswave 2306A is useful for those with pets because its dirty water cup has a dedicated hair strainer. So, you can separately discard the hair and other bigger chunks of dirt without getting worried about clogging any drains.

3. User Friendliness

One of the things that most of us don’t like about vacuum cleaners is their assembly. Often this part gets a bit confusing, especially for the elderly. And, in the case of multi-surface cleaning, you need to have a user-friendly vacuum that can smoothly transfer between surfaces.

In both the multi-surface cleaning vacuum cleaners, Bissell has thought about usability and convenience for the users. Hence, we get a mop-like vacuum cleaner that’s lightweight and has a long enough handle to reach the farthest corners.

Minor difference is seen between the Bissell Crosswave 1785A and 2306A, except the swivel head present in the latter model. It does make cleaning a little smoother, but the rotating speed of the Bissell Crosswave 1785A catches up pretty well.

Even though these are corded models, the cord length won’t get into your way of cleaning. Moreover, both vacuums are great for those who don’t have space in their home and the items can even be stored under the bed.

Another plus point of the Bissell Crosswave pet pro 2306A vacuum is that it comes with a multi-surface pet formula with Febreze which is a floor cleaner designed by Bissell. And, it does make your home smell good.

4. Ease Of Maintenance

A vacuum cleaner helps to keep your space tidy, but it’s equally important to maintain the appliance for giving it a long lifespan. Usually, we associate vacuum cleaners with bags that need to be changed. But, that’s not true for these models as they come with a dual-tank system.

One tank holds the water and cleaner that you would use while it vacuums and washes floors. It’s pretty simple to fill this up for regular use. In contrast, the other one is the dirty water tank that collects the dust and debris collected by the vacuum. Cleaning this is also relatively easy as you only need to dump out the water.

However, we especially like the strainer provided with the Bissell Crosswave 2306A, as it helps to catch pet hair and human hair. Similarly, it would also help you to clean other big dirt pieces present around the house. Even the multi-surface brush roll in this model is a tangle-free brush, so you wouldn’t have a hard time cleaning it.

Besides, both models also come with the rinse and clean-out storage tray in which you can store the brush roll after washing it. Hence, when it comes to ease of maintenance, both Bissell Crosswave vacuum models are quite similar.

5. Budget

The cost of a product is often troubling to people, so it’s always necessary to come up with an appropriate budget. Even though both these products are priced appropriately, the Bissell Crosswave 1785A is the cheaper option. It will serve you well as the one multi-surface floor cleaner that needs to be used every day.

But, if you happen to have a pet, then going for the Bissell Crosswave 2306A might be a better choice as it’s useful for removing sticky spills and pet hair. So, be it a mess created by your puppy or the beginning of shedding season, this multi-surface pet pro vacuum will always have your back. Do note that it does cost a little more than the wet and dry vacuum Bissell 1785A version.

Final Words

You might have guessed by now that both these wet/dry vacuum Bissell models have their individual advantages. And, both appliances would give you sparkling clean floors.

Having said that, we would recommend the Bissell Crosswave 2306A for people who are especially interested in the Crosswave Pet Pro models. The brush and pet-hair strainer present in this model is quite helpful.

And, if you don’t happen to have a pet, then get the Bissell Crosswave 1785A for spick and span homes. Also, do let us know if you have any further queries about these multi-surface floor cleaner models.

Till then, goodbye, and take care!

