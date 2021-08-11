Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even after you’re done with the daily cleaning work around the home, are you confident that the rooms are spotless?

Surely not, because irrespective of how careful you are, there will be horizontal lines of dirt, pet dander, small food bits, and other particles left behind. And getting rid of them won’t be so easy, as you might have to bend over several times or even wipe the dirt.

But there’s a way to bid adieu to these strenuous cleaning sessions- by switching over to a stationary vacuum, which is currently the most loved cleaning tool. These products use suction power to remove all the dirt so that the floors are 100% clean, thereby giving rise to a hygienic environment at home.

But with tons of stationary vacuums flooding the market, you’re bound to be confused while making a choice. That’s why we’ve put together this guide consisting of the top five options to help you choose the best stationary vacuum. So, let’s dive in!

Top Stationary Vacuums Of 2021

EyeVac is a leader in the world of stationary vacuums and has been appreciated by professionals and homeowners alike. And this stylish unit upholds the brand’s reputation perfectly, helping users achieve spotless floors in every room effortlessly. Also, since it’s priced affordably, it won’t require you to stretch your budget to a large amount.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we found the powerful motor of 1400W to be the most striking feature of the EyeVac Pro touchless stationary vacuum. Its superior suction ability can vacuum every form of dirt, debris, hair, or dust into its canister, thereby cleaning the floor of all the dry stuff.

So, you can be pretty sure that the waste will be whisked away with the very first sweep. It can even clean spills of all kinds in high-traffic areas, be it at home, community spaces, or office buildings.

Note that both dry dust and spills are detected through EyeVac’s efficient sensor, which uses advanced infrared technology to activate the motor automatically.

And the benefits don’t end here; its two filters work to remove most of the invisible dirt and dust molecules in the air. Following this, the EyeVac Pro touchless stationary vacuum returns pure and healthy air, shielding you and your family from airborne diseases.

Lastly, there is a control dial that lets you regulate the cleaning action easily, while an LED light indicates the manual, auto clean, and canister full modes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You need to maintain this stationary vacuum regularly to keep its efficiency intact. While you can clean the surface using a soft and dry cloth, its filters need a thorough brushing and shaking to ensure that the air cleaning action is not affected adversely. Apart from that, we didn’t face any issues with this unit as it did its job very well.

Pros Superior suction ability

Efficient sensor

Thorough air cleaning

Easy-to-use control dial Cons Needs regular maintenance

Here’s another pro from EyeVac that can complete your cleaning jobs flawlessly, thanks to its range of high-quality features. It’s perfect for use in any space, be it kitchens, playrooms, walkways, mudrooms, or rooms having hard flooring. So, forget about sweating it out with traditional tools like dustpans and brooms.

Why Did We Like It?

With their furry companions roaming around the home very often, many people have a hard time cleaning the dirt, hair, and litter lying here and there. But the EyeVac Home touchless stationary vacuum would solve this issue most effectively as it can suck up any pet hair, dirt, pet food, or cat litter on the floor.

It is also powerful enough to remove 100% debris, dust, and human hair instantly. What makes this possible is its 1000-watt motor that’s no less powerful than our previous pick. Plus, this stationary vacuum comes with a super sensor, akin to all EyeVac products, that can automatically detect all the spills and dry stuff that make the floors dirty.

The powerful 1000-watt vacuum is also completely safe for use around children and pets as its short 7-second vacuum cycle ensures that it doesn’t stay on for a long time. Lastly, the 1-gallon capacity of its canister is enough to accommodate all the dirt and debris that gathers on the floor throughout the day, and cleaning it is also a cakewalk.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A few customers complained that the warranty offered by the brand doesn’t cover all the issues that might be faced with it. However, owing to the effective cleaning action that it offers, you’re less likely to experience any quality issues with the EyeVac Home touchless stationary vacuum anytime soon.

Pros Removes pet hair and dirt

Removes debris, dirt, and hair instantly

Safe for use around children and pets

Cannister holds large amounts of dirt Cons Ineffective warranty

Our next pick for you is this kitchen vacuum from Sweepovac that can make any dirty kitchen floor spic and span within a short while. It can also get the job done more easily than you can imagine. Hence, this stationary vacuum is a must-have for anyone who uses the kitchen extensively throughout the day. To know more about this touchless vacuum, head on to the next few sections.

Sale Sweepovac SVP SL2 Undercounter Kitchen Vacuum New, slimline version fits most kitchens under the...

Powerful Suction-5 times the power of most...

Why Did We Like It?

This stationary vacuum cleaner can be conveniently fixed under a kitchen cabinet and draws in every floor-sweeping to render the floor perfectly clean within seconds. Its suction power is five times that of most hand-held vacuum cleaners. As for the applicability of the model, you can use it for cleaning dust, dirt, pet hair, and even other small dirt particles strewn around the kitchen floor.

We also liked how easy this stationary vacuum was to install, as it could be put together in just 30 minutes using the wooden bag-in machine, HEPA filter, and reusable bag. Plus, there are 3 disposable and one reusable bag provided in the package, so that can rule out the need to buy more bags for disposing of the dirt.

Even using this stationary vacuum is a breeze as you just need to kick the switch gently with your foot to allow the vacuum to start its sucking action. And you can also dispose of all the stuff very easily by emptying the reusable or disposable bags once daily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We didn’t find any information regarding the warranty offered by the brand either on the product page or the package. As such, some customers might choose other stationary vacuum cleaners over this one. But other than that, the stationary vacuum performs quite well in keeping all the dirt away from the kitchen floor.

Pros Cleans floors within seconds

Easy installation

Simple to use

Easy dirt disposal Cons Warranty unknown

We always look forward to spending quality time with our pets. But getting rid of the mess on the floor due to their daily escapades around the home is also our priority, and the EyeVac Pet touchless stationary vacuum does it best. So, if you are faced with the same problem, maintaining your floors even with furry companions around will seem effortless with this model.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, the cyclonic vacuum ability of this touchless stationary vacuum for pet hair unit helps you tackle all the daily mess that your lovable, furry companions might create. These include leftovers of dog food, pet hair, bird seeds, cat litter, and many more dirt particles strewn around. Its 1400-watt motor aids the process to ensure consistent performance.

Another great advantage is the super-quick action as this stationary vacuum has a smart sensor just like other EyeVac units. This feature works to detect the dirt using infrared technology and activates the touchless stationary vacuum automatically to suck it in. In addition, it’s perfect for use on all types of hard floors, including those made from linoleum, cement, tile, and wood.

We even liked its efficient air purifying ability, whereby all the pet dander, dust, and dirt molecules are eliminated from the air to return healthy air. This lets you breathe easily and reduces the chances of being inflicted with airborne diseases.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue with this touchless vacuum for pet hair is that it might produce a slightly disturbing sound on being used at a stretch. As such, first-time users may find it a bit difficult to put up with it initially. But this issue may not be experienced in all cases, and performance-wise, most customers were happy about this unit.

Pros Tackles all the daily mess

Super-quick action

Efficient air-purifying ability

Suitable for all hard floors Cons Disturbing sound

Towards the end of the list, we’ve selected this stationary vacuum from STYLANCE, which is also a reliable choice to go for. Though the brand is less heard off, we found that the model performed considerably well compared to the average stationary vacuums out there. So, let’s move on to the next few sections to find out more about all its features.

Touchless Stationary Vacuum, 1400 Watts Professional Automatic Vacuum... FAST & POWERFUL: 1400 watt vacuum removes 100% of...

HAIR VACUUM can not operate when the Control Dial...

Why Did We Like It?

This stationary vacuum comes with a hair vacuum for sucking in all the dust, hair, and debris accumulated on any floor effectively. And besides being powerful, the action is quick and smooth owing to the availability of a 1400-watt motor.

This cleaning process is further enhanced with an intelligent sensor that detects any dirt, including hair and debris, instantly to initiate the vacuuming cycle. Also, such advanced features make the stationary vacuum equally effective on both bare floors and rugs.

Another notable feature is the prompt and efficient control dial which can be turned to activate either the manual or the auto mode as per the need. When the manual mode is activated, you can sweep the dirt and debris into the inlet of the stationary vacuum, and keep in mind that this mode will run for 5 seconds. On the mother hand, activating the auto mode will make the sensor work when the dirt and debris are swept towards the inlet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This stationary vacuum cleaner has a smaller collection bin than other units, so naturally, you would have to empty it more frequently. Many users might find this to be a bit of a hassle, but considering the swiftness and consistency with which it works, it’s a pretty good option to go for.

Pros Smooth and quick action

Intelligent sensor

Suitable for bare floors and rugs

Prompt and efficient control dial Cons Smaller collection bin

Stationary Vacuum Buyer’s Guide

For choosing the best stationary vacuum that will do the job just as you desire, taking into account certain key characteristics of these products is a must. Otherwise, your search for the most suitable model might go wrong, leading to a waste of both money and effort. That’s why we’ve listed a couple of important factors for you to keep in mind, so go ahead and give it a read.

1. Filtration

Considering the availability of a filter in the stationary vacuum is a must since it provides better protection by cleaning the air of dirt molecules. The models available on the market come with different types of filters, which include those made from felt or foam or coming in a pleated form. Notably, some of them offer a particle-capture rate of 90-95%, while others known as HEPA filters trap 99.97% of dust particles.

In the case of homes that have more than one fur-shedding pet, it will be best to go for the latter. Furthermore, some stationary vacuums come with reusable filters, which implies they will be very economical in the long run.

2. Suction

Naturally, suction is a crucial factor when it comes to choosing the best stationary vacuum. The strength of the suction feature determines the effectiveness of any model. Now, the ideal choice in this regard would depend upon the environment where you’ll be using the model.

For instance, if you own a pet or are a hairstylist or groomer, you’ll require a touchless vacuum that has a tremendously powerful suction. Going for a free-standing unit with a high-wattage motor will be the best decision in this case.

But for someone planning to use the vacuum mostly for post-meal pickups can do with a vacuum having a less powerful suction.

3. Motor

The motor of a stationary vacuum is the driving force behind its proper functioning, which is why you need to consider its wattage, amps, and efficiency for choosing an ideal model. Note that the wattage is a measurement of the power that the motor uses.

And as for the amps, it tells you the total electricity drawn by the unit as a whole. To know the wattage and amps of any stationary vacuum, you will have to check the details provided by the manufacturer. In contrast, the efficiency can be ascertained from the customer reviews.

4. An Auto Mode

Not all the stationary vacuums you find out there can activate the suction feature by themselves. Only specialized models come with a sensor built into them that is capable of detecting the dust, hair, and debris and starting the suction.

But in this regard, you should first determine the average frequency of use, as such stationary vacuums will be ideal for people who need to do lots of cleanups daily. If you plan to use the stationary vacuum sparingly, you can also go for a model which only comes with a manual suction feature.

Verdict

Now it’s time to simplify your cleaning chores by bringing home the most suitable stationary vacuum. And we’re sure you’ll enjoy working with it just as we did while testing these models. So, go for it!

But before we wind up, here’s a quick recap of our favorites from the list. If you’re searching for a high-performing touchless vacuum that is priced lower than other models, the EyeVac EVH-W will fit the bill perfectly. But in case you don’t mind going for a model that’s a tad more expensive and want greater ease of use, the EyeVac EVPRO will be an ideal pick.

Do you agree with our verdict? Let us know in the comments section down below.

See you soon, take care!

