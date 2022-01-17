11 Coolest Vintage Vacuum Cleaners To Collect

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Did you know that people collect vintage vacuum cleaners? Yes, they do!

Vacuum cleaners are one of the most collected home appliances, and we can’t help but love the vintage designs. You may have just focused on the cleaning aspects of this home appliance, but collectors will always have an eye for its aesthetics.

Currently, vacuums are slimmer than ever before, but these lack the appeal found in the antique pieces. Moreover, every vintage vacuum comes with its own story, especially the older ones made in the 1920s. And, nothing can beat those vacuum cleaners that looked like they’ve come straight out of a sci-fi movie!

So, if you’re into collecting old-fashioned home appliances, then you might think about getting a vintage vacuum cleaner. And, to make your task easier, we have come up with this guide that includes some of the coolest vintage vacuum cleaners to collect.

Hence, without further ado, let’s jump into it!

Coolest Vintage Vacuum Cleaners To Collect

1. Electrolux 1950s Model

When you ask a vintage vacuum cleaner enthusiast about their favorite brand, most will let you know that it’s Electrolux. This Sweden-based company has been producing vacuum cleaners since 1918. And, when it entered into the British market, it had the slogan “Nothing sucks like an Electrolux.” This has made this brand quite popular among the retro-tech collectors for the linguistic chuckle.

When it comes to the design, the 1950s models of Electrolux mainly came in the form of canisters that had a vague thermos-like look. However, our favorite aspects of these home appliances have to be the shiny chrome detailing and the fun colors.

Even though Electrolux is still a leading name when it comes to vacuum cleaners, you will surely love the look of the older models. And, with luck, you may even find earlier models from the 1920s or 1930s.

2. Hoover 1954 Constellation Model 82

If you thought that the modern robot vacuums are cool looking, then have a look at this Hoover vacuum released in 1954. It will surely remind you of a planet or an alien egg because of its spherical space-themed shape. However, the best feature is that the vintage vacuum cleaner can hover with the help of its exhaust air.

The iconic blue-gray look, along with the metal detailing, simply can’t be missed. It was one of the first Hoover vacuum models with which the company stepped into the futuristic design aspects to commemorate people’s love for the space age. And Hoover is still producing some great vacuum cleaners.

Because of its popularity, Hoover kept producing and updating this vacuum cleaner until it was discontinued in the 1970s. As this model is still widely available, make sure to grab one for yourself to add to your collection of retro household appliances.

3. Hoover 1934 Model 800

This is one of the iconic full-size upright vintage vacuum cleaner models that have defined the market. Hoover still remains one of the most trusted brands when it comes to vacuum cleaners, but the model 800 remains a favorite among people.

In fact, Hoover still uses “800” to denote other models offered by the company. But, we are only interested in this beautiful vintage bagged variant that has a sleek handle.

This vintage vacuum cleaner even had a headlight that Hoover termed “the dirt finder.” It was also one of the models to sport two vacuuming speeds along with a powerful 360 W motor.

However, the best quality of this vintage vacuum cleaner has to be its detailed design. Henry Dreyfuss was the designer, and you will be amused to see the art deco motif present on the motor cap of this model.

A fun fact – the model 800 was called the “Jubilee Cleaner” as it was introduced in 1934, during King George IV’s 25th year of reign. Even the bags of these vintage vacuums were embellished with “Jubilee.”

4. General Electric 1933 Model 111

When you think of a vacuum cleaner, style may not be the very first thing that comes to your mind, but you would be proven wrong by the vintage vacuum cleaner models. As you might know, General Electric has been a leading manufacturer of household appliances, and the model 111 is one of the best-designed vintage vacuum cleaners.

It was styled by Allmon Fordyce, an architect from New York, and the Art Deco styling of this model is impressive. Along with its beautiful facade, this antique upright vacuum also came with many features, including a powerful 375 W air-cooled motor.

Moreover, the advertisement published by General Electric was also fascinating. The company even referred to the other popular appliances as its brother. So, if you happen to lay your eyes on this gorgeous vintage vacuum cleaner model, make sure not to miss out on it.

5. Singer Deluxe Model Vacuum Cleaner

At first glance, you may mistake this vintage vacuum cleaner for a handheld metal detector, but this is often regarded as a piece of modern art. As you may know, Singer is still a company that’s known for manufacturing sewing machines. But, at some point, the company also dipped its toes into producing household appliances, and this deluxe vintage vacuum model was quite a rage in the 1960s.

This vintage vacuum cleaner is also hailed as an Art Deco piece, and its head is bound to make you remember the hammerhead shark. Also, the aluminum fixtures of this vintage vacuum cleaner, along with its cloth bag, will surely remind you of the decade in which the device was placed on the market. The vacuum also had a powerful lamp at the front to help clean up every speck of dirt.

6. Hoover Dustette 1964 Model 100 Vacuum Cleaner

Imagine how the first handheld vacuum cleaner may have looked. Hoover introduced the iconic Dustette model into the market in 1964, and it will make you think of a bagpipe or even a baby elephant.

This vintage vacuum cleaner had a sturdy handle to maintain your grip on it. However, the spout was designed to easily reach the narrowest of corners, which made this vacuum great for cleaning upholstered surfaces like sofas.

If you cannot find this model, think about searching for the Hoover Dustette Model 2614B, which has a similar look and it also came out in the 1960s. This one even comes with modern-looking cleaning accessories that are quite similar to what we get with vacuums today.

7. Kirby Classic 1970 Model Vacuum Cleaner

Many people remember Kirby because the company used the door-to-door sales technique. The company also vouches for being a top producer of vacuum cleaners for the last 100 years. Even though the catalog of vintage Kirby vacuums is quite extensive, we especially like this classic model introduced during the 1970s.

The Kirby classic is a second-generation vacuum cleaner from the company, and it had a similar design to the earlier models. However, the upgrades like a wider cleaning nozzle and the rear-mounted switch made a difference.

And, the best part of this vintage vacuum cleaner is that Kirby is still interested in people who use these devices. If necessary, you can get the belt or a brush so your vacuum wouldn’t be sitting idle in the collection. Also, you’ll be astonished to see how Kirby has maintained the shape of its upright vacuums even today.

8. Electrolux 2100 Hi-Tech 1984 Model Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Designs seemed to change as we started nearing the 1990s, and more companies gravitated towards plastic-based models. This did help the vacuums to get lighter, which makes cleaning a huge floor or the entire house much easier.

Electrolux has been a dominant factor in the world of canister vacuums, and the Hi-tech 2100 model is well-remembered by the people. Many of us may have memories of our mothers using the same vacuum cleaner or similar-looking vacuums during that period.

The retro factor of this vacuum has made it a sought-after collector’s item. Moreover, some significant design changes, like the woven hose and powerful suction, made it a great vacuum cleaner. With a little bit of online search, you can still get one of these vintage vacuums in perfectly working conditions.

9. Electrolux Trilobite 2001 Model Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Did you think that robot vacuums are a recent phenomenon? If yes, you would be wrong, as Electrolux was the first company to unveil the idea as far back as 1996. Then, the Electrolux Trilobite was introduced in 2001, and it’s still one of the best robot vacuums that were sold.

It was one of the first automatic and cordless vacuum cleaners that were intelligent enough to clean your floors without much help. And, the best part is that the company beat iRobot, who came up with the first model of Roomba the following year.

Moreover, at 43 cfm, this vintage vacuum cleaner is more powerful than most robot vacuums that are sold these days. If you’re interested in knowing things related to the technology, you would be thrilled by the sonar and radar used in this vacuum.

10. Dyson DC01 1993 Model Vacuum Cleaner

When it comes to vintage vacuums, you may not think about Dyson, but the company was the first to introduce a bagless vacuum to the market. Dyson came up with its iconic DC01 in 1993, which has paved the way for the company to its current dominance in the market.

The advertisement that launched the DC01 knew that most vacuums do have an airflow problem. So, Dyson grabbed the market by including the double cyclone feature and suction power of 90 air watts.

Through the design of this vacuum cleaner, you can truly make out the minimalist look that Dyson has always preferred. However, for us, the best part had to be its dust collection jar that will make you think of a food processor’s jar being put on a vacuum cleaner. And, it’s always fun to look at the dust whirling around in the see-through jar.

11. Interstate Engineering Corporation 1970s Model C-8 Vacuum Cleaner

If you’re searching for a vintage vacuum cleaner that has the power to stand the test of time, then do look for this one made by IEC. It’s definitely one of the rarer early models to get, but the industrial look and feel do make it a worth it product.

Moreover, the company sold this product in colors of popular race cars available at that time. We especially like the turquoise version. Even the accessories included with this vintage vacuum cleaner were strikingly beautiful.

Later, the company launched a c9 version with a similar design, but it had appealing flower motifs on its body. Interestingly, some people still seem to have it in working conditions, so you always have a chance to get a well-kept vintage vacuum cleaner for yourself.

Final Words

That’s all the recommendations we had for the best vintage vacuum cleaner models that you can get. Do remember that you won’t always get a vacuum that’s in working condition.

However, try your best to acquire a piece that isn’t ruined completely. Researching and buying online works best for any kind of collection piece, but you can also search for vintage vacuums at nearby used electronics stores.

With that, we have come to the end of this informative guide. You can always get to us with any queries about vintage vacuum cleaner models that are worth collecting.

Till then, goodbye, and have fun cleaning!

