If anxiety and stress have become your only friends, it’s time to turn to color therapy.

Colors play a significant role in uplifting your mood. Repainting your walls is one of the best ways to add tranquility to your safe sanctuary.

But, if vibrant colors are too bright for your liking or neutrals too dull and drab, opting for something subtle is your best bet. And, when it comes to subtle shades, you can never go wrong with periwinkle color.

Soft blue with a touch of violet, periwinkle color adds serenity and freshness to your space. But, not everyone is familiar with periwinkle color. So, if you’re wondering whether it is the perfect choice for the interiors of your home, then this guide is for you.

We’ve gone into the nitty-gritty of this unique color to answer your questions. Thus, in this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about periwinkle color.

Keep reading to find out more.

Periwinkle Color

Origins Of The Color Periwinkle

First things first, let’s understand what periwinkle exactly is. Not many know about the humble origins of this unique color. So, let’s first dig into its history.

Not many know that this unique color has its origin from a plant named Periwinkle that blooms in early spring. Known as Vinca minor, the flower of this plant is of periwinkle color. Also, this plant is used for treating a variety of ailments. But, a lesser-known fact about this flower is that it is also known as the flower of death.

Nevertheless, this elegant, mid-tone color pairs harmoniously with a variety of colors, so it is the best bet for the interiors of the home. In fact, it is one of the best colors to add a unique style statement to your space.

What Color Is Periwinkle?

Named after the popular lesser periwinkle plant, periwinkle is truly a color to adore. Belonging to the indigo family, this shade is a timeless beauty. Playful blue with subtle hints of pale lavender purple, this unique hue is also called lavender blue.

This delicate, pale indigo color is perfect for those wanting to add serenity and tranquility to their space or paintings. That’s why it is the go-to pick of artists and designers for adding calmness to their masterpieces.

However, the exact shade of periwinkle color gets affected by the lighting. When paired with colors adjacent to it on the color wheel, periwinkle color will look similar to that shade.

Meanwhile, if paired with vivid greens or eye-catching orange hues, it acts as a neutral color for the space. That’s because the blue undertone balances the hues subtly and delicately. So, you can pair it up with bright greens and pumpkin oranges without worry.

Technically speaking, periwinkle color mainly comprises 100% blue and 80% green and red in equal parts. Creating this pastel shade isn’t challenging at all. All you need to do is mix white, red, and blue in equal quantities. And you’re done!

Psychology Behind Periwinkle Color

Now that you’re aware of the humble origins of periwinkle color, let’s take a look at the psychology behind this delicate color.

Like the flowers of the myrtle herb, this pretty color represents femininity, tranquility, and solace. In art, periwinkle may symbolize affection, romantic feelings, and friendship. That’s why periwinkle is used by artists and interior designers. It will make your space look elegant and add a touch of freshness.

Other than the home interior and paintings, you’ll also come across periwinkle colors in the doctor’s clinics and chambers. Moreover, this color is perfect if you want to create a focal point in your living room.

Since periwinkle creates a calming effect, it can be used with a variety of other colors. Hence, you can pair it with orange or green to add an elegant touch to your living room. You can pair it up with soft shades such as white, purple, and blue.

That said, this color is perfect for nurseries, bedrooms, and living rooms. Be it paint or furnishings, periwinkle will instantly add elegance and sophistication to your space.

Shades Of Periwinkle

Unbeknownst to many, one of the best ways to find shades is to use hex color codes. With various color options, periwinkle has many hex color codes. So, let’s take a look at different shades of periwinkle color.

1. #8e82fe True Periwinkle

Slightly darker than other shades, this periwinkle shade belongs to the “blue-violet” family. This cool color will be perfect for brightening up your living rooms. You can use this cool hue in your bedroom wall by pairing it up with a natural brown wooden ceiling. Or, you can decorate your living room with periwinkle furnishings or curtains.

2. #ccccff Lavender Blue

Calm and relaxing, this lavender-blue hue is lighter than the previous shade. Because of its soothing effects, this color is excellent for the walls of your living room. Also, if you love playing with colors, you can use this in the bathroom by pairing it up with white flooring and fixtures.

3. #c1c6fc Light Periwinkle

Exceptionally soothing, this is the lightest periwinkle shade that you can get your hands on. This light blue shade consists of purple and blue colors in equal quantities. Mostly, homeowners or interior designers prefer using this in the dining room. But, this shade can also brighten up the interiors of your living room.

4. #dcd0ff Light Lavender

With a restful tinge of lavender, this shade of periwinkle is more purple than blue. With subtle hints of blue, this purple-infused shade makes an excellent option for bedroom and living rooms. So, if you’re looking for the lightest purple periwinkle color, this one is perfect for your home.

5. #d3ddd6 Periwinkle Tint

Want to bring nature indoors? Then this periwinkle tint is the one for you. Unlike other periwinkle shades, this is more of minty green than purple or blue. Hence, you can add cushions of this shade to your living room. Or, you can paint the walls of your dining room with this color to make the room more welcoming.

6. #8f99fb Periwinkle Blue

Crisp and nautical, this periwinkle blue hue isn’t as purple as other periwinkle shades. With this one, you can create a coastal-themed living space at your home. Or, you can even pair it up with white furniture in the bedroom. This will truly add beauty to your area.

7. #c3cde6 Periwinkle Gray

Perfect for neutral-themed space, this shade is a silvery blue-purple that is compatible with a variety of color schemes. Coming from a sky blue pastel family, this periwinkle gray shade is perfect for modern homes.

8. #c5cbe1 Periwinkle Powder

Simple yet elegant, this shade is perfect for a minimalist-themed home. It goes along well with other muted hues, so you can use it in contrast with them. This unique hue is excellent for nurseries or rustic-style homes. You can use it to paint the walls or simply use it to enhance the aesthetics of the living room through furnishing or window treatments.

9. #665fd1 Dark Periwinkle

Vibrant and dark, this blue magenta periwinkle color is perfect for dull and dreary spaces. When paired up with bright furniture, this color enlivens dull and dreary interiors. Because it is more violet in color, it creates a perfect background for modern bedrooms.

How To Make Periwinkle Color By Mixing Paints?

There’s no denying that DIYs are fun. So, if you’re a DIY enthusiast, we are sure you’ll love making periwinkle color for your next home renovation project. More so, when you have small projects at hand, making periwinkle color at home is the best bet.

The good news is that you can create your custom shade. So, buckle up!

But, before that, we suggest you choose the shade you want to use. Hence, scour the internet to find inspiration for your next DIY project. Home is a safe sanctuary, and so design it the way you want to. After all, that’s where we take refuge from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Now to the most important part – mixing! First off, mix white and red shades to create a pink shade. After that, add blue shade in small quantities to form a lavender purple shade. Now you can add violet or blue to your liking.

Note that too much violet will turn the shade into the color of aubergine, while excess blue will give you a sapphire blue shade. So, we suggest you go slow with this process, only then will you be able to create the perfect periwinkle shade for your projects.

Colors That Are Compatible With Periwinkle Color

Wanting to give your home a quick makeover? Then, we are sure you must want to know which other shades that can be used with periwinkle color. Because of feminine qualities, periwinkle gets along well with primary and neutral tones.

When it comes to neutral colors, white and gray are your best bet. Even though you can go for brown and black colors, make sure you use them with caution, as they can make or break the overall look of your home.

1. Yellow

Yes, you heard it right! If you’re looking for colors to pair with periwinkle, then you can never go wrong with yellow. Hence, you can use a yellow-colored sofa or a checkered blanket to brighten up the space.

2. Mint Green

If you want to add refreshing energy to your home, consider pairing periwinkle with a mint green color. From the kitchen to the living room, they are perfect for every corner of your home.

Not only do they look well together, but they create a soothing contrast. So, if you’re considering using mint green for DIY home projects, going for dark violet or periwinkle tint is your best bet.

3. Salmon

When used correctly, salmon adds elegance to your space. And, when it comes to pairing with periwinkle, salmon is the most popular color among interior designers. However, salmon can be challenging to work with, so we suggest you work with it only if you’re confident to pull it off correctly.

4. Navy

Royal and sophisticated, this color brings out the periwinkle hues perfectly. Being in the same spectrum, periwinkle responds well to the dark shades of navy color. Periwinkle softens the bold dark hues perfectly, thereby adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your space.

5. Sage Green

Green is the best friend of the periwinkle color. That said, sage green is perfect for imparting a natural look to the space. Soft hues of periwinkle matched with rich green will be ideal for the living room, dining room, or your child’s bedroom.

6. White

Truly a classic color, white gets along well with periwinkle. You can bring in a white sofa or paint the ceiling, fireplace, trims with white shades to complete the look. Also, you can never go wrong with white floorings. This will create a perfectly homey atmosphere.

7. Wooden

One more option that gets along well with periwinkle is wood. So, if you want to add value and enhance the look of your space, wooden flooring is the best bet. Trust us, you won’t regret it!

8. Silver Or Gray

If you’re the one who loves minimalistic décor over a maximalism one, then try using periwinkle with grey or silver shade. For minimalist or fuss-free no nonsense décor, cool grays are an excellent option.

Difference Between Periwinkle And Lavender

If you’ve seen both periwinkle and lavender shades, you know that the two aren’t the same. The two have different base colors, and that is the key difference between the two.

Named after the lesser myrtle herb, periwinkle is a fusion of purple and blue. On the other hand, lavender is just purple. In addition to that, lavender is a pale purple while periwinkle is more purplish-blue.

However, if you’re still confused between the two, we suggest taking a look at the flowers of the two colors. Also, make sure you go for the blue-tone periwinkle flowers.

Periwinkle Paint Sheens

If you’re a budding painter or DIY enthusiast, then this might be slightly tricky for you. Periwinkle paints are available in a variety of sheens. And so, it is highly important to get your hands on the right one. Or, your masterpiece might get ruined.

Certainly, we understand that picking the right sheen isn’t an easy task. But, don’t worry! We’ll discuss the various sheens available on the market to help you figure out the right one for your DIY renovation projects. So, let’s go ahead!

1. Matte Sheen

If you want to cover imperfections and blemishes from the surface, then matte sheen is perfect for your needs. This low reflective finish offers more coverage to the surface, thereby hiding stains, marks, and other imperfections from the surface.

You will also appreciate the fact that it is easy to clean, so you need not worry about anything damaging the beauty of the surface. But, keep in mind that it isn’t as durable as other options.

2. Flat Sheen

Similar to the previous one, the flat sheen does a decent job of hiding blemishes and stains from the surface. Even though they furnish a smooth look to the surface, they appear to be dull. Also, they are low in durability, and that’s why it is perfect for low-traffic surfaces. So, if you’re looking for options for high-traffic areas, we suggest you consider other ones from the list.

3. Satin Sheen

Silky and smooth, this sheen is perfect for high-traffic areas such as the living room, kitchen, bathroom, and your kid’s room. On top of it, it is easy to clean. In addition to that, it retains the actual color of periwinkle. However, it doesn’t hide imperfections as good as the two previous two sheens do.

4. Eggshell Sheen

Those looking for low to medium sheen options for periwinkle can go for eggshell sheen. Impressed by the eggshell texture, it isn’t as matte as the matte sheen. But it isn’t a glossy finish either.

5. Semi-Gloss Sheen

Semi-gloss sheen is perfect if you want to add glossiness to the surface. Applying this isn’t challenging at all. However, make sure you apply multiple coats of this sheen to the surface. Also, keep in mind that this sheen doesn’t do much to hide blemishes from the surface.

6. High-Gloss Sheen

One of the shiniest, this sheen will perfectly reflect light on the surface you apply it to. And so, use it wisely. Remember not to overcoat it, and you’ll be good to go.

Summing It Up

Celadon, Tyrian purple, Vantablack, and Periwinkle are unique names of some beautiful colors. However, among all these, periwinkle is by far our favorite shade.

From bedrooms to living rooms, its stunning hues work wonderfully to cheer up your space. So, pair it up with neutrals or bright shades and let the color do its job. With that, we’ll be signing off now. We’ll be back soon with another interesting guide.

Till then, take care!

