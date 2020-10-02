Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Did you recently install a farmhouse sink at home only to end up with broken plates while also getting wet?

Previously, used in farmhouses, these sinks have gained immense popularity over the recent years as they can wash several dishes in one go. However, its minor flaws in design can make dishwashing a tedious and inconvenient chore.

You may think that washing plates, pots, and cutlery in farmhouse sinks are no different than washing them in a conventional sink. But that’s not at all accurate. Along with being cautious, you’ll need to follow a specific set of instructions for the cleaning process.

Seems challenging? Well, don’t worry because we’ve got your back.

Through this guide, we’ve explained a few precautionary measures that need to be taken while washing dishes. Furthermore, we’ve also provided a step-by-step guide on how to wash dishes in a farmhouse sink.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

How to Wash Dishes in a Farmhouse Sink

Dishwashing in a farmhouse sink can result in broken glass and water splashes. So, be prepared to get a little wet by the end of it. Now, this is not a significant concern. But you’ll definitely not want to see your precious China lying shattered, would you?

On that note, before diving into the depth of the learning curve, we’d like to take you through a few essential points that will help you overcome these challenges. That being said, these are basically certain precautionary measures that you need to take before you begin washing dishes. Let’s get going then!

Necessary Measures to be Taken While Washing

Avoiding Water Sprays

Try to avoid getting wet as much as you can while doing the dishes. For this, you’ll need to take a few necessary measures before you begin.

Now, unlike most integrated sinks, farmhouse sinks come with a flat bottom, which leads to water splashes. To prevent this, you’ll have to keep the water pressure of the tap to a minimum.

However, this won’t enable you to get the dishes clean, so you can fill the sink with a few inches of water to absorb the spray. What else? Place a mat below the sink to prevent flooding your floor. Also, you can wear an apron and then begin washing.

Set Up a Dry Zone

Farmhouse sinks are not ideal for drying the washed dishes. So, where are you going to place them once cleaned? Well, there’s a simple fix to this. Buy a drying rack or mat and set it up on the counter next to the sink. This will act as a designated drying zone for all your utensils.

Adjust Body Posture

As you must be knowing already, farmhouse sinks are quite low. Hence, you’ll have to keep bending while washing the dishes, especially if you’re tall. That being said, even if you don’t have to stand for long, your incorrect body posture may lead to severe back and neck aches.

This is why it’s crucial to adjust your posture to a comfortable position. In fact, stand closer to the sink if you’re doing the dishes for a large family. This will prevent you from having to bend a lot.

Avoid Diversion

Farmhouse sinks are pretty low with almost no edges. As such, your dishes are prone to falling from your hands and breaking. This is why it is crucial to be attentive and avoid getting diverted while washing utensils. In fact, paying closer attention will also prevent unwanted injuries from forks and knives.

To prevent broken dishes, avoid wearing gloves as they increase the risk of dropping them. That’s not all; stacking dishes in soapy water also makes it easier to lose your grip. As a result, they fall on the ground.

Washing Dishes in a Farmhouse Sink

Now that you are aware of the preventive measures that need to be taken while washing utensils in a farmhouse sink. We’ll move on to the steps involved in washing them. So, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Step 1 – Removing and Scraping Food Remains

Before you begin with the washing process, it’s imperative that you scrape all your utensils. By doing this, you’ll be removing most of the leftover food and debris from the dishes. Plus, it will keep them out of your way and prevent blockages as you fill the sink with water.

Without a doubt, this is a crucial step that makes the entire process convenient. In fact, the removal of the food remains will help you clean more dishes without having to frequently drain and refill the sink.

Step 2 – Sorting and Stacking Dishes

Up next, we bring you another significant step that will help prevent you from accidentally breaking plates and cups. For this, you need to begin carefully sorting and then stacking your dishes on the counter beside your sink. Put the plates on one stack, the cutlery on another, while the pots and pans will remain on the other side.

Also, remember to place and wash your glass utensils separately to avoid breaking them. To sum up, set designated stacks for each type of dish. This will make your cleaning process smoother.

Step 3 – Adding Soap to The Sink

Once you’ve carefully sorted and stacked your plates, pots, pans, glassware, and cutlery, you can begin the cleaning process. Start by taking a small amount of liquid detergent, and add that to your pre-filled sink.

As the water gets soapy, you can take your first stack of dishes and start washing them one at a time. Also, remember to use a cleaning pad or a soft sponge to scrub each one of the utensils while passing them through the soapy water.

Step 4 – Rinsing The Dishes

We now come to the next step in the dishwashing process. Once you’ve scrubbed and cleaned each utensil, turn on the faucet and let the water flow with a medium force. Now, pass the dishes through the water, rinsing them thoroughly. Ensure that there’s no soapy residue left on them.

Step 5 – Drying The Dishes

This is the last step in the cleaning process. That being said, we’ve already explained how to set up a drying zone for your dishes in the section prior to this. So, as you rinse them, place all the utensils in their designated area for drying. It doesn’t just end there. Make sure you repeat the five steps for each stack until you’re done with them all.

Step 6 – Cleaning The Farmhouse Sink

Most people tend to skip this step once they’ve washed all their dishes. But for those who don’t know, this is probably the most crucial step, which plays a vital role in the future dishwashing processes.

On that note, never leave your sink dirty as it can harbor various disease-causing germs and bacteria. Having said that, begin cleaning your sink by pulling the plug in order to drain the dirty, soapy water.

After it gets drained, rinse the basin with water to eliminate any residual dirt. Now, you may choose to wipe it down with a microfiber cloth or simply leave it to dry on its own. Yes! It’s as simple as that. Moreover, it doesn’t take much time.

So, we urge you to spend a few minutes of your time after the specific chore to clean your farmhouse sink. This helps in maintaining the health and hygiene of your family.

Final Words

As you already know, farmhouse sinks have come a long way from only being used in farmhouses to now being extensively used in most modern-day homes. The reason for this is its unique design that allows you to use it as a single or double bowl in your laundry or kitchen.

However, its design itself is also a cause of its setbacks. For this reason, it is crucial to follow our detailed, step-by-step guide while washing your dishes in a farmhouse sink. That’s not all! You also need to go through the necessary measures to prevent both water splashes and utensils from breaking.

With this, we now come to the end of our informative guide. Here’s hoping you gain the required insight related to the topic.

On that note, we’ll now take your leave. Till next time!

