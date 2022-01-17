Bissell 9595A Vs. 1831 [CleanView Upright Vacuums Compared]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Bissell 9595A and 1831 are both excellent CleanView upright vacuum cleaners. But, is one better than the other?

A well-known and reputed brand, Bissell, has released numerous cleaning devices and vacuum cleaners with unmatched quality. Out of these several models, we shortlisted the 9595A and 1831 models, which are both upright vacuum cleaners. Our purpose was to check the benefits of these models and also how they compared to each other.

One commonly known facts is that upright vacuum cleaners are generally bulky and heavy, making them difficult to move around. However, both of these devices are light with powerful suction engines. Even though these models are so similar, let’s find out if there are any significant differences between the two.

Before we get into the comparison, let’s check each of them individually –

Bissell 9595A Vs. 1831

Bissell 1831

1. Cleaning Ability

This bagless vacuum comes with a powerful multi-cyclonic suction along with an efficient brush for deep cleaning. It helps with a thorough cleaning, even if you move through the area just once. Apart from that, it has an in-built dustbin which allows extending the lifespan of the motor and filter.

2. Functionality

The Bissell 1831 is an upright vacuum cleaner that has a sturdy brush that can cover the floor plan of your house in one session. This is also known as “Onepass technology.” It is powerful enough to pick up smaller dust and debris like pet hair and dander, along with taking care of bigger messes.

Without any additional cost, you get other cleaning attachments like crevice tools which allow you to clean corners.

3. Portability

Bissell 1831 is pretty lightweight and easy to push around floors and carpets. Since it weighs only 15.5 pounds, moving it around isn’t a strenuous activity, and people with back issues can also use it easily.

Moreover, this model comes with an extendable 25-foot power cord with an automatic cord rewind feature. This makes it easy to move around and cover all the areas of the house.

Bissell 9595A

1. Cleaning Ability

When talking about Bissell 9595A CleanView bagless vacuum, it is impossible not to mention the high-quality brushes. The model has an intelligently designed and innovative brush which is perfect for vacuuming carpets and rugs.

Even if your carpet has been untouched for a while, you can be sure to get a deep clean because of its multi-cyclonic system. This feature removes dirt and dust while protecting the filters, thus improving their lifespan.

2. Functionality

Any basic vacuum cleaner can provide you with clean floors, but with the 9595A model, you get much more than that. Coming to the cleaning tools, the powerful vacuum cleaner comes with a Turbobrush feature which can clean floors, furniture, stairs, upholstery, and much more.

Also, the suction power is one of the best you’ll find in its price range. Not only that, you get additional cleaning tools like an extension wand, dusting brush, and crevice tool. With these tools, you can clean those hard-to-reach spots for a thorough cleaning session.

3. Portability

There is no need to worry about pushing a bulky vacuum cleaner around because this product is designed for portability. It is easy to move without using much weight, and it is pretty lightweight at only 15 pounds.

Furthermore, it has a 25-foot power cord. This means all you need to do is plug in at one spot and use the same for cleaning the entire house. This OnePass technology ensures no more unplugging and plugging when moving to a different room.

Feature Comparison Of Bissell 1831 And 9595A

Even though there are various models by the renowned brand Bissell, we selected the 1831 and 9595A models for comparison. If you’ve been looking for a new vacuum cleaner for some time now, you are sure to have come across several models from this brand. But many of the features overlap, and sometimes it is unclear why one model is different from the other.

Since there are numerous variations, is one better than the rest? If you have a similar question running through your mind, we suggest spending some time reading this feature comparison. Let’s begin –

1. Design

If you judge these two models solely on the basis of looks, they appear quite similar. When compared side by side, they do not have a vast difference in design. Both are pretty lightweight and portable, so we’d say both are equally matched in this case. The 9595A model is slightly lighter at 15 pounds, while the 1831 model is slightly heavier at 15.5 pounds.

Moreover, the dustbin sizes are pretty similar, and so is the range of motion. At a time, the vacuum cleaner can cover 13 inches of floor area in one swipe to clean the surface thoroughly.

2. Filtration System

Both the models provide a HEPA multi-level filtration system that traps dust and debris and allergy-causing pollen from the surface. The two filtrations are present before and after the motor, providing double barriers for dust and debris to stick to.

The benefit of this system is that once the duct is suctioned in, it cannot leave back into the air. For maintenance, all it needs is a monthly cleaning to keep the suction and dustbin working correctly.

3. Brush

It would be fair to say both models are evenly matched when it comes to brushes. The brushes featured have soft brushes which prevent any damage to your flooring or carpet. One point to note is that there is no on or off switch for the brushes.

So, whenever the vacuum is on, the brushes will start rotating too. While the brush from the 1831 model is suitable for carpets and hardwood floors, the 9595A model is better suited to carpets.

4. Power

When it comes to cleaning power, there isn’t much difference between the two models. Both the vacuums come with high-powered suction, making it easy to wipe and clean the surface once. In this case, we like that both of them live up to the quality we have come to expect from Bissell.

5. Dustbin

The thing to note with the Bissell 1831 model is that although it has a bagless design, it might be slightly inferior to Bissell 9595A. The dirt bin has a capacity of 2 liters, and there is no need to change and clean the container after every cleaning session.

One drawback about 1831 is that you cannot wash it after use, so the dirt and dust may accumulate faster over time.

6. Accessories

Both the vacuums come with the same extra attachments. Whether you purchase the Bissell 1831 or the 9595A model, you get a handy dusting brush. This product is perfect for gently dusting softer and delicate objects like curtains or lampshades.

Another helpful accessory included with these powerful vacuum cleaners is the crevice tool which can remove debris from corners or between couches. For cleaning ceilings and hard-to-reach places, the extension wand will come in handy. This accessory can be adjusted in length to perfectly cover the surfaces you cannot reach by hand.

Verdict

Here we come to the end of a brief comparison between two excellent models by Bissell. Overall, these vacuum cleaners are excellent, with many overlapping features in design, functionality, and cleaning in general. They both even provide the same accessories.

However, if we had to select only one, we’d prefer the 9595A model because it offers more versatility. That being said, you won’t go wrong with purchasing either product, and you won’t be missing out on any essential feature anyway. Both 9595A and 1831 are exceptional vacuum cleaners that make for a lightweight and modern option for regular and deep cleaning.

Until next time, happy cleaning!

