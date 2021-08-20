9 Best Miele Vacuum Cleaners Of 2021 [Review & Buying Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Tired of searching for a vacuum that works well for your home?

It’s high time for you to make the right decision while choosing a vacuum cleaner. We know that the oversaturated market of cleaning products is often hard to navigate.

However, Miele, the German domestic appliance manufacturing company, has been a constant performer in the global markets. Also, it has a vast range of products so that everyone will find something of their taste.

As Miele offers various kinds of vacuum cleaners, we thought of bringing some of its best products to you. This informative guide will help you to navigate around the features seen in these vacuums.

We have picked the nine best options based on distinct aspects that can make or break a cleaning device. What’s more? Check out the handy buying guide to learn about the latest features of vacuums.

Hence, without further delay, let’s start!

Best Miele Vacuum Cleaners

When it comes to Miele vacuum cleaners, this model has been a beloved product for many years. The latest update has made the Compact C1 Pure Suction a tad smaller to make it work better for modern homes. So, let’s learn a bit more about one of the best Miele vacuums.

Why Did We Like It?

The very first thing that we would like to talk about is the various suction powers. As a high-end cleaning tool, the Compact C1 Pure Suction does manage to honor its name. There are six different suction modes, and you can change the settings through a rotary dial. Moreover, helpful diagrams around the dial make it easy to find out the best use of every mode.

When it comes to power, Miele likes to juice up its vacuums with in-house motors. This compact model comes with a 1,200-Watts vortex motor that gives the vacuum varied suction power. We also noticed that the vacuum could pick up the smallest of things without any issues.

Another feature that stood out was the impressive cleaning radius of 29.5 feet. And with its accessories like the upholstery tool or the crevice tool, you can reach all the corners of your home.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We don’t have any complaints about this vacuum cleaner as such. However, we would like to point out that it has an old canister design. So, you will need to spend time changing bags and filters. Other than that, this is one of the best canister vacuums that you can get.

Pros Lightweight and compact

Easy to use

Good for cleaning human and pet hair

Simple setup Cons Old design

Miele is one of the best vacuum cleaner brands, and the Blizzard CX1 Pure Suction is a highly sought-after model. The product makes you feel the future here because cleaning is never a chore with this canister vacuum cleaner. Hence, if you are interested in a hassle-free product, check it out.

Why Did We Like It?

While buying a vacuum cleaner, one of the most crucial points is to check its cleaning power. This Blizzard CX1 vacuum has four different cleaning modes, keeping in mind the various surfaces that you might need to clean.

Moreover, the combination floorhead makes cleaning low-pile carpets and hardwood floors easier. You even get a parquet twister floorhead which is meant for cleaning the delicate floors.

Don’t worry about changing bags as it’s a bagless model. Once the cleaning is over, all you need to do is clean out the dust collection area. Also, setting up and cleaning the vacuum is quite easy, and no dirt is pushed back into the air.

If you happen to have pets at your home, then don’t worry, as it is one of the best Miele vacuums for collecting pet hair. Also, the long pipe makes sure that you can reach even the farthest reaches of your home.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though this bagless canister vacuum is a fabulous product, we found out that other Miele power attachments aren’t compatible with this model. This is a little disheartening to those who already own other Miele vacuums. Other than this one aspect, we couldn’t find anything to complain about this bagless vacuum cleaner.

Pros Ease of use

Great for cat and dog hair

Easy cleaning

Reaches the farthest corners Cons Doesn’t support other Miele power attachments

Are you looking for a lightweight and portable canister vacuum cleaner? If yes, then this model will surely surprise you. Even in a compact unit like this, the company has included a strong suction power to remove all dust and debris.

Sale Miele Electro+ Canister Vacuum Marine Blue (Compact C2)

6 stage variable speed Miele Made Vortex silence...

Why Did We Like It?

If you have always struggled with storing canister vacuum cleaners, then this one can be an answer to that challenge. Its compact design lets you store it in any nook or cranny, and it doesn’t even take up much floor space.

Moreover, this vacuum cleaner has a HEPA AirClean filter that cleans out all dust and allergens present on the floor or carpets. Also, the well-sealed system of this vacuum ensures that no dust will escape from the collection bag.

You don’t have to worry about the vacuum getting stuck on things as it comes with two different floorheads. Also, the soft bristles of the pure suction floorhead make sure not to apply severe pressure on any surfaces.

To deep clean extra dirty surfaces, Miele includes the electro plus floorhead. It also has five-level adjustments, so you can get close to every surface without needing to break your back.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback that we found was that this canister vacuum might at times shut down abruptly. This happens due to overheating or dust clogging, so it’s actually a safety measure. However, this can be easily avoided by reading the specified instructions and giving the vacuum adequate rest between tasks.

Pros Easy to maneuver

Good for carpets and hardwood floors

Easy to understand suction control

Extra attachments are useful Cons Vacuum may abruptly turn off due to overheating or dust clogging

If you have been searching for a canister vacuum cleaner that’s ideal for carpeted floors, then this model from Miele would be your go-to choice. Also, the best thing about this product is all the goodies that are included to make cleaning easy. Hence, let’s see how to make cleaning fun.

Why Did We Like It?

Are you tired of looking for vacuum cleaners with heads that wouldn’t damage pile carpets? If yes, then this Miele vacuum will astonish you with its power to clean floors and carpets. It creates magic with the SEB228 powerhead that comes with an adjustable height to cleanse even the biggest pile carpets.

Moreover, this vacuum also comes with a parquet floor brush attachment perfect for cleaning hardwood floors. You can clean out the cracks or corners that often accumulate lots of dust and debris with it.

Another feature that we liked in this vacuum cleaner is the ease of taking out the bag from its canister. There is even a fill indicator to let you know when to change it. Also, Miele bags are of good quality, so rest assured that the dust won’t escape.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do think that this is one of the best canister vacuum cleaners from Miele. However, the only complaint from previous users was that the floorhead was a little thick. If you have a low-lying couch, there might be a need to hike it up for a while.

Pros Great for cleaning carpet

Easy to maneuver

Compact and portable design

Good for cleaning cat and dog hair Cons Thick floorhead

When it comes to innovation, Miele has been a leading name in the market of vacuum cleaners. Have a look at this fabulous stick vacuum if you don’t have space for getting a canister vacuum. This is one of the best Miele vacuums available right now, so let’s have a closer look at it.

Why Did We Like It?

We love products that bring innovation to the market, and Miele’s Triflex HX1 fits the category quite smoothly. It is a three-in-one model, so you can use the vacuum in three different ways. The handheld mode is our favorite as it also works well for cleaning cars.

To make your house cleaner Miele has included the HEPA 4 lifetime filter in this stick vacuum. So, everyday cleaning will give you a home free from all types of dust and allergens. Moreover, opening up the dust canister is effortless because of the twist-to-open design.

If you struggle with cleaning hard-to-reach surfaces, then this vacuum will surely make it smoother. The 60-minutes runtime gives enough time to clean most surfaces as it comes with a powerful vortex motor. Also, as it’s a cordless device, you wouldn’t need to lug it around.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback we found in this cordless stick vacuum was that it could seem a little heavy for first-time users. However, you will surely get used to it after using it a couple of times. Other than this, we didn’t find any complaints about this model.

Pros Effortless cleaning

Gets rid of dust and allergens easily

Good to remove pet hair

Charges quickly Cons May feel a little heavy for first-time users of stick vacuums

Miele is one company that you can trust for making some of the best canister vacuums. With this vacuum cleaner, you get a powerful suction strength that removes most dust and allergens from your space. Moreover, the thoughtful design of this product makes it one of the best Miele vacuum cleaners.

Why Did We Like It?

The very first thing that we would like to highlight is the comfort electrobrush. Along with the strong suction, the attachment helps you to clean pile carpets, rugs, and even hardwood bare floors. Moreover, as the electrobrush is electrically driven, it comes with easy maneuvering.

Also, this vacuum has a telescopic stainless steel wand. So, reaching the farthest of corners wouldn’t be a trouble. The 36 feet cleaning radius is impressive, especially to clean area rugs. Miele also includes accessories like a dusting brush, upholstery tool, and crevice nozzle to bring ease in cleaning.

Another feature that stuck with us was the HEPA AirClean filter that helps to keep surfaces free from dust and allergens. Miele’s HEPA filter is also known for trapping lung-damaging particles, making it helpful for people who suffer from breathing troubles.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We don’t have any glaring complaints about the Miele Complete C3. However, one thing that we experienced was that the dust bags get full quite quickly. This isn’t technically a drawback, so people planning to use a vacuum cleaner daily should stock up on the bags.

Pros Long cord helps to clean corners

Helps cleaning hard floors

Cleaning gets over fast

Ease of use Cons Dustbags get full quickly

Do you have furry friends at your home? You don’t need to worry anymore about cleaning their shedding. The Dynamic U1 is one of the best Miele vacuum cleaners made especially to clean cat and dog hair. So, let’s have an in-depth look at this upright vacuum cleaner.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to cleaning cat and dog hair, you need much more than just powerful suction. The Miele electrobrush present with this Dynamic U1 model has been specially made to make reaching contours easy. Also, the bristles can catch your pet’s hair without blowing it away.

However, the best feature of this vacuum cleaner has to be the handheld turbo brush. This is a unique bristled brush that helps to get rid of pet hair easier. All you will need to do is use it on furnishings, and the number of flyaways in your house will reduce drastically.

Additionally, the filter used in this vacuum cleaner has multiple active charcoal layers. This helps to get rid of odd odors to make your home smell fresh and clean. Moreover, the filter helps to keep your home free from dust and allergens.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We love the Miele Dynamic U1 Cat and Dog model because of its incredible cleaning powers. However, this might tempt you to keep using the vacuum without taking a breather, which leads to clogged pipes. So, take your time while cleaning with this upright vacuum and make sure to loosen a large amount of hair before starting the machine.

Pros Easy to use power settings

Works well with different surfaces

Easy to maneuver

LED headlight helps to see while cleaning dark corners or dark surfaces Cons Hose might get clogged if there is a big clump of pet hair

The company brings to us one of its best Miele vacuum cleaners available on the market. This Compact C1 Turbo Team canister works well for those who have a small house. Moreover, it’s amongst the most affordable Miele vacuums that you can purchase. So, let’s know a bit more about this helpful cleaner.

Miele Turbo Team Canister Vacuum, Obsidian Black

Reliably removes pet hair and lint with turbo...

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for the best Miele vacuum cleaner for a small space, this Turbo Team model will come as a respite. This is because of its moderate radius coverage of 29.5 feet. In small or medium areas, this is enough to reach the ceiling or even the farthest corners.

The powerful suction of the 1,200 watts motor cleans up most of the dust in your home. Additionally, some extra accessories like a dusting brush, upholstery tool and crevice tool help keep everything neat and clean. Don’t worry about pet hair or lint, as the turbo brush lets you pick up most of it.

Also, the soft parquet brush included with this Miele vacuum cleaner is gentle on the floor. So, the brush will never deface your beloved hard floors with scratch marks.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Just like the other Miele vacuums, we do like this product a lot. However, similar to other canister vacuums of Miele, this model also needs frequent dust bag changes. So, you will need to stock up on the bags to make this Miele vacuum cleaner good for daily use.

Pros Works well with hard floors

Easy to maneuver

Great canister vacuum for small and medium spaces

Long cord makes moving around easier Cons Goes through dust bags quickly

Last but not least, we have the Miele Complete C3 Cat and Dog canister vacuum. If you are tired of picking up pet hair from all over the house, try this model. Moreover, the extras provided with this canister vacuum make cleaning a happy errand.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to the challenges of clearing pet hair, Miele saves us with cat and dog versions of some beloved vacuum cleaners. The most striking feature of this model is the powerhead, as it can clear large amounts of pet hair without getting clogged. Also, this feature is excellent for cleaning carpets and area rugs without any damage or pulls.

Moreover, the parquet floor brush is sleek enough to get under most furniture, including the bed. It even comes with a 90-degree twist to clean from every possible angle. We also liked the turbo brush as it makes cleaning small surfaces easier and faster.

The best thing about this canister vacuum cleaner has to be its compact and lightweight design. Even with a powerful 1,200 watts motor, this compact vacuum makes cleaning around the house almost effortless.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do love this vacuum because of its unique power to clean pet hair without facing any clogging. However, it’s a bit more expensive compared to other Miele canister vacuums. So, you may need to save up a bit but be assured that this is an excellent product for keeping your home tidy.

Pros Airclean filter keeps home odor-free

Great for hardwood floors

Powerful suction

Ease of use Cons Expensive compared to other Miele vacuum cleaners

Miele Vacuum Cleaner Buying Guide

By now, you would have gone through our nine recommended Miele vacuum cleaners. However, knowing only about those wouldn’t do the job. It’s crucial to pick a vacuum that works well for your needs.

Hence, we are here to help you out with the basics of buying a Miele vacuum cleaner. Because of the enormous catalog of Miele, it can be challenging to pick the best one for your home.

Don’t worry, and let us help you with knowing a bit more about getting a Miele vacuum.

1. Style Or Type Of Vacuum Cleaner

On opening the product selection of Miele, you will be amazed to see the variety the company has managed to produce. Even though it gives us many choices, it can also confuse someone who is buying a vacuum for the first time.

Hence, to demystify the Miele product line, here are some of the styles that the company carries. Each style is efficient in its way, but you should pick according to the surfaces that it cleans. So, let’s have a look at the broad categories.

A. Canister With Bags

This is one of the earliest forms of vacuum cleaners launched on the market. As time has progressed, the designs have become more compact, but the mechanisms are almost similar. In this vacuum, the canister contains a bag to trap the dust, and you will need to remove and change bags as per the need.

Even though canister vacuums take up a bit more space, these models are great for cleaning large houses. Also, through the years, Miele has created several great canister-wit- bags vacuum cleaners, especially for heavy-duty cleaning.

Our list contains some Miele products like the C1 and C3 vacuums that are great for those with an affinity for deep cleaning.

B. Bagless Canister

This style of vacuum cleaner is similar to the one with dust bags. However, the only difference lies in the collection canister, which usually has a bagless design. So, you wouldn’t need to spend extra on buying the bags. But, it does require you to clear out the canister.

Bagless canister vacuum cleaners are usually smaller than its bagged counterparts. The main reason behind this is the reduced canister space. Hence, these models are great for smaller households or spaces that don’t require daily deep cleaning.

In our list, we have the Miele Blizzard CX1, which is one of the best bagless canister vacuums from the company. Also, it comes with the HEPA lifetime filter, making it an economical option.

C. Upright

Through its name, you can guess that this vacuum sits upright. Hence, it doesn’t take up much floor space. Moreover, this upright vacuum style is usually recommended for cleaning carpets and hardwood floors.

Also, these vacuums often come with telescoping wands to clean hard-to-reach places. Miele also provides extra accessories to make cleaning easier.

As these vacuums stand upright, it’s easier to move them around, especially from one surface to the next. So, if your house has a mix of carpeted and non-carpeted surfaces, this will be a perfect choice.

Our recommendation is the Miele Dynamic U1 cat and dog upright vacuum that’s great for cleaning pet hair.

D. Sticks

If you have been following the market trends, it’s easy to see how the stick vacuums gained popularity. These vacuums are some of the easiest gadgets that can clean your hope. The best thing about these has to be the portability as it takes up minimal space.

You may think of the stick vacuum as a modernized broom, as it is literally a stick with an added canister. Most stick vacuums are also battery-powered, so you can reach all surfaces without needing to keep track of the power cord.

These vacuums are known for their functionality more than deep cleaning. However, the stick vacuums are great for keeping things clean for modern homes with hardwood floors or carpets.

We have included the Miele Triflex HX1 in our list as it is a three-in-one product that makes cleaning your home a breeze.

2. Features

When it comes to buying a vacuum cleaner, you have to check out its features. Miele is one of the leading brands to include innovative features like sealed canisters and six different suction modes.

Hence, check out the various features available in a vacuum before making a choice. If you have bare vinyl or hardwood floors at home, make sure to pick a vacuum that has a specialized option for cleaning bare or hard floors. This would keep your floors free from any scratches.

3. Filter

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, many people forget to have a look at the filters. It’s important to check this feature as it helps to keep your home safe from dust and allergens. Miele has different filters, but the most common ones are the HEPA filters and the AirClean filters.

Often, Miele clubs the two filters to make the cleaning more potent. Also, in cat and dog versions, Miele includes an active charcoal layer in the AirClean filter to minimize odors.

Hence, while buying a vacuum cleaner, make sure to have a look at the filter. Additionally, keep a note of the maintenance and frequency of change for the filter.

4. Add-on Cleaning Accessories

This point might look trivial, but the accessories are pretty helpful to have a thorough cleaning. Most vacuum cleaners come with some kind of accessories like a crevice tool or an upholstery tool.

Hence, make sure to check the extras that come with your vacuum cleaner. We especially like Miele’s handheld turbo brush that simplifies picking up lint and pet hair.

Frequently Asked Questions

While researching about the best Miele vacuums, we came across some commonly asked questions regarding the products. So, we have tried to give some answers to these burning queries.

1. How Long Will A Miele Vacuum Last?

You will be surprised to know that most Miele vacuums come with an assurance of lasting for at least 20 years. The long lifespan of Miele vacuums is one of the foremost reasons for its success. Still, we would also like you to note that the lifespan of an electronic product depends a lot on your frequency of use. Hence, taking good care of the vacuum will help it to last long.

2. Is Miele A Good Brand Of Vacuum Cleaner?

Yes, Miele is a great brand for vacuum cleaners. The vacuums produced by Miele are innovative, powerful, and designed to make cleaning easier. Also, the company provides us with several choices to choose a vacuum that fits our needs. Moreover, most of Miele’s vacuums are able to clean various surfaces, which makes each device a worthy purchase.

Final Words

So, that’s almost everything that we had to tell about Miele vacuum cleaners. Going through all these Miele cleaners helped us know the creative aspects of the company. We hope that our suggestions will help in making the right choice.

Among our recommendations, we will suggest the Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction Powerline canister vacuum cleaner to those who love to save space.

Likewise, the Miele Blizzard CX1 Pure Suction bagless canister vacuum cleaner is great for those who need the power of suction with the ability to clean quickly. But, it has only four suction modes, so be ready for its strength.

We have tried to help you get the best Miele vacuum cleaner for your home, and now it’s your turn to make a choice. Do remember to go through the buying guide to get a clear idea about choosing between vacuums.

Till then, bye, and have a good cleaning night!