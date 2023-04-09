Being a pet owner is undoubtedly a lot of responsibility.

Aside from picking up after them, shopping for pet supplies, daily walks, and dreaded vet visits, hair floating around the house is part of the entire experience. And while traces of pet hair on furniture may prove to be a slight inconvenience, inhaling contaminants in pet hair can irritate your airways – sometimes causing lung damage.

Needless to say, some pet owners may resort to running a sticky lint roller or using duct tape to pull off animal hair from carpets and rugs. However, these DIY hacks are not enough to tackle fine hair in the air and hard-to-reach areas.

That said, it is best to invest in a vacuum for pet hair equipped with adequate suction power and filtration to keep floors, carpets, and air free of pet hair.

So, without further ado, take a look at the best Miele has to offer to help get rid of the annoying tickle in your nose. Or perhaps, that random strand of pet hair in your dinner.

Best Miele Vacuums Pet Hair

Here is the list of the 5 best Miele vacuums that you can use to effectively and efficiently remove pet hair from your carpets and furniture.

Often compared with German-made automobiles, Miele vacuum cleaners are made with the finesse and excellent craftsmanship you would probably only see in luxury cars. And indeed, the Miele 11423900 is a high-end model that boasts innovation and performance in a much smaller piece of machinery.

Why Did We Like It?

Also known as the Triflex HX1 Cat And Dog vacuum, this is one model among a range of practical vacuum cleaners that have been designed to filter out pet hair. Needless to say, it provides all the nifty features that have made the HX1 series of Miele vacuum cleaners must-have accessories at home.

For starters, this compact model has a cordless design, which means you can use it in any part of the house, provided that it has been charged. Not to mention how buyers have two flexible charging options available to them. That said, you can either raise the power unit or shift it downwards when charging. Once fully charged, rest assured, the machine can work for up to 60 minutes at a time on low settings.

Moreover, the unique three-in-one design allows users to reach ceiling corners and move easily under furniture to make cleaning even more thorough. All the while, the 11-inch extra-wide Electro Brush floorhead covers large areas in optimal time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Perhaps it is because of the high suction power that the canister gets filled up so soon. That said, users may have to empty the canister after cleaning every room. Some reviews also mention that dust may begin clumping towards the top of the canister when overburdened, which may be a hassle to remove.

Pros Equipped with LED lighting for dark areas

Self-parking upright vacuum cleaner

HX1’s vortex technology provides powerful suction

Easy to maneuver Cons Dust canister fills up fast

Dimensions: 8.75″ x 11″ x 45.3″ | Weight: 4kg | Power Source: Battery (Cordless) | Noise Level: 78 dB | Capacity: 0.5 Liters | Bagless: Yes | Warranty: 2 Years

Although hailed in the business as an icon of the latest technology and designs, Miele vacuum cleaners channel their brand promise even in its range of classic styles. In other words, Miele’s canister vacuum cleaner models provide a time-tested design elevated by careful planning and engineering.

Sale Miele Classic C1 Bagged Canister Vacuum, Lotus White PET VACUUM: Bagged canister vacuum ideal for pet...

STRONG SUCTION POWER: Switch between 6 suction...

Why Did We Like It?

This Miele vacuum works best on hardwood floors, but that is not to say that it doesn’t clean up different surfaces with the same gusto. In fact, the device comes with a range of standard accessories so you can adjust between the dusting brush, upholstery tool, and crevice nozzle with ease.

What’s more, the vacuum cleaner is compatible with an Electro Plus floorhead that can tackle medium to high piles, especially on carpeting. On the other hand, the parquet twister floorhead is more suited for a low pile. At the same time, it rotates 180 degrees so you can reach corners and crevices without tugging or pushing from uncomfortable angles.

Anyhow, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with a unique AirClean Sealed System that has been designed with pets in mind. Moreover, the active AirClean filter utilizes the filtration properties of charcoal to neutralize pet odor – thus keeping your house looking and smelling fresh.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though this Miele vacuum for pet hair does the job it is meant for, the added appeal of having a cordless vacuum cleaner is missing. And although the makers have equipped the device with handy features, such as a retractable and flexible cord, some reviews mention that the cord length itself is too short.

Pros Quiet functioning

Lightweight

Unique AirClean filter removes odor

Adjustable speed settings Cons The vacuum cord is short in length

Dimensions: 18.2″ x 8.7″ x 11″ | Weight: 16.1lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Noise Level: 60 dB | Capacity: 4.46 Quarts | Bagless: No | Warranty: 1 Year

This blend of the traditional modular style with a bagless design creates a canister vacuum that doubles up as a smooth cleaning solution for people with pets. And unlike Miele’s other classic models that zoom over hardwood floors, this vacuum cleaner provides the same results on upholstery.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, the Blizzard CX1 vacuum cleaner’s suction power makes it an ideal match for anyone with pets. Utilizing Miele’s unique 1,200 W Vortex technology that provides an airflow of up to 62+ mph, the device picks up the stubbornest of cat and dog hair along with any dust lying about.

Not to mention how the HEPA Lifetime Filter retains more than 99 percent of dust to keep you breathing easy at all times. Indeed, even the dust collection and emptying system have been engineered to prevent dust clouds from rising and redistributing on the floor.

To do this, the vacuum cleaner utilizes mono-cyclone technology to keep filtered dust inside. Combined with its unique CleanStream filter and ComfortClean self-cleaning function, these sneaky and fine particles are out of sight, and you may keep them out of your mind. And that’s not all; you also receive additional accessories with every purchase, including a handheld mini turbo brush for quick fixes.

Pros Available in four colors

Powerful suction capacity

Hygienic dust emptying system

Convenient speed control dial Cons The crevice tool is short and not sturdy

Dimensions: 20″ x 12″ x 12″ | Weight: 19lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Noise Level: 72 dB | Capacity: N/A | Bagless: Yes | Warranty: 3 Years

Compact and portable – this lightweight piece from Miele packs a punch. Indeed, it comes in a bundle comprising 16 AirClean filter bags, four pre-motor protection filters, and one HEPA AirClean filter. To add to its plethora of features, buyers can use this versatile piece on all types of surfaces with perfect ease.

Why Did We Like It?

At only 10 lbs, this portable piece can be carried from room to room to clean out any surface your pet has rolled around on. Combined with its crush-proof hose and stainless steel telescopic wands, users will indeed find this to be an ergonomic vacuum cleaner. Not to mention how the crush-proof hose rotates where the base is attached to the vacuum, which prevents tangling.

What’s more, you get an extra-wide powerhead for deep cleaning carpets and a parquet floor brush that swivels at all angles to take care of the low piles mostly found on hardwood floors. Anyhow, this piece comes complete with a crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery tool – so you can conveniently switch between them according to your needs.

And yet, there’s more. This vacuum cleaner features an electronic suction control dial with six unique pre-set options well-suited for different surfaces. These include drapes, furniture, throw rugs, area rugs, bare floors, carpeting, and so on. Needless to say, with this vacuum cleaner, Miele continues its legacy of versatility and clever engineering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It doesn’t come as a surprise that a long list of instructions accompanies the myriad of handy features. That said, some reviews say it is easy to miss out on the tips and disclaimers given in the manual, which sometimes employ complicated language.

Pros Portable piece complete with wheels

Quiet functioning despite high suction power

Rotating hose prevents tangling

Versatile uses Cons The user manual may be hard to understand

Dimensions: 9.1″ x 9.1″ x 9.1″ | Weight: 29.5lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Noise Level: 72 dB | Capacity: N/A | Bagless: No | Warranty: N/A

Also known as the Miele Complete C3 Cat And Dog Canister Vacuum Cleaner, this straightforward piece targets low to high piles in perhaps the most challenging of all places – carpets. Of course, considering it provides enough suction for stubborn and high piles, this vacuum cleaner for pets works as well on hard floors.

Why Did We Like It?

While some devices employ state-of-the-art technology to prevent dust clouds and accidents while emptying, the Complete C3 Cat And Dog Canister Vacuum provide a more straightforward solution. In this pack, you receive a bundle of AirClean filter bags that can be disposed of once filled, and swiftly replaced – with no spillage involved.

Moreover, some reviews have pointed out that the classic modular and bag design has the edge over upright vacuum cleaners when it comes to suction. Nevertheless, once you run this vacuum over your carpet with the Miele SEB-228 powerhead, it will effectively pull out any pet hair and dust that may have accumulated.

On the other hand, the Miele SBB300-3 parquet floor brush provides a convenient alternative for hard floors. What’s more, the attachment has been equipped with a 90-degree twisting rotation that allows users to get in hard-to-reach places, such as between chair legs, under low furniture, and so on.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since it works on a bag-based system, be prepared to buy new bags once you run out of the complimentary bundle packed with the Complete C3 Cat And Dog Canister Vacuum. For some users, the wastage associated with the device may not be worth its upsides.

Pros Provides adequate suction for all surfaces

A 90-degree twisting parquet floor brush

Disposable bag system prevents spillage

It comes complete with attachments and accessories Cons Non-re-usable dust collection bags

Dimensions: 23″ x 15″ x 16″ | Weight: 2lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Noise Level: 78 dB | Capacity: 2.8 Quarts | Bagless: No | Warranty: N/A

Best Miele Vacuum Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Miele Vacuum

Miele vacuums for pet hair are far from a homogenous bunch – from color and design to suction and dust collection features, there is a lot to choose from. To narrow down your options from among the best Miele vacuums on the market, consider these factors and pick the one that checks the boxes on your list.

Design

For the most part, you can choose between a classic modular style or an upright vacuum cleaner. However, keep in mind that there are a few differences between the two, especially regarding suction capabilities.

Moreover, bulker classic vacuums are generally thought to be well-suited for carpets that tend to accumulate a lot of stubborn dust over time. On the flip side, self-standing and upright vacuums can efficiently tackle hard floors, ceilings, and crevices.

Surface Type

Before investing in a Miele vacuum cleaner, it is best to look at reviews and the product description to check whether it can target the surface type you seek to clean. That said, the manufacturer will most probably specify the recommended surface type for each model, including upholstery, carpeting, hard floors, and so on.

Portability

Having an active and healthy pet means pet hair can get anywhere. For a thorough cleaning job, you may have to scale the entire floor, vacuum on top of furniture, and perhaps even in the car. In such instances, cordless vacuums with rechargeable batteries may seem like an appropriate option.

At the same time, many modular designs are equipped with long cords that facilitate far and wide reach from the outlet source. Or perhaps, the manufacturer may provide a handheld attachment for increased portability.

Noise Levels

Anyone who has pets in the house is aware that cats and dogs are susceptible to loud noises. In fact, even the owners probably prefer a quiet machine over a loud one that tunes out the TV or wakes up the entire family in the morning. However, it is worth noting that most Miele vacuums are relatively low-noise options.

HEPA filter

Some users believe that a HEPA filter system compromises the suction capabilities of the device. Nevertheless, vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters are highly recommended for those more prone to allergies, or who have small children in the house.

In fact, some vacuum cleaners come complete with multiple filters that take care of ultrafine particles and reduce pet odor.

Dust Collection And Emptying System

A bagless vacuum canister with a built-in dust collecting system looks sleek and sharp, but dust accumulates relatively faster in such models. On the other hand, you may buy a vacuum cleaner with disposable bags that are spill-free and easy to attach.

But be advised that buyers need to purchase the bags separately once the complimentary pieces run out. At the end of the day, this leads to increased wastage – in both fiscal and environmental terms.

Conclusion

Miele vacuum cleaners have earned quite an impressive reputation – they are stylish, functional, and novelty pieces that are one-time investments. No wonder this Germany-based brand is often compared to luxury car manufacturers from the same region.

That said, the Miele model exemplifies the brand’s character; it has a sleek and modern look that is amped up by functional and high-tech features. Needless to say, if you are looking for an upright stick vacuum, consider this as our top recommendation.

On the other hand, if you want to stick with the classics, check out the Miele Classic C1 Bagged1, which simultaneously zaps away pet hair and foul odors. What’s more, you can pick a style from a range of clean and homely colors.

Nevertheless, you can’t go wrong with any of our carefully curated picks of the best Miele vacuums. With this purchase, rest assured that all your loved ones can be at peace – be it an allergen-sensitive family member or a fur baby who loves to cuddle with you on the couch.

