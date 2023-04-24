One of the most common reasons people get tiled flooring is its durability and easy maintenance.

Tile floors can be washed in more than one way. Vacuuming the floor takes lesser effort than sweeping it clean. However, vacuuming tile floors should not be taken lightly because debris can get stuck between the tile lines.

Without the right vacuum, cleaning can become a problem. A vacuum that is too gentle might not pick up the bigger debris, while a heavy-duty one is guaranteed to spoil the tiles.

After thorough research, we have put together this comprehensive review of the best vacuum for tile floors. Now, let’s get right to the important bits, shall we?

Best Vacuums For Tile Floors

Here is the list of the 11 best vacuums for tile floors that you can use to keep your home looking and feeling spotless.

Tired of seeing little breadcrumbs, pet hair, and debris all over the house? It’s time to give the ultra-lightweight Bissell 20334 a little spin. This featherlight vacuum is ideal for people who want something quick, and efficient and does not make cleaning feel like a gym workout.

Why Did We Like It?

Usually, people avoid vacuums because they don’t want to move around with a heavy-duty machine. But, this one by Bissell is far from being heavyweight. At just 2.6 lbs., this vacuum is the ultimate choice for anyone looking for a super lightweight machine.

Another reason the Bissell 20334 is so popular is its convertible design- from a regular stick vacuum to a hand vacuum ideal for stairs- you can clean practically any area with this device. It also has a crevice tool that makes it easy for users to get the dirt out of hard-to-reach places.

The Bissel 20334 has a 15 ft. long cord power tool. However, it has no bag for dust collection. Instead, the machine has a dirt cup with a capacity of 0.67 liters. Additionally, the cup is easy to clear as it detaches easily for you to dispose of the dirt directly in the trash.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Considering that it is super lightweight with a 0.67-liter dirt cup, it’s safe to say the vacuum is not very big. If your house is larger than a studio apartment, we suggest looking at something a bit bigger.

Pros Three-way convertible

Easy-to-empty dirt cup

Does not take too much storage space

Super light and easy to use Cons Not meant for heavy cleaning

Dimensions: 8.3 x 9.5 x 44.25 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds | Power Source: Corded Electric | Capacity: 0.71 quart | Warranty: 1 Year

On the lookout for a compact and lightweight handheld vacuum for picking up pet hair and food dirt? The search ends now with the BLACK+DECKER CHV141oL vacuum. This small machine is deceptively powerful and can cater to your cleaning needs. Plus, it has no pesky cords to deal with.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are tired of moving cords around while getting small cleaning jobs done, look at the BLACK+DECKER cordless handheld vacuum. This one is ideal for people that want a small machine for everyday cleaning as it is battery operated. And the best part? The lithium-ion battery is rechargeable and has a fast-charging base.

Another great thing this vacuum has to offer is a slim cleaning nozzle. This allows the machine to fit into smaller spaces so you can clean thoroughly. Plus, it has an extendable crevice tool ideal for lines on tile floors. You will also appreciate the strong suction and cyclonic cleaning action that keeps the filter clean, eliminating the need for frequent replacements.

Furthermore, the vacuum does not have a bag. Instead, much like the Bissell vacuum, it is equipped with a dirt bowl. The bowl is easy to remove, empty, and clean.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As we mentioned, the vacuum is rechargeable and comes with a charging base. Since the base is easily accessible, it faces a risk of being knocked over by someone by accident. The only thing to keep in mind is that it charges upright.

Pros Compact and lightweight

Strong suction power

Can reach narrow spaces and clean efficiently

Saves energy as it is battery operated Cons Upright charging position makes it prone to falling over

Dimensions: 17.25 x 5. x 7.75 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds | Power Source: Battery Powered | Capacity: 1.3 pounds | Warranty: 2 Year

Tired of using multiple tools for efficient multi-surface cleaning? Why not give the SharkNinja NV352 a shot? This vacuum is ideal for anyone who needs one handy vacuum to take care of tile floors, ceilings, and carpet-covered areas.

Sale Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum with Wide Upholstery... Lift-Away: Lift Away the detachable pod and easily...

Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA...

Why Did We Like It?

Who says heavy-duty vacuums cannot be detachable and lightweight? It’s time we changed that perspective. This is where the SharkNinja NV352 vacuum comes in, as it can be used on not just tile floors but carpeted ones. It is also ideal to be used on furniture, ceilings, and stairs.

Despite being a massive-looking vacuum, it is only 14 lbs. and can be picked up by just about anyone. Is your floor tiled but also carpeted in certain areas? Don’t worry about it, as this vacuum has an automatic brush roll shut off that makes it easy to instantly switch from carpet to floor cleaning. Additionally, for cleaning on the stairs, just detach the pod from the stick and clean away.

It also has an extendable wand that makes it easier to clean hard-to-reach areas overhead. You will appreciate that along with having a HEPA filter, the vacuum has an anti-allergen seal that keeps the dust in.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being lightweight overall, the machine does not have an equal balance of weight. The top half of the vacuum is a little heavier than the bottom, which may cause it to topple over. Additionally, the dirt cup is big enough for heavy-duty cleaning and needs to be emptied frequently.

Pros Ideal for big messes in large spaces

Can be used to clean high ceilings

Works well on tiles, hard floors, and carpets

Easy to empty dirt canister Cons Dirt canister fills up pretty quickly

Dimensions: 15 x 11.4 x 45.5 inches | Weight: 12.5 pounds | Power Source: AC | Capacity: 1.1 quarts | Warranty: 5 Years

Next on the list is a machine that makes cleaning as easy as making toast. The eufy RoboVac is ideal for people who need a vacuum they can switch on and forget about.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for a sleek-looking robot vacuum, this is the one for you. The eufy RoboVac is a cordless vacuum with a large (o.6L) dust box that holds more than most robot vacuums. Because of the large dust box, the frequency of emptying it is pretty low.

An exciting feature this robot vacuum offers is the triple filter system. Apart from the primary high-performance filter, it also has two more layers for a thorough cleaning. Additionally, it has powerful suction and 100 mins of runtime on a single charge.

Furthermore, this vacuum is ideal for people that have stairs in the house. The machine features drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling over ledges and stairs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the biggest downsides is that the roller gets stuck and is difficult to clean if it picks up long hair. Additionally, the vacuum has trouble finding the docking station once the battery goes down more than recommended.

Pros Detects edges to prevent falling off

Runs for a long time on a single charge

Operates silently

Works well on carpets and rugs Cons Long hair tends to get stuck in the roller

Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches | Weight: 5.7 pounds | Power Source: Corded Electric | Capacity: 0.6 liter | Warranty: 1 Year

If you wish to clean smart and not hard, the iRobot Roomba is the ideal product. This is one of the best robot cleaners on the market, as it has an app to control cleaning programs. Additionally, it offers customized cleaning based on the season and household habits.

Why Did We Like It?

The iRobot Roomba cleans up any mess no matter automatically; all you need to do is turn it on and forget about it.

It is guided by vSlam technology that allows the Roomba to learn the layout of the house. Plus, it is compatible with Alexa and Google voice assistants. So all you need to do is tell the machine to clean a specific area, and it will do the needful. No more plugging in a vacuum and straining yourself with the clean-up.

Additionally, the Roomba has an automatic dirt disposal bag that can hold everything the machine cleans for up to 60 days.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The biggest issue with this is that the Roomba cannot work in complete darkness. While this can be fixed with smart lights, if you do not have that, you will have to turn the lights on manually. Additionally, many users have mentioned that the machine fails to identify the edges of carpets.

Pros Accurate house mapping

Powerful suction

Ideal for cleaning cat and dog hair

Supported with an app Cons Might have difficulty navigating in the dark

Dimensions: 13.34 x 13.34 x 3.63 inches | Weight: 7.44 pounds | Power Source: Battery Powered | Capacity: N/A | Warranty: 1 Year

If you are tired of seeing pet hair everywhere and shedding season is a nightmare, then take a look at this vacuum. The Shark Rocket HV302 is made for all sorts of surfaces and can even clean narrow, hard-to-reach spaces. Now, let’s move on to what the vacuum has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for something that will work as effortlessly on carpets as it does on tile floors, then take a look at this vacuum. The Shark Rocket HV302 is the ideal tool for multi-surface cleaning as it has power controls to switch from hard floor to carpet. Moreover, it can easily convert into a handheld vacuum to clean upholstery efficiently.

Even the design of the vacuum is such that maneuvering and cleaning are as easy as it gets. The swivel steering allows the vacuum to reach every corner of the room correctly, and the sleek body will enable it to go under furniture. In addition, once the nozzle is detached, the handheld vacuum can be used to clean ceilings.

The Shark Rocket HV302 vacuum comes with multiple tools, including a pet multi-tool that allows the effortless cleaning of pet hair. Furthermore, storage is pretty easy, too, as the hand vacuum can be detached from the body to make the whole thing more compact.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the drawbacks of this unit is it does not stand upright without any support. While it does not take up a lot of space, there is a need to lean it against something to keep it upright. This becomes a little bit of an issue if there are kids or pets in the house, as they can easily knock this over.

Pros Powerful suction

Adequate size bag that is easy to empty

It easily converts into a handheld vacuum

Ideal for people with pets Cons Does not stand upright without support

Dimensions: 10.5 x 9.8 x 46 inches | Weight: 8.2 pounds | Power Source: Corded Electric | Capacity: 0.31 quart | Warranty: 5 Years

Next on the list is the Eureka Whirlwind NEN110A vacuum equipped to tackle any type of surface. This vacuum’s design is ergonomic and ideal for people who love having multi-purpose tools. Moreover, it is lightweight, easy to carry, and quite affordable.

Why Did We Like It?

Cleaning multiple surfaces such as tile floors, carpet-covered spots, and stairs can be tedious when using three different machines. But thanks to the Eureka Whirlwind NEN110A, all these worries are a thing of the past. This vacuum features controls on the handle to switch between carpet, hard floor, and stair cleaning.

Additionally, thanks to the crevice tool, hard-to-reach places are not going to be so hard to reach anymore. The two-in-one tool works as a crevice tool and a dusting brush. Alternating between the two is super effortless as all it takes is one switch.

The whole vacuum weighs around 8 lbs, making it lightweight and easy to carry. Although it is a bagless vacuum, it has a 2.5L canister to hold dust and hair. Furthermore, it comes with washable filters, so you do not have to worry about buying more for a while.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the significant downsides of this one is that the suction power is moderate compared to other upright vacuums. Moreover, it is not ideal for removing pet hair from carpets as it tends to get stuck in the roller. But overall, it is an excellent vacuum for rugs, tiles, and hardwood floors.

Pros Affordably priced

Easy to clean dust canister

Lightweight & portable

Ideal for hard to reach places Cons Not ideal for removing pet hair

Dimensions: 14.17 x 12.2 x 9.65 inches | Weight: 8.29 pounds | Power Source: Corded Electric | Capacity: 1.2 liters | Warranty: 1 Year

Does the thought of pet hair all over the floor and couch bring shivers down your spine? It’s time to look for a vacuum to take those problems away. The Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro is ideal for pet owners who need that extra hand while cleaning.

Why Did We Like It?

If you want to be prepared to get rid of pet hair the moment it starts becoming noticeable on the furniture, get the Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro. The vacuum has a tangle-free brush, so pet or human hair (up to 8 inches) does not affect the working of the vacuum.

You will appreciate that this vacuum allows vacuuming and washing simultaneously so wet and dry messes can be cleaned together. Additionally, it comes with a pet hair strainer. The strainer helps keep them dry and wet waste separate and reduces the chance of drains clogging when wet waste is disposed of.

Furthermore, it has two tanks – one for clean water and the other for dirty water. This allows you to ensure the floor is being washed with clean water only. It also comes with a “PET multi-surface formula” that helps reduce pet odors.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As mentioned, only lengths up to 8 inches are recommended for this machine, which can be a problem for some people. Moreover, longer hair is challenging to remove from the floor brush, especially if the hair is wet. To note that damp hair stuck in the machine tends to smell a lot with time.

Pros Ideal for people with pets

Comes with a cleaning solution

Can get rid of wet & dry waste efficiently

Easy to separate pet hair from other waste Cons Not ideal for pets with very long hair

Dimensions: 10.5 x 12 x 46 inches | Weight: 11 pounds | Power Source: Corded Electric | Capacity: 1 liter | Warranty: 3 years

Another excellent product by iRobot is this one. The iRobot Braava is a cordless vacuum that clears up dirt and dust and mops the floor. It comes with cleaning pads, and the advanced technology of the vacuum automatically senses what type of cleaning to perform based on the pads.

Why Did We Like It?

Ideal for all types of hardwood floors, such as tile floors and even stone floors, it can efficiently move on those surfaces to clean them. Additionally, it has Braava Jet that allows it to detect the mess and obstacles for effortless cleaning.

Another great thing about this robot vacuum is that you do not have to touch the dust. The vacuum has cleaning pads that attach to it, and the machine detects the type of cleaning based on the pad. Once done, the pod is ejected from the machine without you even having to touch it.

Furthermore, you can create a boundary for this robot vacuum so that it only cleans in the space allowed. The virtual wall mode feature helps ensure the vacuum stays in its area.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We mentioned that this robot vacuum comes with cleaning pads that the Braava Jet technology identifies. The issue with this is that because it comes with pads, you cannot use your own cleaning solutions. Furthermore, the cleaning solution on the pads leaves the floor a little wet, so it has to be dried again.

Pros Affordable

Quiet operation

Cordless vacuum

Comes with two dry, two damp, and two wet pads Cons Damp and wet pads leave the floor wet

Dimensions: 7 x 6.7 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 3 pounds | Power Source: Battery Powered | Capacity: N/A | Warranty: 1 Year

Looking for a handy vacuum from one of the best vacuum companies? Check out the Hoover BH50010 for all your cleaning needs. This cordless vacuum is ideal for people that want a small and lightweight vacuum for everyday cleaning needs. What’s best is that the battery is rechargeable, and the vacuum has a handy battery gauge so you can keep track.

Why Did We Like It?

Hoover is so well-known and influential; the brand name has become synonymous with vacuums. This brand has come out with yet another slick-looking vacuum with tons to offer.

First off, the Hooker BH50010 comes with a rechargeable battery. It is cordless makes it easier to operate the machine as there is no wire lying around in the way. Additionally, it has something called wind tunnel technology. The Hoover makes a wind tunnel (of sorts), making it easier to clean tiles.

But, it is not just great for tiles. Hoover has a powered brush roll that makes picking up dust from carpets and area rugs easy. And don’t worry about those hard-to-reach places, as the handle allows you to push the vacuum anywhere without moving furniture.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the most significant issues with this vacuum is that it takes a while to charge. The first charge will take about three hours and then becomes lesser with prolonged use. However, the runtime is never more than 20-25 minutes, making it ideal for more minor, less extensive cleaning only.

Pros All controls placed conveniently on the handle

Reclining handle allows hoover to reach difficult spaces

Great for cleaning pet and human hair

Advanced technology cleans tiles efficiently Cons Battery only lasts for 15-20 mins before needing a full charge

Dimensions: 10.63 x 8 x 25 inches | Weight: 7.3 pounds | Power Source: Battery Powered | Capacity: N/A | Warranty: 2 Year

Finally, we have an efficient stick vacuum by ORFELD. If you are searching for a convertible and cordless battery that works on many surfaces, this is one to consider. It comes in two color variants – Blue & Orange and Red.

Why Did We Like It?

If convertible vacuums interest you, then you should take a look at this one by ORFELD. It is a conventional stick vacuum that easily converts into a handheld one as well. Because it can be used both ways, it is ideal for hardwood floors and stairs as well.

Additionally, it has a foldable handle that can be turned to a 180 degrees on either side. It can also be adjusted to 90 degrees up or down. Furthermore, it has two power modes that are easy to alternate between based on the cleaning requirement.

One of the most convenient things about this machine is that it can be charged at any socket; no more docking stations. Plus, it is also self-standing, so you do not have to worry about it toppling over.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The biggest issue with this one is that the handheld bit is difficult to remove and reattach. It takes a bit of time and effort, which might not be ideal for many uses. Additionally, it might take some space for storage as it does not stand while folded down.

Pros Dual power modes for better cleaning

Charges anywhere

Adjustable handles

Easy to maneuver Cons Handheld vac challenging to remove and attach

Dimensions: 10.28 x 8.15 x 46.54 inches | Weight: 6.61 pounds | Power Source: Battery Powered | Capacity: 0.5 liter | Warranty: 1 Year

Best Vacuum For Tile Floors Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Vacuum For Tile Floors

As you can tell, there are plenty of vacuums for tile floors available in the market, so the selection process tends to become tedious. This is why knowing which features make one stand out is crucial, so you pick the right one.

Take a look at this brief buyer’s guide to knowing what features to consider while selecting the best vacuum for tile floors.

1. Corded or Cordless

One of the things you need to look into is whether a corded vacuum is more appropriate or a cordless one. Obviously, a corded one has better run time since it is plugged into the power source.

On the other hand, cordless devices are much easier to use, and some don’t even need human help to navigate. In the end, it comes down to what you want.

2. Bag vs. Bagless

Vacuums with bags usually have a big capacity to hold dirt and dust. However, they require frequent bag changes, which leads to extra expenditure. Instead, opt for a bagless one as they only need to be emptied once a month.

3. Quiet Operation

This is an essential aspect as no one wants a vacuum that can wake up the whole neighborhood. Make sure to check what decibel level the vacuum operates at.

4. Smart Features

A common thing these days is people buying vacuums that are compatible with smart technology items. If you are that kind of person, keep an eye out for vacuums compatible with voice assistance, devices that have an app, or even connect with intelligent lights.

Conclusion

And there you have it, folks! A complete review of the 11 best vacuums for tile floors.

Before leaving, we would like to mention our favorites; after all, not everyone likes to go through so much information. We highly recommend the Bissel 20334 and the BLACK+DECKER CHV141oL.

This is because they are both ideal to remove any kind of dirt, thanks to their strong suction power. Moreover, both products are quite lightweight and easy to use.

With that, we shall sign off and be back soon with more reviews. See you next time!

