12 Best Robot Vacuums Of 2021 For Under $300 [Buyer’s Guide]

Are you finding it difficult to make time to clean your home? All you need is a robot vacuum to do the job for you.

But, choosing the right model that is affordable, smart, and quiet, is easier said than done. With the market being inundated with various rip-offs that provide below-par service, the selection process can get a bit complicated.

We bet you must be having a lot on your plate already. So, in order to help you, we have compiled a list of the 12 best robot vacuums, which you can get for under $300. Not to mention, it was only after extensive research and testing that we have provided detailed reviews for each of our recommendations.

Furthermore, to make things more interesting, we have included an informative buyer’s guide towards the end of the article to help you make an informed purchase.

So, without further delay, let’s get started!

Best Robot Vacuum Under $300

Founded in 1990 in the US, iRobot is one of the leading manufacturers of highly functional robot vacuums. On that note, allow us to introduce you to the iRobot Roomba R694020 vacuum. Featuring a 3-stage cleaning system, this model can work on a wide variety of surfaces to help you get the desired results.

Why Did We Like It?

Honestly, we were quite pleased with what this robot vacuum had to offer. However, the feature that impressed us the most was its adaptive navigation, which allows it to move around and under furniture for effective cleaning. Plus, the “cliff detect” technology prevents it from falling off the stairs. You can also schedule daily cleaning using voice assistant Alexa or Google, or the iRobot HOME app.

On top of that, the dirt detecting sensors make this robot vac aware of the parts of your home that require more attention. As far as the design is concerned, it looks premium and sleek, complementing the aesthetics of your home décor. Sounds impressive, doesn’t it? Well, there is more.

It has a runtime of about 90 minutes and recharges automatically by docking itself to the charging stand. And lastly, the auto-adjust cleaning head helps the product adapt effortlessly to reach your hardwood floors and carpets.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were unable to find any considerable drawbacks to this product. However, you might find it relatively louder than some of the other options mentioned on this list. But, of course, this does not affect the overall cleaning performance of this device.

Pros Sports a sleek and premium design

Easily detects dirt in a room

Effortlessly moves around and under furniture

Daily cleaning can be scheduled Cons Slightly loud

Next up, we have another quality product from the house of Eufy, a brand that is dedicated to manufacturing various top-quality and easy-to-use smart home devices to enhance our lives. The AK-T2108121 from the brand is certainly no different. An affordable robot vacuum, it is packed with valuable features and is an option you wouldn’t want to miss.

Why Did We Like It?

For us, one of the key highlights of the product is its BoostIQ technology which increases the suction force whenever needed for optimal cleaning. Measuring 2.85″ in height, it is one of the slimmest robot vacuums out there. Not to mention, it is very quiet in its operation and has a suction of 1300 pa.

Now, if you are worried about durability, don’t be. It features a tempered glass-top cover which protects it from scratches. Also, you would be pleased to know that it features an infrared sensor, thereby allowing it to evade obstruction while cleaning. This robot vacuum has a runtime of up to 100 minutes, and it recharges automatically.

Apart from this, it sports a triple-filter system, which takes cleaning to the next level. Plus, the 0.6 l dust box can hold a decent amount of dirt, hence reducing the frequency of emptying.

And finally, it is backed by a 12-month warranty, which ensures it delivers great value for money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without a doubt, the Eufy Robovac is an excellent choice for cleaning your home, primarily because of its affordable price tag and powerful suction. But, having said that, we noticed that sometimes it fails to find the dock and therefore runs out of battery trying to find it. Other than this minor issue, it works perfectly.

Pros Affordable price tag

12-month warranty

Powerful suction

Very quiet Cons Sometimes fails to find the dock

Shark is a US-based brand that specializes in the manufacture of top-grade cleaning solutions and household appliances. The RV101AE robot vacuum from the brand is yet another noteworthy addition to this list. Featuring a powerful suction, it is the appropriate choice for deep cleaning bare floors and carpets.

Why Did We Like It?

We were pretty satisfied with what this product had to bring to the table. For starters, it sports a bagless self-empty base that can hold dirt for up to 30 days. Plus, the self-cleaning brush roll effectively removes things like long hair or dog hair, hence, eliminates your worry about hair wrap.

You can schedule cleanings as per your requirements with the help of the voice control feature or the SharkClean app. We also liked the home mapping feature on this device which lets you select the room you want to clean. Not only that, it returns to the dock to recharge and picks up from where it last cleaned.

Apart from this, the IQ navigation technology deserves mention as it helps the product to clean each room and corner with utmost efficiency and total coverage. Also, it is backed by a 1-year warranty, which means you can easily get it replaced in case of any defects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product may not be the ideal choice for those who are on a budget, as it is more expensive than the other models mentioned on this list. Also, during our period of usage, we noticed that it was pretty loud, which was again, slightly disappointing.

Pros 1-year warranty

Removes pet hair effortlessly

Cleanings can be scheduled as per requirements

Can hold dirt for up to 30 days Cons Tad expensive

It should come as no surprise that ILIFE V5S Pro 2 is one of our top recommendations, given its affordable pricing and top-notch features. With the integration of smart gyro navigation, this product can effectively deliver quality and error-free cleaning performance. Now, obviously, that’s not all, so keep reading.

Why Did We Like It?

Truth be told, this product meets our cleaning demands very easily. Firstly, it features a tangle-free suction port that ensures pet hair can be sucked in easily, naturally making it an ideal choice for pet owners. Plus, you can use it as a vacuum and mop, thanks to its 2-in-1 design.

On top of that, the battery offers a runtime of 120 minutes, which comes in handy for cleaning large areas. Not to mention, you can schedule the cleaning as per your requirements. The cliff sensors do a pretty decent job in preventing the product from falling off higher surfaces.

Apart from this, the robot vacuum charges automatically by attaching itself to the dock whenever the power is low. Finally, it is backed by a 12-month warranty which covers the product from all types of defects. Overall, this product cleans your home with minimum hassle so that you can focus on other important work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It does a great job for most parts, but its movement is not very organized. This makes it miss a few sports here and there. However, considering its budget-friendly price tag, we are sure that users won’t mind this minor inconvenience.

Pros 12-month warranty

Comes with dual-functionality

Budget-friendly price tag

An ideal choice for pet owners Cons It doesn’t move in straight lines

For over 10 years, Coredy has committed itself to design technologically advanced and reliable home cleaning appliances that you can depend on for a very long time. Featuring a very powerful suction, the R500+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner from the brand can deliver top-quality cleans whenever you need it.

Why Did We Like It?

As a cleaning equipment from a brand that is only a decade old, we are glad to say that this unit exceeds our expectations in all aspects. To begin with, it comes with 5 different cleaning modes including edge cleaning and spot cleaning that help you clean your place conveniently.

Furthermore, the dual-hall sensor has the potential to detect boundary stripes, ensuring it cleans only specific areas that you want. Another thing that we liked in particular was its anti-drop technology which prevents it from falling off edges and stairs. Moreover, measuring only 2.7″ in height, it can easily move around and under sofas, beds, and other hard-to-reach spaces.

Powered by a 2600 mAh lithium-ion battery, it offers a runtime of 2 hours per charge, which in our opinion, is enough for cleaning multiple rooms on a single charge. And lastly, this product is coupled with an economical price tag, which makes it all the more valuable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

During our period of use, we found out a couple of issues with this product. Firstly, it got stuck on a low pile carpet. Plus, it is not as quiet as we hoped it to be, which was pretty disappointing considering all the other exceptional features it is packed with.

Pros Economical price

1-year warranty

Good runtime

Cleans specific areas as per requirements Cons Gets stuck on low pile carpets

Next up, we have Roborock E4 – one of the best robot vacuums that have been specifically designed to give you years of trouble-free service and flawless vacuum cleaning. Powered by a powerful 5200 mAh battery, this special product can easily clean up to 2152 square feet efficiently and consistently.

Why Did We Like It?

There used to be a time when robot vacuums used to be restricted in their movements. But, with the utilization of dual gyroscope route algorithms and optic eye motion tracking, this product ensures that your floor gets cleaned thoroughly. Not to mention, its robust 2000 pa suction, which easily lifts debris from the floor, making it one of the best robot vacuums.

Apart from this, it sports a 640 ml dust bin which stores a lot more debris than most other options on this list, saving you from the hassle of emptying it frequently. Now, it is powered by a 5200 mAh battery, thereby providing sufficient energy to clean an area as big as 2152 square feet with a single charge.

On top of that, it comes with a washable E11 rated air filter; hence you can expect it to last for a very long time. Overall, it is one of the highly efficient robot vacuums that any homeowner can hope to get their hands on.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a couple of problems with this device. Firstly, since it does not have a navigation mode, it keeps moving randomly until it runs out of charge and goes back to the charging station. On top of that, it is a bit noisy.

Pros 1-year warranty

Offers decent suction

Relatively larger dust bin

Good battery life Cons Very noisy

We are midway through this list, and now it is time to talk about a top-grade product from OKP. An extremely affordable choice with 4 different cleaning modes, the K2 robot vacuum cleaner from the brand makes it extremely convenient for deep cleaning your home regularly.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, the main USP of this product has got to be its 1800 pa suction that ensures impeccable cleaning while you are busy with other work. Apart from this, we also liked the self-adjusting clean head and two large wheels, which help the product move effortlessly from one surface to the other.

Now, this robot vacuum features an upgraded anti-drop technology that prevents the robot vacuum from falling off the edges and stairs. One of the best features of this product is the 4 cleaning modes it supports; you can switch between different modes per your needs.

The 500 ml dust bin holds a sufficient amount of dirt per clean, minimizing the frequency of emptying it. Not to mention, it is very easy to and clean and maintain, which is something we truly appreciate when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners.

And lastly, it comes at an affordable price, making it one of the best-selling robot vacuums on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a relatively new entrant to the market, it didn’t fail to satisfy us with its top-class suction and usability. Having said that, we felt that its app could have been a lot better as it feels counterintuitive and restricts us from performing the most basic functions like changing the cleaning mode.

Pros Reasonable price

Superior suction

Sufficiently large dust bin

Effortlessly moves from one surface to the other Cons The app is not up to the mark

Moving on, we have a product from Levant, a well-known American brand that produces a wide range of top-quality smart home products that help make our lives better. So, on that note, meet the M201 robot vacuum cleaner, a perfect example of a reliable and powerful option that can thoroughly clean surfaces.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, this robot vacuum cleaner has 4 cleaning modes – including automatic clean mode and spot clean mode, which you can easily switch between as per your requirements through the app. Thanks to the 6D anti-collision infrared sensors, it helps the product to detect obstacles and adjust the cleaning path accordingly.

Furthermore, it is powered by a robust motor that allows for very strong suction power. Not to mention the special inlet design that prevents things like pet hair from getting clogged, unlike most other robot vacuums on the market. Plus, it sports a low-profile unibody design that helps it to slide under various furniture conveniently for thorough cleaning.

This model has a long battery life, offering a runtime of 100 mins. And, the best part is, that it automatically returns to the charging base when it’s low on power. It is compatible with voice commands software like Alexa and Google Assistant; hence it is very easy to control.

What Could’ve Been Better?

During our period of use, we noticed a couple of drawbacks with this product. Firstly, it faced a hard time figuring out how to reach the charging base. And, since it features just one suction level, it does tend to get a bit loud at times.

Pros Backed by a 12-month warranty

Strong suction power

Slides under furniture easily

Very easy to control Cons Has a hard time reaching the charging base

Our next unit is a top-class product from Tresvor, one of the leading names in the robot vacuum cleaning industry. That said, you ought to check out the Robot Vacuum Cleaner from the brand. Backed by a 12-month warranty, this product has the potential to deliver exceptional results in style.

Why Did We Like It?

What makes this product stand out from other models is its astonishingly high 4000 pa suction power which easily cleans dirt and crumbs from carpets and hardwood floors. Plus, it has a massive 5200 mAh battery which provides a runtime of up to 150 minutes for thorough cleaning.

Featuring highly sensitive anti-collision and anti-drop sensors, this robot vacuum ensures that it does not collide with your furniture. Furthermore, you can easily monitor and schedule the cleaning sessions with its app. Also, it is compatible with other voice commands software like Google Assistant and Alexa.

Apart from this, we really loved its systematic S-shaped movement, which ensures thorough and flawless vacuum cleaning. It is priced quite reasonably, and it is backed by a 12-month warranty. Overall, it is one of the best buys.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product is undoubtedly one of the best in the business, especially because of its incredible suction power and powerful battery. However, it doesn’t come with a detailed instruction manual, which might be a problem for those who are using robot vacuum cleaners for the first time.

Pros Priced reasonably

Backed by a 12-month warranty

Very powerful suction power

Long runtime Cons Doesn’t come with a detailed instruction manual

Now that we are nearing the end of our list, here is another product from Proscenic that you must consider. Since this brand is such a big name in the industry of smart home appliances, it made sense to include its exceptional 850T robot vacuum on this list. So, let’s dig a little deeper.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, one of the best parts about this product is its dual-functionality; it can be used as a mop and a vacuum simultaneously. On top of that, you can schedule cleaning plans as per your needs with the help of the ProscenicHome app. It has a runtime of up to 120 minutes, which is phenomenal!

Now, the 3000 pa suction definitely deserves mentioning as it can quite conveniently vacuum garbage, pet hair, dirt, and debris in a jiffy. Not to mention, the suction power is adjustable, catering to your requirements. Also, it features the IPANS 2.0 smart cleaning system, which further helps in the thorough and efficient cleaning of your home.

What’s more, it comes with magnetic tape that creates virtual no-go zones. In simple words, it allows you to block areas where you don’t want the robot vacuum to enter. Measuring 2.87″ in height, it can easily move under cupboards, sofas, and beds for efficient cleaning of corners and hard-to-reach areas.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product is one of the best robot vacuums that we tested. However, we noticed that it tends to clean the same place over and over again. Also, there are some issues with its WiFi connectivity, which is again not great.

Pros Adjustable suction force

Can be used as a mop and a vacuum simultaneously

Decent battery life

Can clean hard-to-reach places with ease Cons Cleans the same spot many times

Wyze is a US-based brand that is well known for producing high-quality smart products that enrich peoples lives. That said, anyone searching our list for a reasonably priced yet dependable robot vacuum cleaner model can’t go wrong by going with the Wyze Robot Vacuum. Featuring 3 suction options, it can vacuum on multiple surfaces quite easily.

Why Did We Like It?

There are quite a few features that made us love this product, the first being its lidar mapping sensor, which scans rooms in no time to build a floor plan. Plus, it uses top-quality laser navigation, which makes the product move in straight lines for effective vacuum cleaning.

Furthermore, you can change the suction modes from strong to standard to quiet to match your requirements in the Wyze app. On top of that, it supports multi-surface vacuuming, easily cleaning high pile carpet and hardwood floors. As far as the battery life is concerned, it has a capacity of 3200 mAh and provides a runtime of 110 minutes.

Also, you can create restricted areas using the app to prevent the device from entering the no-go zones. Now, that is something you don’t get to see with most other models. Overall, it is one of the top-rated robot vacuums on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is the best bet for those looking for an excellent robot vacuum as it delivers a lot more than you would expect. But, we noticed that when the product returns to its charging station, it doesn’t align correctly with the dock sometimes, which is a bit annoying. However, it’s quite rare and doesn’t affect its performance.

Pros Highly efficient

Adjustable suction

Decent battery life

Supports multi-surface vacuuming Cons Does not align correctly with the charging dock sometimes

To be honest, this list would have remained incomplete without the addition of this spectacular robot vacuum cleaner from iHome. Founded in 2005, this brand never fails to surprise us with its wide range of consumer electronics. With the integration of 3-stage cleaning, the iHome AutoVac is a notch higher than the other options on this list.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, you can schedule cleanings via the iHome Clean app, which is definitely one of the key highlights of this product. Now, people worried about low runtime will love its high-capacity battery life, which can provide 120 minutes of flawless cleaning.

Apart from this, this model features HomeMap navigation, enabling the device to navigate your floor plan for efficient cleaning. You can further watch the robot vacuum cleaner live during the cleaning sessions on the dedicated app. Being dual-functional, this unit can be used for vacuuming floors as well as mopping them.

Also, it comes with a 3-brush system that ensures all sorts of debris, including pet hair, dust, and dirt, are cleaned thoroughly. On top of that, this smart device can detect and adjust its setting based on the surface type, which clearly shows how technologically advanced this product is.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being packed with such outstanding features, it has a major drawback. While testing it, we found out that it doesn’t come with a mop tank. So, if you intend on using the mopping feature, you will have to purchase the pads and the mop tank separately.

Pros Cleanings can be easily scheduled

Flawless cleaning

Decent battery life

The product can be watched live during cleaning sessions Cons Mop tank and pads are sold separately

Robot Vacuums Under $300 Buyer’s Guide

Let’s face it, knowing the brand names and a few pros and cons is not enough information to buy the best robot vacuum. There are a few important factors that need to be considered – such as the battery life, sensors, dirt bin size, etc., to purchase the right product.

So, to make things easier for you, we have written this comprehensive buyer’s guide, explaining all the important factors in detail. We strongly recommend reading this section carefully; otherwise, you might miss out on some important information.

1. Battery Life

The battery life is one of the most important factors that you should keep in mind while choosing a robot vacuum. A quality model should have a runtime of at least 2 hours. However, the charging time for most robot vacuums usually ranges between 3 and 4 hours, which some people consider very long.

For this reason, you should always opt for a model that has a longer battery life so that it may finish the cleaning process quickly and with top-notch efficiency.

2. Bin Size

The bin size is another important factor that you simply cannot afford to ignore. In general, bin size ranges between 0.25 l and 1 l. Smaller bins mean less cleaning because, with smaller bins, you will have to manually clean it before it even completes the whole room.

So, it is always best to go with a model with a larger bin capacity.

3. Filter Types

It is a no-brainer; you should always opt for a model that features HEPA air filters. They remove 99.97% of dust; hence they are the perfect choice for people who are suffering from breathing issues like asthma.

4. Sensors

The sensors of a robot vacuum cleaner help it to detect obstacles such as furniture and walls. A top-class robotic vacuum cleaner should come with all the required sensors that detect physical obstruction so that it can clean smoothly.

5. Scheduled Cleaning

Always choose a model that comes with a scheduler. The main advantage of having a scheduler is that you can schedule the cleaning sessions as per your requirements. For instance, you can choose a specific time during the day for your robotic vacuum cleaner to perform the cleaning. This feature comes in handy when you are not at home most of the time.

Newer models feature wi-fi connectivity that lets you schedule the cleaning sessions from the product’s dedicated app via your phone. On top of that, it notifies you after every cleaning session.

Verdict

With that, we have come to the end of our review-based guide.

Hopefully, you are now ready to select the best robot vacuum. However, before wrapping things up, we would like to mention some of our favorites from this list.

The iRobot R694020 is the best overall, mainly because the cleanings can be scheduled as per your requirements. Furthermore, it moves effortlessly under and around furniture. The Eufy Robovac AK-T2108121 is a decent choice for those looking for a robot vacuum that is quiet and features a powerful suction.

But, if you need a model that is backed by a warranty and comes with a self-emptying base. We strongly recommend going with the Shark RV101AE.

So, that’s all for now. Hope to see you soon!

